Konga raises curtains on much-anticipated Battle of the Brands

Excitement is at fever-pitch levels as Battle of the Brands, a much-anticipated campaign exclusive to Konga, Nigeria’s leading e-Commerce giant, goes live today, Friday, March 26, 2021.

A week-long fiesta, Battle of the Brands will run till Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

The campaign features a strong cast of global brands representing a multiplicity of product categories including Computing, Mobile Phones, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Home & Kitchen, Electronics, Fashion, Beverages, Wine & Spirits and much more. Shoppers and other bargain hunters are in for a memorable experience, with the various brands lined up by Konga already primed to showcase their best deals and special offers.

Effective today, Friday, March 26 until the end of the campaign on Wednesday, Konga will showcase the best offers and deals from each brand to help guide the shopping decision of the thousands of shoppers who are expected to throng the website at www.konga.com to grab the deals on offer.

Among the star products already occupying the attention of eager shoppers is the Samsung Galaxy A52, with a market price of over N130,000 going off at the Treasure Hunt price of N39,990; the Haier Thermocool Chest Freezer worth over N110,000, also going off at the ridiculous price of N39,900; the much-coveted Sony PlayStation 5 which sells for nearly N400,000 but on offer at Konga for only N99,990; the iPhone XS Max worth well over N330,000 but going at the unbelievable price of N99,990; Polystar 43’’ LED TV set which a lucky customer would grab at the sweet price of N29,990 instead of its regular price of N82,000 and the Easter bundle of goodies going off at a paltry N5,990 instead of its standard price of nearly N40,000, among many other deals lined up for customers.

For drink lovers, there is also a special offer on the Martell VSOP, which is going off at the Treasure Hunt price of N5,990 instead of its usual market price of over N18,000, in addition to other special offers on a wide array of products from various segments.

Furthermore, visitors to the Konga website are in for other mouth-watering deals, unmatched discounts, daily Flash Sales, free shipping and exclusive app-only deals throughout the duration of the week-long campaign.

Meanwhile, feelers from Konga indicate that traffic to the website at www.konga.com has already started to record a huge spike from late Thursday evening, with several smart shoppers hoping to steal a march on others by being the first to take advantage of the early bird deals which have become a regular feature of virtually all of Konga’s campaigns.

Battle of the Brands ends on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.