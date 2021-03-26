Paid Content
Konga raises curtains on much-anticipated Battle of the Brands
Customers besiege Konga website for crazy deals on Battle of the Brands.
Excitement is at fever-pitch levels as Battle of the Brands, a much-anticipated campaign exclusive to Konga, Nigeria’s leading e-Commerce giant, goes live today, Friday, March 26, 2021.
A week-long fiesta, Battle of the Brands will run till Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
The campaign features a strong cast of global brands representing a multiplicity of product categories including Computing, Mobile Phones, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Home & Kitchen, Electronics, Fashion, Beverages, Wine & Spirits and much more. Shoppers and other bargain hunters are in for a memorable experience, with the various brands lined up by Konga already primed to showcase their best deals and special offers.
Effective today, Friday, March 26 until the end of the campaign on Wednesday, Konga will showcase the best offers and deals from each brand to help guide the shopping decision of the thousands of shoppers who are expected to throng the website at www.konga.com to grab the deals on offer.
Among the star products already occupying the attention of eager shoppers is the Samsung Galaxy A52, with a market price of over N130,000 going off at the Treasure Hunt price of N39,990; the Haier Thermocool Chest Freezer worth over N110,000, also going off at the ridiculous price of N39,900; the much-coveted Sony PlayStation 5 which sells for nearly N400,000 but on offer at Konga for only N99,990; the iPhone XS Max worth well over N330,000 but going at the unbelievable price of N99,990; Polystar 43’’ LED TV set which a lucky customer would grab at the sweet price of N29,990 instead of its regular price of N82,000 and the Easter bundle of goodies going off at a paltry N5,990 instead of its standard price of nearly N40,000, among many other deals lined up for customers.
For drink lovers, there is also a special offer on the Martell VSOP, which is going off at the Treasure Hunt price of N5,990 instead of its usual market price of over N18,000, in addition to other special offers on a wide array of products from various segments.
Furthermore, visitors to the Konga website are in for other mouth-watering deals, unmatched discounts, daily Flash Sales, free shipping and exclusive app-only deals throughout the duration of the week-long campaign.
Meanwhile, feelers from Konga indicate that traffic to the website at www.konga.com has already started to record a huge spike from late Thursday evening, with several smart shoppers hoping to steal a march on others by being the first to take advantage of the early bird deals which have become a regular feature of virtually all of Konga’s campaigns.
Battle of the Brands ends on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
CardinalStone Capital Advisers announce final close of maiden private equity fund, and first fund investments
The Fund was established to support the growth and institutionalization of SMEs operating in Nigeria and Ghana.
CardinalStone Capital Advisers (CCA), a Lagos based private equity fund manager, has announced the final close of its maiden private equity fund, the CardinalStone Capital Advisers Growth Fund LP (CCAGF or the Fund) at US$64 million. The Fund which recorded its first close in December 2018 and final close in September 2020, was established to support the growth and institutionalization of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in two of West Africa’s leading economies—Nigeria and Ghana.
The CCAGF is a generalist fund that makes equity investments of US$5 million – US$10 million in high growth SMEs operating across a range of sectors which include industrials, agribusiness, consumer goods and services, education, healthcare and financial services. CCAGF investors, which are a mix of commercial and development finance institutions include Kuramo Capital, the UK Government’s CDC Group, FMO – the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank, the International Finance Corporation (IFC, part of the World Bank Group), the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and a number of high-net-worth individuals.
Femi Ogunjimi, Co-Founder and Managing Director of CCA commented, “We are pleased with the successful close of our Fund in the prevailing challenging environment. We are very grateful to all of our Limited Partners for the resounding support shown through the process; their support is an endorsement of our hands-on approach to building SMEs into sector champions.”
The Fund has invested in 2 businesses, iFitness Center Limited (“iFitness”) and AppZone Group Limited (“AppZone”), and will invest in another 6 -7 companies over the next 2 years. iFitness, Nigeria’s leading and fastest-growing fitness chain, operates with a mission of improving the overall health and well-being of the average Nigerian by providing high quality, yet affordable fitness offerings. AppZone, the foremost fintech solutions provider in Africa, provides a bouquet of offerings, developed with proprietary intellectual property, targeted at accelerating economic prosperity across Africa by leveraging technology to deepen financial inclusion.
Commenting on both investments, Yomi Jemibewon, Co-Founder and Managing Director of CCA said, “We are excited about our investments in both iFitness and AppZone. The founders of both businesses have ambitions to disrupt and consolidate key segments of their respective industries, and have done an amazing job establishing solid foundations that complement CCA’s brand of bold, yet collaborative, investing. We look forward to partnering with more like-minded founder/promoter teams towards building businesses with transformational impact across our target markets”.
Solomon Wifa, Partner at Willkie Farr (UK) acted as legal adviser, while Trident Trust (Mauritius) will provide administrative services to CCAGF.
About CCA
CCA was established in 2016 as a spin-off of the Principal Investing Division of CardinalStone Partners, a multi-asset asset management firm. Today, in addition to managing the CCAGF, CCA also manages a portfolio of businesses held from its principal investing operations. These include the CCA Legacy Holding Company which holds controlling interests in Crest Agro Products, a leading operator in Nigeria’s cassava value chain, and Dataguard Document Management Services, Nigeria’s leading provider of document storage and management services.
Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa (ASR Africa) Initiative begins disbursement of annual grant, donates N1bn to Ahmad Bello University, Zaria
The ASR Africa Initiative was launched to bridging the infrastructure deficit in education within Nigeria and other African Countries.
ASR Africa Initiative – the brainchild of Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder and Executive Chairman of BUA Group has provided a grant of One (1) billion Naira to Ahmadu Bello University as part of its yearly $100million ASR Africa Fund for Social Development & Renewal. This One Billion Naira grant will go towards the provision of a Hostel and Department Building as identified by the University today.
African Industrialist and Philanthropist, Abdul Samad Rabiu, had on Monday launched the ASR Africa Initiative for Education, Health and Social Development in Africa which focuses mainly on equipping facilities, researchers, healthcare practitioners and community-level service providers and also supporting the efforts of various Governments in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa in Education, Healthcare and Social Development.
Speaking at a ceremony at the Ahmadu Bello University today, Abdul Samad Rabiu also named the University of Nigeria, Nsukka; University of Maiduguri; University of Ilorin; University of Ibadan, and the University of Benin as other beneficiaries of One Billion Naira each in the first cohort of the intervention grant.
Rabiu, who was represented by Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong, commended the Vice-Chancellor for promptly identifying the projects that needed intervention. “In view of this and starting immediately, we intend to be on ground to commence the project. We are hoping the other five universities can also quickly identify such projects with our team to fast-track the project initiation.”
“It is our belief at the ASR Africa Initiative that this support will go a long way in bridging the infrastructure deficit in education within Nigeria and other African Countries in our cohort. We are excited about the endless possibilities that lie ahead of Africa and because The Time for Nigeria and Africa is now, and business development is nothing without citizens’ development.”
“On behalf of the ASR Africa Initiative, we look forward to commencing the work to build for the benefit of Africa’s children and her future,” he said.
