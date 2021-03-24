Five tech trends that will influence business in 2021

With new technologies popping up, innovation around the application of existing technology is quickly changing how organizations are operating and how we interact with the world. The quantum leaps being made in computing potential, data capture, and connectivity are stimulating this huge change.

In this piece, we will describe some tech trends for 2021 and how they will influence business and our daily lives. Bear in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic has made a visible impact on the development of tech trends in recent times.

Business and IT are closely connected. In managing daily operations, most organizations rely on digital technologies and currently, there is a lot of focus on established and reliable technologies that allow employees to work remotely from home, to curtail the spread of the pandemic. Therefore, to stay competitive in the marketplace, companies should decide on which of these emerging technologies would be a source of business innovation and consider integrating them into their business models.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Simply explained, AI is programming machines with human attributes like reading, seeing, completing tasks, speaking, recognizing emotions, and learning from repeated interactions. AI uses algorithms that can be adapted to the location, user history, or even speech. They can perform tasks that are dangerous or tedious, more accurately and much faster than human beings.

Experts predict that all software will use AI in a few years. Organisations should, therefore, start now to think of how they can take advantage of AI to create better products or provide superior service offerings.

Augmented Reality (AR)

AR is a fast-growing technology that affords a user real-life experiences in a virtual space. Organizations can apply this kind of technology across a wide spectrum of human activities from art and entertainment to commerce, education, and even the military.

Blockchain

The fortunes of digital currency Bitcoin and investment in cryptocurrencies are drawing public attention to Blockchain technology, which can provide a secure system for recording and verifying transactions, storing records and performing a myriad of other tasks. Organisations can use Blockchain technology to transform time-consuming, centralized, less reliable, and less secure systems. For instance, the platform, ‘My Vote’ uses Blockchain technology to collect users’ data and give residents or voters a more direct voice in the political and legislative process.

Automation

Robotics is not a new phenomenon but with advancements in machine learning and connectivity, everyone is putting automation firmly at the top of the technology trends table. From industrial applications to convenient devices at home, automation will be the main focus of technological change, with conceivably far-reaching economic and social consequences.

Internet of Things (IoT)

Nowadays, organizations prefer to call the combination of technologies and the connection of people, devices, content, and services the ‘Intelligent Digital Mesh.’ This foundation for new business models, platforms, and possibilities will surely transform how we live and work with implications that go far beyond the technology itself and involve disciplines such as law, business, economics, and even politics.

It is still early for the application of IoT strategy but it is obvious that opportunities will exist for those with the professional knowledge to connect these platforms as well as those with the data analytics skills to utilize the rich stream of information created by IoT applications.