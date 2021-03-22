Billionaire Watch
The secret to Tyler Perry’s $1billion dollar empire
Tyler Perry went from sleeping in his car after flopped shows to becoming a billionaire entertainer.
Over the years a distinct class of sectors has been noted for producing the most billionaires. When you go through any rich list you are most likely to find these sectors fully represented and leading the park. According to Visual Capitalist, these following sectors produced the most billionaires from 2009 to 2020.
- Technology
- Health industries
- Industrials
- Real estate.
Where is entertainment?
Despite the luxurious lifestyle of high flying celebrities, The entertainment industry has hardly been a billion-dollar sector for entertainers. Most famous celebrities with millions of followers around the world are nowhere close to a billion-dollar net worth. Entertainers have always struggled with finances after their peak years while some ended up in debt. But recently there has been a slight break away from the norm. Some entertainers are finding new ways to climb the money tree and are succeeding at it.
Tyler Perry belongs to a distinct class
According to Forbes, there are very few entertainers who ever get to make it to the billion-dollar club. When eventually they make it there, it is hardly from their craft. For example, Kanye West made it to the billion-dollar circle from a partnership deal with Adidas, not his music. Forbes stated that Kanye West’s entire music catalog is worth a paltry $90m.
Jay Z made it to the circle from a series of investments that cut across various sectors.
Tyler Perry belongs to a unicorn class of entertainers who achieved a billion-dollar net worth solely from their craft.
Tyler Perry’s journey to riches
Tyler Perry went from sleeping in his car after flopped shows to becoming a billionaire entertainer. In an exclusive interview with Forbes, he shared his personal journey and struggles to feed and pay rent.
Perry dropped out of high school. He did not attend any business school. He worked odd jobs to get by while performing his shows for a meagre crowd. Tyler Perry explained to Forbes that he had to work in hotels, sell cars and collect bills.
$12,000 seed money
Perry kicked off his production with $12,000 he saved from his many odd jobs. He used the money to rent space at a community theater in Atlanta to produce a work he had drafted in his spare time.
He kicked off his career from there, touring and performing his debut drama “I knew I have been saved” in different cities. It wasn’t rosy and couldn’t pay the bills. He had to sleep in his car for 3 months at a time.
In 2001 he was invited by Oprah Winfrey to her popular talk show and that was when his special relationship with Oprah Winfrey started.
Oprah Winfrey’s billion-dollar advice
Perry revealed to Forbes how much of his business success he owes to Oprah Winfrey’s advice. Perry revealed that he was advised by Oprah Winfrey to own his entire operation. Perry owns a sprawling 330-acre Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. He produces his own content and owns 100% of it.
Forbes credited this strategy as the silver bullet that landed Perry in the billion-dollar circle. According to Forbes, Perry started earning a pretax income of $1.4 billion in 2005.
Tyler Perry current net worth
According to Forbes, Tyler Perry officially became a billionaire in 2020. He is currently worth $1bn.
He joins a distinct class of entertainers who reached a billion-dollar status solely from their craft.
What you should know
- Tyler Perry famous character Madea – an elderly Black woman – made him a total of $290m, according to Newsweek. The Madea Franchise consists of 14 movies spanning a period of 11 years.
- He gets paid $150m every year for fresh content by media giants Viacom CBS, according to Newsweek.
- He owns his entire means of production and often rents it out to other production companies. This is believed by Forbes to be his key comparative advantage over other entertainers.
How two brothers started a cannabis business now valued at $1.7 billion
Brothers, Ross and Zach Lipson run a cannabis company that is now valued at $1.7 billion.
Technology has disrupted virtually every major sector out there. It has dominated the regular sectors and is now finding its way into the more obscure ones. Technology is now been used in the supply and distribution of cannabis which recently achieved a semi-legal status in some states in the US.
A few days ago a watershed moment in the Legal marijuana industry occurred when Dutchie, a startup company raised $200m from investors and is now valued at $1.7 billion.
The fascinating cannabis startup makes use of technology to facilitate safe and efficient dispensary of cannabis
The Dutchie Story
According to Crunchbase Dutchie was founded in 2017 as a online cannabis ordering platform that connects consumers to local cannabis retailers. The company was founded by brothers and co-founders, Ross Lipson and Zach Lipson in the city of Bend, Oregon USA.
Ross, the elder of the brothers initially founded a food delivery operation in Canada which later got acquired. The idea to find Dutchie struck him while waiting for his turn in a local weed dispensary shop. His younger brother, Zach joined the company as Senior Product Manager.
Speaking to the Entrepreneur, Ross Lipson described the exact moment the idea to start Dutchie hit him.
He said, “Cannabis had just been legalized for recreational use in Oregon, so I and everyone else in my town lined up, sometimes for an hour, outside the busy dispensaries. When I finally got to the counter, I had mere minutes to read the menu and even less time to discuss it with the budtender and make an informed decision. It was a terrible customer experience.
“That’s when it hit me. What if I could just go online, educate myself about the products available at each dispensary, determine which was right for me, click a button, and have them delivered straight to my home?”
$200 million raised, $1.7 billion valuation
Dutchie shattered the glass ceiling with the latest Series C funding it secured recently. It raised $200 million at a $1.7 billion from investors by convincing them to bet on the spread of the legalization of cannabis across various states in the US.
The Series C funding was led by an investment firm, Tiger Global and also included previous investors Casa Verde Capital, Dragoneer DFJ Growth and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz.
Dutchie has attracted a list of exciting investors over the years. According to Marijuana Business daily it raised $35 million in August 2020 from a group of investors that included Snoop Dog’s Casa Verde Capital, Thrive Capital, Gron Ventures, and Schultz.
What you should know
- According to Business Insider, Cannabis has been legalized in 15 American states and Washington DC. Medical Marijuana has been legalized in 36 states!
- US analyst believe recreational Cannabis sale is set to hit a whopping $40 billion in the next 4 years!
- Dutchie works with 2,116 dispensaries and operates in 36 markets in the US and Canada.
- The collective net worth of the Lipson Brothers is still largely unknown but from the recent valuation of Dutchie and its prospective market growth, it is clear that the brothers are well on their way to the billionaires club.
Kanye West is not the richest black man in America – Forbes
Forbes has discredited viral reports of Kanye West being the richest black person in the United States of America.
American business magazine, Forbes has shone more light on recent claims that Kanye West is now the richest black man in America following his latest Yeezy deal with Adidas and GAP.
The report was culled from a Swiss investment bank’s private document which was also reviewed by Bloomberg.
The report pegged Kanye West’s net worth at $6.6 billion following his $3.2 billion to $4.7 billion deal with Adidas AG and Gap Inc.
A $6.6 billion net worth would rightly make Kanye West the richest black American as earlier reported by reputable news outlets like CNN, Sky News and Nairametrics, but then, there is a little hitch
Forbes’ stance
Forbes released an article this morning clearing the air and shining more light on the new Kanye West networth reports. Forbes clearly disagreed with the numbers earlier reported on the following grounds.
- Forbes pegged West’s networth last year April at $1.3bn.
- Forbes believes in the Old fashion style of reporting wealth which only recognizes current revenue and not projected future earnings.
- The $6.6bn revenue was culled from the projected earnings from the latest Kanye West deal with Adidas AG and GAP Inc.
- According to Forbes the product has not even been launched nor has a single sale been made from the deal. In this case the projected earnings from the deal cannot be recognized as Kanye West’s current networth.
Who then is the richest black American?
Forbes reinstates that the richest black American as it stands now is Vista Equity’s Robert F. Smith, a Chemical engineer and businessman who founded a private equity firm Vista Equity Partners. His net worth is valued at $6 billion.
