Exchange rate weakens as external reserve records first growth in 36 days
Naira depreciated further against the US Dollar on Monday to close at N410.13/$1.
Naira depreciated further against the US Dollar on Monday, 22nd March 2021, to close at N410.13/$1. This represents a 0.03% decline compared to N410/$1 recorded on Friday.
Also, at the parallel market, the currency depreciated against the US Dollar to close at N486 to a dollar. This represents a N1 depreciation compared to N485/$1 recorded on Friday, 19th March 2021.
Forex turnover also dipped by 44.3% from $46.43 million recorded on Friday to $25.88 million, while Nigeria’s external reserve grew by 0.11% to close at $34.46 billion as of 19th March 2021. This represents the first growth recorded in exactly 36 days.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
Naira depreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Monday to close at N410.13/$1. This represents a 13 kobo decline when compared to N410/$1 recorded on Friday, 19th March 2021.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N410.7 to a dollar on Monday. This represents a N0.65k depreciation when compared to N410.05/$1 recorded last week Friday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N412 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it closed at N410.7/$1. It also sold for as low as N401/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped by 44.3% on Monday, 22nd March 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover declined from $46.43 million recorded on Friday, March 19, 2021, to $25.88 million which is the lowest recorded in 15 days.
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the world’s most popular and largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at $54,536.72 as of 4:46 am on Tuesday.
- This represents a 0.77% increase compared to the previous day’s trade.
- According to a recent article published by Nairametrics, the number of entities owning more than 1000 Bitcoins has hit a one-month low, amid the high volatility at the world’s most popular crypto market.
- The report indicated that the number of wallets holding 100 Bitcoins just reached a 1-month low of 2,266.
- Meanwhile, as the price of Bitcoin continues to appreciate in value, traders have shown expectation for some form of price correction, which is why there is a significant amount of market volatility, with sellers and buyers trying to take hold.
Oil price persistent decline
Brent crude oil continued its current bearish trend as it dipped $0.81 to close at $63.81 on Monday 22nd March 2021. This represents 1.24% decline in a single day.
- The decline in crude oil prices was attributed to rising US Dollar value, increasing US crude inventories, and fresh setbacks in vaccination programs in Europe.
- Additionally, the EIA inventory report showed that US commercial crude oil inventories rose above 500 million barrels for the first time this year.
- Also, over a dozen countries in Europe are still suspending the AstraZeneca vaccine over the concerns of blood clots.
- Meanwhile, WTI Crude traded at positive rejoin to close at $61.55 (+0.21%), Bonny Light ($62.91), OPEC Basket ($62.47), Natural Gas ($2.568).
External reserve grows first time in 36 days
Nigeria’s external reserve grew by 0.11% on Friday, 19th March 2021 to stand at $34.46 billion, representing the first positive growth recorded in 39 days.
- The country’s external reserve moved upward from $34.42 billion recorded as of Thursday, 18th March 2021 to stand at $34.46 billion as of 19th March 2021.
- The current external reserves positive represents a $917.68 million decline when compared to the last day of 2020 when it stood at $35.37 billion, while it has lost $643.6 million year to date.
- The recent persistent decline in Nigeria’s external reserve position can be attributed to the intervention of the Central Bank in the forex market, with the aim of managing the exchange rate volatility in the country.
FG adopts flexible exchange rate suggesting another devaluation of the naira
The FG has announced the adoption of a new flexible exchange rate policy for official transactions.
The Federal Government has announced the adoption of a new flexible exchange rate policy for official transactions in a major foreign exchange policy shift.
This move which effectively suggests the third devaluation of the naira within a year will see the government adopt the NAFEX rate for its official transactions.
According to a report from Bloomberg, this disclosure was made by the Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, in a chat with the press on Monday, March 22, 2021, in Abuja.
Ahmed said the government will start to use the flexible rate that has until now applied to investors and exporters for government transactions too.
The investors and exporters window, which is generally referred to as NAFEX, has since the beginning of the year averaged N410 to the dollar as against the Central Bank of Nigeria’s old fixed rate of N379 to the dollar.
Ahmed said, “Within the government and the central bank, there is only one official rate and that’s the Nafex rate.’’
This new policy measure by the Federal Government will come as a welcome development to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), who have always pushed for the abolition of multiple exchange rate and the adoption of a unified and flexible exchange rate regime.
Despite the devaluing of the naira twice since March 2020, most economic and financial analysts had called for further devaluation of the naira in order to close the gap between the official rate and the black market rate.
The new policy measure is expected to ensure more transparency in the Federal Government’s management of the foreign exchange market.
The adoption of the flexible-rate policy could have a positive impact on the Federal Government’s discussions with the World Bank for a $1.5 billion loan that is partly conditional on currency reforms.
A weaker naira will boost Nigeria’s revenue from oil, which has been converted at the fixed official rate. Earnings from oil exports account for about 60% of Nigeria’s revenue and about 90% of foreign-exchange earnings.
It is, however, yet to be seen if the adoption of this new policy measure will reduce the exchange rate disparity between the official rate and the black market rate
What you should know
- The NAFEX window, which is referred to as Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange, was introduced by the CBN in 2017 as a way of attracting foreign investors without formally devaluing the currency. Investors who wish to repatriate their funds have recently complained about dollar shortages.
- Ahmed had said that the CBN is clearing a backlog of demand for dollars by releasing some certain amounts every month. The International Monetary Fund estimated the backlog at about $2 billion in February.
CBN lists Flutterwave, Paypal, 98 others as approved International Money Transfer Operators
CBN has listed the 100 approved International Money Transfer Operators in the country.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has listed the approved 100 International Money Transfer Operators in the country.
This was disclosed by the apex bank on via its Twitter handle on Monday.
The money transfer operators, according to the CBN list, are Flutterwave Technology, Paypal Inc, Western Union, e-Tranzact Limited, Interswitch Limited, Moneygram, and Cashpoint Limited among others.
