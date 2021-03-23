Tech News
Airtel announces agreement to sell its towers in Madagascar and Malawi
Airtel Africa has agreed to sell its telecommunications tower companies in Madagascar and Malawi to Helios Towers plc.
The telecom giant announced the agreement in a statement dated 23 March 2021, sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Airtel’s owns 1,229 towers in these two markets and they form part of the company’s telecommunications infrastructure network. The value of these assets as of 31st March 2020 was $93.7 million and the assets exclusively generated a year to 31 March 2020 profit before tax of $3.3 million.
Helios Towers Plc is a leading independent telecommunications infrastructure company in Africa with major presence in Ghana, Congo B, DRC, Tanzania, Senegal and South Africa.
The agreed consideration for the transaction is expected to be approximately $108m and the transaction is expected to be closed in or around October to December 2021.
Details of the transaction
- Two separate agreements were made for the two jurisdictions and are subject to customary closing conditions which include regulatory approval.
- Until completion of the transactions, Airtel will continue to develop, maintain and operate their equipment in the towers under a lease agreement with Helios.
- The lease agreement will be separate from the sale agreement and payments will be made in local currencies by Airtel’s operating entities in the jurisdiction.
- Airtel will build additional 195 sites across Madagascar and Malawi over the 3 years following completion of the transaction for a further payment of $11 million.
Besides the agreement to sell the towers in Madagascar and Malawi to Helios, Airtel also entered into an exclusive Memorandum of Understanding for the potential sale of its 1,000 tower assets in Chad and Gabon. It is expected that the transaction would be treated in a similar fashion to the agreement for the sale of Madagascar and Malawi tower assets. The proposed sale of the assets in the two countries will not be inter-conditional and are expected to close before the end of 2022.
Airtel disclosed through the press statement that proceeds from the transactions and the proposed transaction will be used to reduce its external debt and invest in network and sales infrastructure in its respective operating countries.
The CEO of Airtel Africa, Raghunath Mandava commenting on the transaction said that the Group will continue to demonstrate strong execution of its asset monetisation programme and that they look forward to expanding their partnership with Helios with the new leases, as they work together on improving mobile connectivity and infrastructure across Africa.
He also stated that the transactions will help to improve the Group’s debt and increase its tenor through the long leases entered, which are largely payable in local currency by the operating entities while reducing the foreign currency debt of the Group.
Twitter’s Jack Dorsey sells first-ever tweet for $2.9 million as an NFT
Dorsey has sold his first-ever tweet yesterday for $2.9 million dollars as a non-fungible token.
Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey has sold his first-ever tweet yesterday for $2.9 million dollars as a non-fungible token, or NFT.
Sina Estavi, CEO of blockchain company Bridge Oracle based in Malaysia bought the tweet.
The tweet was made on March 21, 2006, and it said: “just setting up my Twitter,” and the bidding for the tweet started December 2015 and ended on March 21.
Dorsey’s tweet was auctioned on Valuables, a platform by Cent, a social media network built on blockchain. Tesla’s Elon Musk has also listed a tweet on the same platform but has yet to sell it.
Non-Fungible Tokens, NFTs, a unique digital asset secured on a blockchain have been the latest trend lately. Each NFT has its own signature, which can be verified in the public ledger and cannot be duplicated.
In a tweet, Jack Dorsey said he will convert the proceeds to Bitcoin and send to “Give Directly Africa Fund” a non-profit organization.
Jack Dorsey’s tweet was bought using Ether for 1630.5825601 ETH, which was worth around $2,915,835 at the time it sold.
In case you missed it: Dorsey earlier announced his intention to auctioning his first-ever tweet on a website that sells tweets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Nigerian fintech startup, Blueloop joins Y Combinator’s winter 2021 batch
Blueloop is set to join the ranks of reputable companies and fintech startups in Nigeria that have passed through the accelerator program.
Nigerian fintech startup, Blueloop, has been accepted into the Y Combinators Winter 2021 batch. The startup will be joining 10 other African startups in the batch and will get access to a $125k seed fund from the US-based accelerator.
The startup has now joined the list of other reputable companies in Nigeria like Paystack, Flutterwave, Kobo 360, Buy coins, etc that passed through the accelerator program.
Founded in 2020 by two undergraduates; Ben Eluan and Osezele Orukpe, the startup built an app called Flux which serves as a subsidiary to Blue loop. The App combines a cryptocurrency wallet and a digital banking app in order to ease cross border payments in Africa. Users can receive crypto from all over the world and instantly convert it to fiat.
The duo dropped out of school to focus on building their startup and scaling it into a $1 billion company. they are arguably the first set of African founders that are all dropouts to get into Y Combinator and Ben Eluan believes it will open the doors for more young founders on the continent.
The six-month-old startup has 5,000 customers who have transacted over $750,000 in payments volume, growing 40% month-on-month, and has made $25,000 in revenue. This growth happened despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s clampdown on crypto exchange activities.
According to TechCrunch, what differentiates Flux from other crypto remittance startups lies in the ease and speed of the platform’s transactions, and facilitating payments on Flux is 100x faster than fiat, and is cheaper too. The platform charges $0.50 for every transaction, regardless of the amount.
The startup, now based in Lagos will be battling with top competitors in the crypto space like Chipper Cash, MFS Africa, BuyCoins, and other crypto startups that are trying to fix cross-border payments.
The startup plans to leverage the funds, the mentorship, and the awesome global network of startups and investors, to build their product into a global product.
What you should know
- In May 2020, Flux got accepted into Pioneer, an accelerator launched by ex-YC partner, Daniel Gross. After the program, Flux raised $77,000 pre-seed investment from different investors like Hustle Fund and Mozilla, among others.
