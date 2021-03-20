Markets
DANGOTE, BUACEMENT weigh on Nigerian stocks, despite gains from Zenith Bank, GTBank
The Nigerian bourse ended the last trading session of the week on a bearish note.
The All Share Index plunged by 1.37% to close at 38,382.39 index points as against the +0.54% gain recorded on Thursday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -4.69%.
- On the sectoral front, the Industrial Goods (-4.40%) and the Oil and Gas (-0.22%) sectors closed lower on losses in BUACEMENT (-6.42%) and OANDO (-4.39%).
- Conversely, the Banking (+2.80%), Insurance (+0.94%), and Consumer Goods (+0.08%) sectors closed higher on gains in ZENITHBANK (+2.27%), AIICO (+3.33%), and NASCON (-2.76%
- The market breadth closed positive as IKEJAHOTEL led 25 Gainers as against 11 Losers topped by LASACO at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- IKEJAHOTEL up 10.00% to close at N1.1
- ETERNA up 9.84% to close at N5.58
- UCAP up 7.37% to close at N5.1
- UBN up 4.95% to close at N5.3
- AFRIPRUD up 4.90% to close at N5.35
Top Losers
- LASACO down 6.92% to close at N1.21
- BUACEMENT down 6.42% to close at N69.95
- NEIMETH down 6.32% to close at N1.78
- COURTVILLE down 4.76% to close at N0.2
- OANDO down 4.39% to close at N3.05
Outlook
The All Share Index wrapped up a turbulent week on a daunting note, shedding a gaping 1.37% in Friday’s session.
BUACEMENT (-6.42%) and DANGCEM (-3.42%) were the major drivers of the plunge, despite the latter’s announcement of a N16/share dividend recommendation by the board to its shareholders.
Nairametrics advises investors to trade stocks that exhibit good fundamentals amid growing geopolitical uncertainties in key international markets.
Manufacturing
Industrial index depreciates by -2.62%, as BUA Cement shares decline
The industrial index declined by -50.38 index points, to close at 1,873.17 index points for the week.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange Industrial Index at the close of trading activities for the third week in the month of March closed on a bearish note as the top loser for the week ahead of other sectors.
At the close of trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on the 19th March 2021, the industrial index declined by -50.38 index points, to close at 1,873.17 index points for the week.
When compared to the overall performance of the market, the NSE Industrial index underperformed, as it declined by 2.62%, while the NSE All-Share Index and the market capitalization depreciated by -0.69%, to close the week at 38,382.39 points and N20.082 respectively.
What you should know
- The NSE Industrial Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of the Industrial Sector. It comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in the industrial sector and is based on the market capitalization methodology.
- The index monitors the performance of ten industrial companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes Dangote, BUA, and Lafarge Cement.
- The overall performance of the companies for the week was relatively bearish, as the index closed on a negative note driven by a huge loss from BUA Cement shares.
- BERGER (7.44%) was the top gainer for the week, followed by CUTIX (3.05%) and WAPCO (2.73%), BUACEMENT was the only loser for the week, but the size of the Cement maker dragged the index to close lower by more -2.62%.
Gainers
- BERGER up by 7.44% to close at N6.50.
- CUTIX up by 3.05% to close at N2.03
- WAPCO up by 2.73% to close at N22.60
Loser
- BUACEMENT down by -6.42% to close at N69.95.
Dividends
List of Dividends announced so far in 2021
This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.
As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.
This page will be updated from time to time.
Legend
Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.
Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).
Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).
Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.
You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.
2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
|Company
|DPS (N)
|Date Announced
|Share price (19th March 2021)
|Dividend yield (19th March 2021)
|Bonus
|Closure Date
|AGM Date
|Payment Date
|Qualification date
|Union bank of Nigeria
|0.25
|18th March 2021
|5.3
|5%
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|13th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|2.7
|18th March 2021
|31
|9%
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|9th April 2021
|9th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|United Bank for Africa
|0.35
|9th March 2021
|7.15
|5%
|Nil
|22nd - 26th March 2021
|1st April 2021
|1st April 2021
|19th March 2021
|Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
|1.5
|1st March 2021
|17
|9%
|Nil
|18th March 2021
|18th March 2021
|24-48hrs after AGM
|17th March 2021
|Africa Prudential Plc
|0.5
|2nd March 2021
|5.35
|9%
|Nil
|16th - 20th March 2021
|25th March 2021
|26th March 2021
|15th March 2021
|NASCON Allied Industries Plc
|0.4
|1st March 2021
|14.9
|3%
|Nil
|23rd April 2021
|4th May 2021
|5th May 2021
|22nd April 2021
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|5.9
|1st March 2021
|157
|4%
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|26th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|20.5
|1st March 2021
|550
|4%
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|20th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Nestle Nig Plc
|35.5
|1st March 2021
|1375
|3%
|Nil
|24th - 28th May 2021
|22nd June 2021
|23rd June 2021
|21st May 2021
|Custodian Investment Plc
|0.45
|1st March 2021
|6
|8%
|Nil
|12th - 16th April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|9th April 2021
|Zenith bank Plc
|2.7
|23rd February 2021
|22.5
|12%
|Nil
|9th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|8th March 2021
|United Capital PLC
|0.7
|22nd February 2021
|5.1
|14%
|Nil
|8th - 15th March 2021
|23rd March 2021
|26th March 2021
|5th March 2021
|Nigerian Breweries
|0.69
|17th February 2021
|47
|1%
|Nil
|11th - 17th March 2021
|22nd April 2021
|23rd April 2021
|10th March 2021
|PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
|0.1
|7th January 2021
|4.85
|2%
|Nil
|11th - 15th January 2021
|29th January 2021
|1st February 2021
|19th October 2020
|Ardova Plc
|0.19
|11th March 2021
|14.85
|1%
|Nil
|26th March 2021
|12th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|25th March 2021
|Neimeth International Phamaceuticals
|0.065
|30th December 2020
|1.78
|4%
|Nil
|23rd February 2021
|9th March 2021
|12th March 2021
|22nd February 2021
|Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund
|33
|0%
|Nil
|21st January 2021
|NA
|22nd January 2021
|SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)
|8.1
|68.6
|12%
|Nil
|29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021
|NA
|16th April 2021
