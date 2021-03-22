Commodities
Oil prices drop below $65 a barrel on resurging COVID-19
Oil traders are arbitrarily going short, on signs of more COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe.
Crude oil prices drifted lower at the first trading session of the week in London. Oil traders are arbitrarily going short, on signs of more COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe.
At the time of drafting this report, Brent crude futures were down 0.57% to trade at $64.16 a barrel, West Texas Intermediate futures lost about 0.54% to trade at $61.11 a barrel after rolling over to the May 21 contract.
- Both major oil benchmarks have lost more than 6% during the previous week but remained above the $60 mark.
- Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, is the latest economic juggernaut to consider extending restrictive measures, with a draft proposal that is aimed at extending the present lockdown period into a fifth month as the number of new COVID-19 caseloads tick up.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics elaborated more on other macros weighing on oil prices.
“The oil market is searching for answers, with analysts linking the oil price collapse to slow European recovery due to lockdowns and slow vaccine rollouts.
“This is neither a new nor compelling argument, but lower Asian pricing for Middle East crude and higher Chinese imports for Iranian supply are prime culprits, as is the general cross-asset risk-off tone, which isn’t helping matters.”
Bottom Line: Oil traders are currently undergoing a reality check on the account that oil energy demand still has a long way from a full demand recovery, and it’s the record levels of withdrawn production capacity that’s the main prop for the oil market. So, having crested $70/ barrel on sentiments alone, prices were always vulnerable to a pull-back.
Oil prices post worst weekly loss since October
U.S based oil contract, West Texas Intermediate futures plunged by 6.4%, and Brent crude futures dropped by 6.8%.
Crude oil prices suffered their biggest weekly loss since October, despite chalking up gains at the last trading session of the week amid fears over energy demand due to renewed lockdowns and an unimpressive vaccine rollout in parts of Europe.
What you should know
For the week, U.S based oil contract, West Texas Intermediate futures plunged by 6.4%, and Brent crude futures dropped by 6.8%, the biggest declines since October for both major oil benchmarks.
Oil bears took hold on the energy market as reports revealed safety concerns surrounding the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine; however, the Germans and other European countries changed the narrative by disclosing a resumption of vaccinations, which helped curb the selling pressures.
In a detailed analysis sent to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, gave other key insights weighing on the viscous hydrocarbon despite OPEC+ resolve in keeping oil production at controlled levels.
“What started as a profit-taking correction triggered by a vaccine health scare has now moved into a whole out price level correction. The sell-off in oil is getting compounded by risk-off moves in cross-asset correlations as the market continues to price in tighter financial conditions despite the Fed’s effort to suggest the contrary.
But at the heart of it all, the rally was mainly on the back of OPEC+ production cuts—or rather, the fact that they agreed to hold production steady in April instead of ramping up production as the market had anticipated.”
Bottom line
Oil pundits anticipate that the energy market is experiencing a bit of reality check these days as the supercycle bulls may be giving way to the power of spare capacity as the thought of more barrels coming back continues to provide the medium-term supply headwind.
Oil prices on a fifth day losing streak over weak energy consumption
Brent crude futures were down by more than 0.6% to trade at $67.50 a barrel after losing 0.6% yesterday.
Crude oil prices are on a fifth-day losing streak amid reports from the world’s biggest economy showing a sustained rise in U.S. stockpiles, while the resurging COVID-19 virus clouded energy demand outlook.
At the time of writing this report, Brent crude futures were down by more than 0.6% to trade at $67.50 a barrel after losing 0.6% yesterday. West Texas Intermediate futures were also down by 0.4% to trade at $64.48 a barrel, having fallen 0.3% in the previous session.
Recent data reveal U.S. stockpiles have risen for 4 straight weeks after oil processing plants in key energy hubs were forced to shut down due to severe cold weather.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, spoke on the macros weighing hard on crude oil amid Europe’s suspension of COVID-19 vaccine uses on possible side effects.
“Oil prices that remain crimped by more countries in Europe suspending the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine didn’t get much help from the EIA data as US crude inventories built by 2.4 million barrels last week and are up 38 million barrels over the previous three weeks due to low refinery utilization following the winter freeze-off—walking back some of the more bullish for oil inferences from the API estimate the day prior.
“Given the patchy recovery where consumption is taking off in the US but struggling in parts of Europe and worldwide, sentiment could be catching down to the economic demand reality.”
What to expect
The omnipresent risk that OPEC+ could soften production curbs continues to provide a soft but remindful headwind.
