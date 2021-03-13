Stock Market
Shares of Flour millers gain a total N11.6 billion on NSE this week
The joint market capitalization of the three flour millers on NSE gained a total N11.6 billion value this week.
The Flour milling companies on NSE had a relatively bullish run this week, with the shares of two of these millers closing in green, despite the prevailing negative sentiment in the market which saw the NSE All-Share-Index depreciate by -1.74% W-o-W. (-4.03% ytd).
The joint market capitalization of the three flour millers –FlourMills, Honeywell and Northern Nig. Flour Mills – on NSE increased by a total N11.6 billion value this week.
The rise in the shares of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (:Flourmill) and Honeywell Flour Mills Plc (:Honyflour) saw the total market value of the millers’ gain an impressive N11.71 billion at the close of trade this week.
Despite the 10% gains in the shares of Flourmills and 6.96% increase in the share price of Honyflour, the gains of the millers this week was pressured down to the tune of N11.6 billion, as a result of the 10.6% dip in the shares of Northern Nigerian Flour Mills (:NNFM).
Data tracked on the NSE website revealed that the market capitalization of Flourmills and Honyflour increased by N11.1 billion and N634 million respectively. While NNFM lost a total N119 million to close the week 10.6% lower, relative to its market value last week.
What you should know
- The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 1.74% to close the week at 38,648.48 and N20.221 trillion respectively.
- While, the NSE Consumer Goods Index (CGI), an index that tracks the performance of key consumer goods companies as well as the performance of the flour millers, slumped by -2.18% W-o-W, to close lower at 539.85 index points. (-5.84 ytd).
- Flourmills made it to the list of best-performing stocks on NSE for the week, with a 10% price increase. While shares of Champion Breweries, Regency Assurance and Smart Products closed the week as the best-performing stocks on NSE.
- On the flip side, NNFM made the list of the top losers, on the stance of the 10.6% loss its shares printed this week.
Tech Stocks that have returned over 150% in the last 12 months
These are the tech stocks that had the highest total return over the last 12 months.
A significant number of U.S tech stocks have outperformed the market, amid the prevailing high volatility in the world’s biggest and most liquid stock market.
Investors are rushing to these stocks as their performances have brought massive wealth to those who own such fast-rising stocks that have produced returns not less than 200% in the past 12 months.
READ: Apple’s market value cross $ 2 trillion
Cloudflare Inc. – 373.1%
Cloudflare Inc. operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. Its security products comprise cloud firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, IoT, SSL/TLS, secure origin connection, and rate-limiting products. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company handles 21 million HTTP requests per second on average and serves data from 200 cities in more than 100 countries worldwide.
The stock has been on record-high owing largely to the demand for its high-end services that include providing integrated cloud-based security solutions to secure a range of combinations of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
READ: African tech startups raise over $700 million in 2020 despite pandemic
Enphase Energy – 350.2%
The fast-rising renewable company seems to be enjoying a record amount of monetary support from the world’s largest economy in its drive to be less dependent on fossil energy. This has boosted the value of the stock, as investors rush to have a stake.
The international company, which was founded in 2006, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States. It is headquartered in Fremont, California, and operates in 21 countries, employing more than 800 people worldwide.
READ: Gold prices drop, U.S Tech Stocks tick up
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. – 262.3%
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. The company recorded exponential growth in its share price.
They offer 11 cloud modules on their Falcon platform through software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today’s most sophisticated attacks.
READ: Google’s advertising revenue plunges
Fastly Inc. – 251.8%
Fastly operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customers’ applications. The fast-rising cloud platform provider has remained an investor’s delight due to the surging demand for its product, the edge cloud, which allows developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
Fastly, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. The platform handles hundreds of billions of internet requests each day.
Zscaler Inc. – 249.8%
Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company has seen impressive gains in the past 12 months on increasing demand for its core services that include servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations.
The company operates over 150 data centres worldwide and processes up to 140 billion transactions per day during peak periods.
Spotlight Stories
Bears weigh on Nigerian stocks, as WEMA, Unity Bank plunge
Performance across sectors was bearish as 3 of the 5 indexes under our coverage trended bearishly.
Nigerian stocks on Friday after the battle of the bulls and the bears closed the trading session with the Bear on top. The All-Share Index (ASI) dropped by 0.13% to settle at 38,648.48 index points.
FLOURMILL and REGALINS (+10%) led the gainers for the day, while STSREIT (-9.96%) topped the losers. Performance across sectors was bearish as 3 of the 5 indexes under our coverage trended bearishly.
The banking index led laggards, down by -0.09% as a result of the sell pressures in UNITYBANK (-9.59%) and WEMABANK (-6.15%)
Conversely, the consumer goods index and Insurance closed as the gainer, up marginally by +1.03% and 1.34% respectively.
Top gainers
- REGALINS up 10.0% to close at N0.3
- FLOURMILL up 10.0% to close at N27
- NEM up 9.73% to close at N1.85
- NNFM up 9.71% to close at N5.15
- LIVESTOCK up 9.29% to close at N1.83
Top losers
- SFSREIT down 9.96% to close at N69.3
- UNITYBNK down -9.59% % to close atN0.73
- AFRINSURE down 9.09% to close at N0.22
- SOVRENINS down -7.69% to close at N0.26
- WEMABANK down -6.15% to close at N0.65
Outlook
Bears outperformed the Bulls shown by investors sells off SFSREIT (-9.96%), UNITYBNK (-9.59%) shown today.
Selling pressure intensity can also be linked to the recent movement in the bond market as investors seek liquidity to invest in risk-averse securities.
Also, Nigeria’s currency market is facing an unusual level of FX scarcity, which pushes significant pressure on Nigeria’s local currency.
Nairametrics envisages you seek the advice of a certified financial advisor when choosing stocks to buy.
