Nigerians in diaspora contribute immensely to real estate growth – Richfield MD
A real estate stakeholder has disclosed that over 50% of revenue generated in the sector in 2020 were from Nigerians in diaspora.
Nigerians in Diaspora largely contributed to the growth recorded in the real estate sector over the years. This category of people was said to have boosted the operations of real estate companies and developers in the past years.
This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer, Richfield Limited, a real estate company, Samson Odegbami in a recent interview with Nairametrics.
He said, “A great number of my clients who found it difficult to invest in property or buy one when they were in Nigeria but found it very easy when they traveled out of the country, especially from Canada, United Kingdom and America.
”They found it difficult to send money to their relatives, as they have renewed their confidence in the operators of the sector. Over 50% of our revenue in 2020 were from Nigerians in Diaspora and that is a welcome development for the sector.”
Aside from the patronage from Nigerians abroad, Odegbami explained that the COVID-19 lockdown also boosted operators revenue in 2020.
Contrary to the assumption of some critics that the lockdown was a clog in the wheel of the sector’s operations, Odegbami told Nairametrics that real estate firms made more money at the time the economy was shut by the Federal Government to curb the pandemic.
He said, “We made more sales during the lockdown, as people were forced to stay at home. At that time, most of the clients that have been unreachable before COVID due to their busy schedule were forced to stay at home and they were the ones calling us for site inspection.
”A great number of them bought both landed property and house at that time after they had time for inspection.”
On ways to make money from the sector, Richfield boss added that his company has launched an investment platform called PropVest to boost innovative model for real estate financing.
According to him, PropVest was an income-generating investment platform designed to help individuals make short to medium term cash flow from real estate investment.
”The company would also help to provide the much-needed funds for real estate developers to help mop up the massive housing deficit in Nigeria.
“The real estate industry is a renowned sector that has continued to experience unparalleled growth over the decades. Out of over 206 million Nigerians, over 17 million people are still without a home.
“This is partly due to challenges that individuals face such as lack of funds to build, inflation resulting in constant hike in price of building materials and skilled labour among other issues. PropVest proposes a solution for all,” he added.
Odegbami added that the investment options start at an entry point of N150,000, spanning various investment cycles of between six to nine months with returns of 20%.
Why property prices are expensive in Lagos
Most of the properties in Lagos seem to be priced well above what is reasonable.
No doubt, Lagos is the commercial hub of Nigeria and this is the reason its real estate sector has been an issue discussed in several fora, both home and abroad.
The number of housing units available in Lagos is not sufficient for the population. According to the Pison Housing Group’s 2019 report, the housing stock in Lagos is estimated to be 1.492 million units, while the United Nations put its population at 18 million people in 2019.
Meanwhile, a question or concern of some operators and stakeholders is whether the prices placed on the properties are fundamentally driven or based on assumptions.
Below are the reasons/forces behind the prices, according to a report from Estate Intel:
Owners target highest bidders
With over 3.8 million households in Lagos, up to 2.1 million households are without formal housing. This presents a supply gap of over 55%. As typical in every market, excess demand drives up prices. Estate Intel stated that this makes landlords, who frequently get requests for their available spaces, to increase the prices and let out or sell the property to the highest bidder.
Lack of transparency between asking and achievable prices
Estate Intel added that the multiple agents and developers typically list properties significantly higher than what they are prepared to achieve.
It stated, “We expect developers or agents to aim to achieve the highest possible price, with a window for negotiation, leaving a wider than usual spread between asking and achievable prices.
“A large spread in between asking and achievable rent makes average market rent seem artificially high and encourages other developers to hold fast on those artificially listed prices, keeping average rents or sale prices high.
“This is very misleading especially because most of the properties on the listed platforms in Nigeria are priced well above what is achievable.”
Construction cost and land price
The real estate operator explained that the high cost of acquiring land, including the actual cost of building, also adds to the reasons property prices in Lagos are high.
“We analyzed four brand new projects in Banana Island, Ilasan, Yaba, and Surulere. With sale prices ranging between 21m to 24m for the 2-bed apartment in Yaba and 620m for a 6-bed house in Ikoyi, all developers maintained profits ranging between 15% and 36% and rental yields of 2% to 7%.
“Our analysis shows that land acquisition and construction costs contributed 22% and 64% to the total cost of development respectively, for the Ikoyi project, however, the split was 53% and 47% respectively.
“The skew is due to the fact that Ilasan, Yaba, and Surulere (with an average land price of ₦78,000 per sqm) are relatively cheaper than the more pronounced Ikoyi (Banana Island where the developer bought the land at ₦400,000 per sqm),” it added.
Excessive speculations
According to the real estate firm, land is a scarce commodity and locations that are close to commercial and recreational activities such as Lekki, etc create demand and push up prices. However, these price increases are not always rational.
It stated, “Availability of a large expanse of land in prime locations such as Ikoyi (especially Banana Island), Victoria Island, and Lekki Phase 1 is limited. As a result, the few landowners are increasing their prices to record levels, even in the face of high vacancies in some properties.”
Bottom-line
Some landowners are increasing their prices to record levels, even in the face of high vacancies in some properties.
For instance, to our surprise, in early 2020, asking prices for land in Banana Island were around ₦400,000 to ₦600,000 per square meter, but it now sells for as high as ₦800,000 to ₦1,000,000 per square meter.
Lagos warns land grabbers to stay clear of state’s lands
Lagos warned land grabbers against fraudulent sales of government land.
The Lagos State Government has warned land grabbers against the fraudulent sales of government land, as it steps up efforts to address the menace in the State.
This was disclosed by the Lands Bureau in a statement shared via Twitter on Wednesday.
The Permanent Secretary, Lands Bureau, Mr. Bode Agoro stated that the State was addressing incidents of defrauding unsuspecting members of the public by land grabbers, known as ‘Omonile’.
He urged members of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, community leaders, land surveyors and other key players in the sector to see the land-grabber menace as a common enemy to the growth of the Real Estate sector and efficient land resources management in Lagos.
He said, “These Land Grabbers have now taken their game to a new level as they have the audacity to erect signposts bearing Lagos State Government logo and excision application file numbers in their desperate attempt to deceive the prospective buyers.
“This engagement is, therefore, crucial at this material time as we cannot afford to fold our arms while some dubious persons continue to take advantage of hardworking and responsible Lagosians by selling illegal lands to them.”
According to him, if the Omonile syndrome was not nipped in the bud, it would fester and continue to prevent many well-meaning corporate organisations from making investment decisions due to the confusion, anarchy and avoidable conflicts caused by land grabbers’ activities.
What they are saying
Chairman, Real Estate Development Association of Nigeria (Lagos State Chapter), Mr. Bamidele Onalaja, explained that members of the Association were fully committed to working with the government to confront the challenge posed by land grabbers’ activities in the State.
The Co-Ordinator of the Lagos State Special Taskforce on Lands Grabbers, Mr. Owolabi Arole, noted that the Lagos State Properties Protection Law 2016, established a task force to enforce the provisions of the law and vested in it, power to arrest offenders.
What you should know
- Some of the communities where activities of land grabbers are most notorious in Lagos State are Okenla Village, Idake Village, Ajao Oki Village, Ladegbole Village, Imedu Village, Iratirin Village, Obadimisi Village, Shekina Alo Village, Fowoseje Village, Iraboko Village. Adamatiye Community, Ogunro Community and Sorogun Community – all in Ibeju-Lekki, as well as Ogombo Village in Eti-Osa and Oshiun Village in Kosofe, Lagos State.
