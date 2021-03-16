Coronavirus
Africa CDC to review use of AstraZeneca vaccine
Africa CDC has said that it is reviewing the usage of the AstraZeneca vaccine following fears of alleged post-jab blood.
The Africa Centre for Disease Control has disclosed that it is reviewing the usage of the AstraZeneca vaccine which is being used in Africa for Covid-19 vaccinations under the COVAX programme.
This was disclosed by John Nkengasong, Director of Africa CDC in an interview with Bloomberg after reports emerged of European countries placing a pause on AstraZeneca vaccines due to reports of blood clots.
“The AstraZeneca vaccine was seen to be safe and efficacious and we would need to review the data. We should guide the response with strong science and evidence,” Nkengasong said.
“The Africa CDC will be convening an emergency meeting this afternoon with all the experts across the continent to look at the data and what we know, and then to provide appropriate guidance to the continent,” he added.
On using the vaccines to slow the spread of the pandemic, the Africa CDC boss warned that it could take Africa 5 years to end the pandemic if vaccination pace remains slow citing that if Africa “vaccinates at least 60% of our population in the next two years, then this pandemic will be over”.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the National Primary Health Care Development Agency disclosed that it has not received any official report of serious adverse effects from any of those who have been vaccinated.
- Ireland has suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over fears of alleged post-jab blood.
- Germany, France and Italy announced on Monday they would suspend AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine disbursement after multiple countries reported possible serious side-effects. However, the WHO said there was no proven link and people should not panic.
Coronavirus
Okonjo-Iweala pledges to ease restrictions on Covid-19 vaccine supplies
The WTO DG has pledged to help ease trade restrictions on Covid-19 vaccine supplies.
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala disclosed that part of the role she will play as the World Trade Organisation boss is to reduce export restrictions to make vaccine acquisition and production more inclusive.
The WTO DG and Nigeria’s former Finance Minister disclosed this during a meeting with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha on Tuesday in Abuja.
“The main reason we are here is really to see how the WTO can support Nigeria, in improving its economy. ‘We are in a pandemic and of course, you cannot advance the economy until you take care of the health aspects,” she said.
She said the WTO came to discuss with the Presidential Task Force on what is happening in relation to the arrival of the COVID vaccines, how it is being distributed, and the challenges.
“Part of the challenges we’ve had in this pandemic is the fact that some of our member countries put export restrictions on the movement of medical supplies, equipment, and even supplies to make vaccines.
“So one of the things that WTO can do is to work with members to reduce these export restrictions. If you take vaccines, for instance, I’ll just give you one number from the manufacturer of Pfizer, the Pfizer BioTech vaccine.
”We had a meeting with the manufacturers a couple of days ago in Geneva and their representative said that it takes 280 components to manufacture their vaccine. And it’s in a supply chain that involves 19 countries.
”So in the supply chains, so many of our products, medical products are global. And so when a country puts export restrictions on one, it means that you slow the production everywhere, that’s where the WTO comes in,” she said.
Mustapha disclosed that “developing economies stand to benefit if they learn from the lessons of this adverse impacts and look at their systems, their governance system, their economic foundations. He urged that this is an opportunity to improve economic inclusion to develop agendas and policies.”
In case you missed it
- Recall Nairametrics reported Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is visiting Nigeria for a week to assist entrepreneurs and improve the economy.
- Nairametrics reported yesterday that Okonjo-Iweala stated Nigeria should start looking at establishing the capacity for manufacturing vaccines locally.
- She also added that her role at the World Trade Organisation would be used to support women entrepreneurs, and MSMEs, and all the marginalized and excluded.
Coronavirus
Over 50% of Nigerians say they will take Covid-19 vaccine – NPHCDA
The NPHCDA says over 50% of Nigerians have agreed to take the Covid-19 vaccine.
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has announced that over 50% of Nigerians have admitted that they will take the Covid-19 vaccines, compared to earlier studies which showed that up to 75% of Nigerians said they will not take it.
This was disclosed by NPHCDA CEO, Dr. Faisal Shuaib in an interview with Channels TV on Monday night.
“We cannot take any individual for granted. I am also aware from my experiences in the polio vaccination drive that Nigerians are logical people,” he said.
READ: Nigeria’s Covid-19 death cases surpass 2000
He added that there has been a recorded shift from 75% who said they won’t take the vaccines to over 50% of Nigerians who admit they will take it and also urged that it’s important to provide more information to those not sure.
“We have seen a gradual shift from a situation where up to 75% of Nigerians said they will not take the vaccines
“We are now beginning to see over 50% of Nigerians say they will take the vaccines and the remaining 50% are cut between 25% who say they won’t take it and 25% that are not so sure.
“It’s is important we reach a critical number of Nigerians to achieve herd immunity, if we don’t achieve that, we are going to be here for a very long time,” Shuaib said.
READ: Update: Health Minister states side effects of COVID-19 vaccines
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported in January that SBM Intel, a geopolitical research and strategic communications consulting firm confirmed in a report that only 68.8% of Nigerians believe Covid-19 is real. While 39.9% of Nigerians say they will take the vaccine.
