Markets

DANGOTE, BUACEMENT weigh on Nigerian stocks, despite gains from Zenith Bank, GTBank

BUACEMENT (-6.42%) and DANGCEM (-3.42%) were the major drivers of the plunge, despite the latter’s announcement of an N16/share dividend.

Published

1 day ago

on

Nigerian stocks record worst quarterly drop since 2009

The Nigerian bourse ended the last trading session of the week on a bearish note.

The All Share Index plunged by 1.37% to close at 38,382.39 index points as against the +0.54% gain recorded on Thursday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -4.69%.

  • On the sectoral front, the Industrial Goods (-4.40%) and the Oil and Gas (-0.22%) sectors closed lower on losses in BUACEMENT (-6.42%) and OANDO (-4.39%).
  • Conversely, the Banking (+2.80%), Insurance (+0.94%), and Consumer Goods (+0.08%) sectors closed higher on gains in ZENITHBANK (+2.27%), AIICO (+3.33%), and NASCON (-2.76%
  • The market breadth closed positive as IKEJAHOTEL led 25 Gainers as against 11 Losers topped by LASACO at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.

Top gainers

  1. IKEJAHOTEL up 10.00% to close at N1.1
  2. ETERNA up 9.84% to close at N5.58
  3. UCAP up 7.37% to close at N5.1
  4. UBN up 4.95% to close at N5.3
  5. AFRIPRUD up 4.90% to close at N5.35

Top Losers

  1. LASACO down 6.92% to close at N1.21
  2. BUACEMENT down 6.42% to close at N69.95
  3. NEIMETH down 6.32% to close at N1.78
  4. COURTVILLE down 4.76% to close at N0.2
  5. OANDO down 4.39% to close at N3.05

Outlook

The All Share Index wrapped up a turbulent week on a daunting note, shedding a gaping 1.37% in Friday’s session.

BUACEMENT (-6.42%) and DANGCEM (-3.42%) were the major drivers of the plunge, despite the latter’s announcement of a N16/share dividend recommendation by the board to its shareholders.

Nairametrics advises investors to trade stocks that exhibit good fundamentals amid growing geopolitical uncertainties in key international markets.

Olumide Adesina is a France-born Nigerian. He is a Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment trading. Message Olumide on Twitter @tokunboadesina. He is a Member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society.

Manufacturing

Industrial index depreciates by -2.62%, as BUA Cement shares decline

The industrial index declined by -50.38 index points, to close at 1,873.17 index points for the week.

Published

29 mins ago

on

March 21, 2021

By

The Nigerian Stock Exchange Industrial Index at the close of trading activities for the third week in the month of March closed on a bearish note as the top loser for the week ahead of other sectors.

At the close of trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on the 19th March 2021, the industrial index declined by -50.38 index points, to close at 1,873.17 index points for the week.

 

When compared to the overall performance of the market, the NSE Industrial index underperformed, as it declined by 2.62%, while the NSE All-Share Index and the market capitalization depreciated by -0.69%, to close the week at 38,382.39 points and N20.082 respectively.

What you should know

  • The NSE Industrial Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of the Industrial Sector. It comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in the industrial sector and is based on the market capitalization methodology.
  • The index monitors the performance of ten industrial companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes Dangote, BUA, and Lafarge Cement.
  • The overall performance of the companies for the week was relatively bearish, as the index closed on a negative note driven by a huge loss from BUA Cement shares.
  • BERGER (7.44%) was the top gainer for the week, followed by CUTIX (3.05%) and WAPCO (2.73%), BUACEMENT was the only loser for the week, but the size of the Cement maker dragged the index to close lower by more -2.62%.

Gainers

  • BERGER up by 7.44% to close at N6.50.
  • CUTIX up by 3.05% to close at N2.03
  • WAPCO up by 2.73% to close at N22.60

Loser

  • BUACEMENT down by -6.42% to close at N69.95.

Dividends

List of Dividends announced so far in 2021

This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 21, 2021

By

SEPLAT, OANDO post losses, All Share Index down by 0.03%

As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.

This page will be updated from time to time.

Legend

Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.

Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).

Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).

Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.

You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.

2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Calculate Dividends

CompanyDPS (N)Date AnnouncedShare price (19th March 2021)Dividend yield (19th March 2021)BonusClosure DateAGM DatePayment DateQualification date
Union bank of Nigeria0.2518th March 20215.35%Nil1st April 202113th April 202113th April 202131st March 2021
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc2.718th March 2021319%Nil1st April 20219th April 20219th April 202131st March 2021
United Bank for Africa0.359th March 20217.155%Nil22nd - 26th March 20211st April 20211st April 202119th March 2021
Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc1.51st March 2021179%Nil18th March 202118th March 202124-48hrs after AGM17th March 2021
Africa Prudential Plc0.52nd March 20215.359%Nil16th - 20th March 202125th March 202126th March 202115th March 2021
NASCON Allied Industries Plc0.41st March 202114.93%Nil23rd April 20214th May 20215th May 202122nd April 2021
MTN Nigeria Plc5.91st March 20211574%Nil5th May 202125th May 202126th May 20214th May 2021
Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc20.51st March 20215504%Nil5th May 202120th May 202128th May 20214th May 2021
Nestle Nig Plc35.51st March 202113753%Nil24th - 28th May 202122nd June 202123rd June 202121st May 2021
Custodian Investment Plc0.451st March 202168%Nil12th - 16th April 202122nd April 202122nd April 20219th April 2021
Zenith bank Plc2.723rd February 202122.512%Nil9th March 202116th March 202116th March 20218th March 2021
United Capital PLC0.722nd February 20215.114%Nil8th - 15th March 202123rd March 202126th March 20215th March 2021
Nigerian Breweries0.6917th February 2021471%Nil11th - 17th March 202122nd April 202123rd April 202110th March 2021
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc0.17th January 20214.852%Nil11th - 15th January 202129th January 20211st February 202119th October 2020
Ardova Plc0.1911th March 202114.851%Nil26th March 202112th April 202113th April 202125th March 2021
Neimeth International Phamaceuticals0.06530th December 20201.784%Nil23rd February 20219th March 202112th March 202122nd February 2021
Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund330%Nil21st January 2021NA22nd January 2021
SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)8.168.612%Nil29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021NA16th April 2021

