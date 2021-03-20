Commodities
Oil prices post worst weekly loss since October
U.S based oil contract, West Texas Intermediate futures plunged by 6.4%, and Brent crude futures dropped by 6.8%.
Crude oil prices suffered their biggest weekly loss since October, despite chalking up gains at the last trading session of the week amid fears over energy demand due to renewed lockdowns and an unimpressive vaccine rollout in parts of Europe.
What you should know
For the week, U.S based oil contract, West Texas Intermediate futures plunged by 6.4%, and Brent crude futures dropped by 6.8%, the biggest declines since October for both major oil benchmarks.
Oil bears took hold on the energy market as reports revealed safety concerns surrounding the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine; however, the Germans and other European countries changed the narrative by disclosing a resumption of vaccinations, which helped curb the selling pressures.
In a detailed analysis sent to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, gave other key insights weighing on the viscous hydrocarbon despite OPEC+ resolve in keeping oil production at controlled levels.
“What started as a profit-taking correction triggered by a vaccine health scare has now moved into a whole out price level correction. The sell-off in oil is getting compounded by risk-off moves in cross-asset correlations as the market continues to price in tighter financial conditions despite the Fed’s effort to suggest the contrary.
But at the heart of it all, the rally was mainly on the back of OPEC+ production cuts—or rather, the fact that they agreed to hold production steady in April instead of ramping up production as the market had anticipated.”
Bottom line
Oil pundits anticipate that the energy market is experiencing a bit of reality check these days as the supercycle bulls may be giving way to the power of spare capacity as the thought of more barrels coming back continues to provide the medium-term supply headwind.
Commodities
Oil prices on a fifth day losing streak over weak energy consumption
Brent crude futures were down by more than 0.6% to trade at $67.50 a barrel after losing 0.6% yesterday.
Crude oil prices are on a fifth-day losing streak amid reports from the world’s biggest economy showing a sustained rise in U.S. stockpiles, while the resurging COVID-19 virus clouded energy demand outlook.
At the time of writing this report, Brent crude futures were down by more than 0.6% to trade at $67.50 a barrel after losing 0.6% yesterday. West Texas Intermediate futures were also down by 0.4% to trade at $64.48 a barrel, having fallen 0.3% in the previous session.
Recent data reveal U.S. stockpiles have risen for 4 straight weeks after oil processing plants in key energy hubs were forced to shut down due to severe cold weather.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, spoke on the macros weighing hard on crude oil amid Europe’s suspension of COVID-19 vaccine uses on possible side effects.
“Oil prices that remain crimped by more countries in Europe suspending the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine didn’t get much help from the EIA data as US crude inventories built by 2.4 million barrels last week and are up 38 million barrels over the previous three weeks due to low refinery utilization following the winter freeze-off—walking back some of the more bullish for oil inferences from the API estimate the day prior.
“Given the patchy recovery where consumption is taking off in the US but struggling in parts of Europe and worldwide, sentiment could be catching down to the economic demand reality.”
What to expect
The omnipresent risk that OPEC+ could soften production curbs continues to provide a soft but remindful headwind.
Commodities
Oil traders slow down buying efforts on fears of Europe’s energy demand
Brent crude futures were also down by 0.2%, to trade at $68.29 a barrel.
Oil prices drifted slightly lower at the third trading session of the week on worries about energy demand in Europe, even as hopes of a recovery in U.S. oil supply chain activity were boosted by industry data that showed U.S. crude stockpiles plunged for last week.
At press time, the U.S based oil contract often referred to as the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped by 0.1% to trade at $64.75 a barrel.
Brent crude futures were also down by 0.2%, to trade at $68.29 a barrel. The energy market has suffered significant losses in the past few days amid concerns about stalled vaccine rollouts slowing recovery in fuel demand.
- Leading Western European nations which include Germany, France, and Italy recently suspended usage of the AstraZeneca /University of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine over rising concerns about possible side effects. Others including Ireland and the Netherlands, have already suspended usage.
- Oil traders anticipate such delays in COVID-19 vaccine usage could potentially delay economic recovery from the COVID-19 virus and adversely affect energy demand.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the prevailing fundamentals keeping oil prices at best neutral;
“The market was wrong-footed but still pleasantly surprised after US oil stockpiles unexpectedly fell last week as a narrower weekly draw in gasoline stocks signaled that refiner activity was normalizing after a big freeze in Texas smothered production the previous month.
“However, still possibly capping near-term prices, word on the street is that China is buying close to 1mb/d of sanctioned Iranian crude at discounted prices, displacing oil from its usual suppliers, and complicating OPEC+ efforts to tighten supply and accelerate the draw-down global inventories.”
What to expect; the crude oil market is likely to remain under soft pressure from headlines that global Covid-19 infections ticked up last week and concerns over side effects within one of the primary subscribed COVID-19 vaccines.
