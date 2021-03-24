Business News
Five tech trends that will influence business in 2021
With new technologies popping up, innovation around the application of existing technology is quickly changing how organizations are operating and how we interact with the world. The quantum leaps being made in computing potential, data capture, and connectivity are stimulating this huge change.
In this piece, we will describe some tech trends for 2021 and how they will influence business and our daily lives. Bear in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic has made a visible impact on the development of tech trends in recent times.
Business and IT are closely connected. In managing daily operations, most organizations rely on digital technologies and currently, there is a lot of focus on established and reliable technologies that allow employees to work remotely from home, to curtail the spread of the pandemic. Therefore, to stay competitive in the marketplace, companies should decide on which of these emerging technologies would be a source of business innovation and consider integrating them into their business models.
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Simply explained, AI is programming machines with human attributes like reading, seeing, completing tasks, speaking, recognizing emotions, and learning from repeated interactions. AI uses algorithms that can be adapted to the location, user history, or even speech. They can perform tasks that are dangerous or tedious, more accurately and much faster than human beings.
Experts predict that all software will use AI in a few years. Organisations should, therefore, start now to think of how they can take advantage of AI to create better products or provide superior service offerings.
Augmented Reality (AR)
AR is a fast-growing technology that affords a user real-life experiences in a virtual space. Organizations can apply this kind of technology across a wide spectrum of human activities from art and entertainment to commerce, education, and even the military.
Blockchain
The fortunes of digital currency Bitcoin and investment in cryptocurrencies are drawing public attention to Blockchain technology, which can provide a secure system for recording and verifying transactions, storing records and performing a myriad of other tasks. Organisations can use Blockchain technology to transform time-consuming, centralized, less reliable, and less secure systems. For instance, the platform, ‘My Vote’ uses Blockchain technology to collect users’ data and give residents or voters a more direct voice in the political and legislative process.
Automation
Robotics is not a new phenomenon but with advancements in machine learning and connectivity, everyone is putting automation firmly at the top of the technology trends table. From industrial applications to convenient devices at home, automation will be the main focus of technological change, with conceivably far-reaching economic and social consequences.
Internet of Things (IoT)
Nowadays, organizations prefer to call the combination of technologies and the connection of people, devices, content, and services the ‘Intelligent Digital Mesh.’ This foundation for new business models, platforms, and possibilities will surely transform how we live and work with implications that go far beyond the technology itself and involve disciplines such as law, business, economics, and even politics.
It is still early for the application of IoT strategy but it is obvious that opportunities will exist for those with the professional knowledge to connect these platforms as well as those with the data analytics skills to utilize the rich stream of information created by IoT applications.
Guinness, Int’l Brew, Nigerian Breweries spend N65.5 billion on key acquisitions in 2020
Brewers were forced to scale down the acquisition of PPE in 2020.
Without a doubt, the activities of top brewers in 2020 were severely impacted by the disruption occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. This disruption however had an impact on brewers’ capital expenditure in 2020, in a bid to expand operations through the acquisition of PPE (property, plants, and equipment).
This decline in capital expenditure in 2020 can be linked to the decline in profitability (in the case of Nigerian breweries), and losses that the likes of Guinness and International Breweries made in 2020, owing to the disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the acquisition of properties, plants, and equipment reduced cash flow, brewers were forced to scale down the acquisition in 2020, with the view to create a sufficient buffer through the retention of cash flows and profit to weather the storm in their operating environment.
Key highlights
- In 2020, Nigerian Breweries Plc, International Breweries Plc, and Guinness Nigeria Plc spent N37.2 billion, N17.7 billion, and N10.5 billion respectively to acquire key properties, plants, and equipment, bringing their total spendings on these acquisitions to N65.5 billion for the year.
- In 2019, Nigerian Breweries, Int’l Breweries, and Guinness spent N29.9 billion, N56.8 billion, and N16.6 billion respectively on key acquisitions, with the total spending on the acquisitions pegged at N103.4 billion.
- Noting that Nigerian Breweries was the only brewer who spent more on acquisitions in 2020, than the previous year 2019, and this is only right because Nigerian Breweries was the only brewer that did not make a loss in 2020.
Profit is a major determinant of PPE acquisition
The brewers’ profit in 2020 was hit hard by the disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, a situation that started first as a health crisis but later moved on to become a deterrent for commerce and trade due to lockdown measures put in place by various countries to curb the spread of the disease.
Nigerian breweries, being the largest brewer in the country, maintained their stance in terms of generating profits year-on-year. The company was able to generate a profit of N7.37 billion from its operations in 2020 54.3% lower than 2019 figures (N16.1 billion).
From this, the leading brewer was able to pay shareholders a total dividend of N7.5 billion, translating to a dividend of 94 kobos per share.
While Guinness and International Breweries made a loss of N12.6 billion and N24.9 billion respectively, this reality impacted their ability to pay their shareholders dividends in 2020.
The top brewers’ revenues held tight despite the disruption from COVID
The top brewers however fought a good fight in sustaining their top line, as their combined revenues declined marginally from N586.9 billion in 2019 to N578.2 billion, despite the heat of the pandemic.
Only Guinness among the top three recorded a decline in revenue in 2020, as the revenue of the company declined from N131.5 billion in 2019 to N104.4 billion at the end of the financial year (June 2020).
Nigerian breweries revenue grew by single-digit to N337.0 billion in 2020, from N323.0 billion in 2019, while International breweries, the second-largest brewer by market capitalization, recorded an increase in revenue from N132.4 billion in 2019 to N136.8 billion in 2020.
Corporate deals
DEAL: Bankly, Nigeria’s Fintech startup raises $2 million led by Vault and Flutterwave
Nigerian Fintech startup, Bankly announced that it has closed a $2 million seed round.
Bankly, a Nigerian fintech startup digitizing cash for the unbanked, announced that it has closed a $2 million seed round.
The funding round was led by Vault and Flutterwave. Other investors who took part in the round include Plug and Play Ventures, Rising Tide Africa, and Chrysalis Capital.
This marks Flutterwave’s first disclosed investment in a company.
Bankly was founded in 2018 by Tomilola Adejana and Fredrick Adams and one of its objectives is the digitization of the informal thrift collections system common in Nigeria and popularly known as esusu or ajo.
Nigerians have patronised the thrift banking system for many years and although there are many variations of the practice, the daily payment of specific amounts to thrift collectors as savings, mostly by traders and artisans, is the most notable.
It is interesting to note that although the system is popular among the unbanked populations, it is also embraced and patronised by many people who use regular bank services. This is in defiance to the well-known drawbacks that beset the system, the most important of which is the loss of a contributor’s savings when the thrift collector dies, absconds or blatantly embezzles the funds in his/her care. There is also the problem of proper recordkeeping since records are mostly manually kept.
Bankly is helping unbanked populations by digitizing the entire money collection process and allowing users to save their money using online and offline methods. The business has a distribution and agents network that makes it easy for customers to deposit and withdraw cash with its agent, anytime.
What they are saying
Idris Alubankudi Saliu, partner at Vault said, “Given our over twenty years experience in Nigeria’s fintech industry and previous exits, we strongly believe that Bankly understands the nuanced needs of this market — not to mention the team, strategy, and technology — to succeed in bringing affordable financial services to the unbanked. We are delighted to participate in this financing round as Bankly moves into its next growth stage.”
“We’re thrilled to have closed this milestone fundraise and to have such seasoned fintech investors who understand the market join us on this journey to banking Nigeria’s unbanked. Now we have built the agent network and are poised to serve customers directly via offline and online channels. Partnerships, collaboration, and a deep understanding of the needs of the unbanked will be vital to our success,” Tomilola Adejana, CEO of Bankly said.
