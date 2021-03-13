Consumer Goods
NSE Consumer goods index expands by 2.18%, printing first gain in 6 weeks
The NSE Consumer goods index increased by a total of 11.53 index points in the second week of March, to print first expansion in six weeks.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange Consumer Goods Index (CGI), an index that tracks the performance of consumer goods companies, grew by 2.18%, to close at 539.85 index points this week amidst buying pressures in some key select stocks with value.
A preview of the performance of the index revealed that at the close of trading activities on Friday12th of March 2021, the NSECG index appreciated by 2.18% to close the week higher at 539.85 index points, from 528.32 index points at the open of trade for the week.
In line with this, the Consumer goods Index gained a total of 11.53 index points, to halt a five-week streak of contraction in the index.
Source: Tradingview
The recent rise in the index was occasioned by the buying pressures in the shares of few select companies with impressive fundamentals this week.
When compared to the overall performance of the market, the NSE Consumer goods index outperformed the NSE All-Share index, noting that the NSE ASI and market capitalization by depreciated 1.74% to close the week at 38,648.48 and N20.221 trillion respectively.
What you should know
- The NSE Consumer goods Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of companies in the consumer goods sector. The index comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in food, beverage, and tobacco.
- The index is based on the market capitalization methodology, as it tracks the performance of fifteen consumer goods companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes, Nestle, Nigerian Breweries (NB), Dangote Sugar, and Flour Mills.
- The overall performance of the companies was relatively bullish, as the index closed on a postive note in the second week of March with 8 advancers.
- CHAMPION (45.24%) led the gainers’ chart, followed by FLOURMILLS (10.00%) and NASCON (7.69%)
Top Gainers
- CHAMPION up by 45.24% to close at N2.44.
- FLOURMILLS up by 10.00% to close at N29.70.
- NASCON up by 7.69% to close at N14.00.
- HONYFLOUR up by 6.96% to close at N1.23.
- DANGSUGAR up by 6.21% to close at N17.95.
Top Losers
- NNFM down by -10.60% to close at N1,375.
- INTBREW down by -4.33% to close at N5.30.
- PZ down by -4.00% to close at N5.00.
- CADBURY down by -3.61% to close at N8.00.
- VITAFOAM down by -2.00% to close at N7.35.
Consumer Goods
Shares of Flour millers gain a total N11.6 billion on NSE this week
The joint market capitalization of the three flour millers on NSE gained a total N11.6 billion value this week.
The Flour milling companies on NSE had a relatively bullish run this week, with the shares of two of these millers closing in green, despite the prevailing negative sentiment in the market which saw the NSE All-Share-Index depreciate by -1.74% W-o-W. (-4.03% ytd).
The joint market capitalization of the three flour millers –FlourMills, Honeywell and Northern Nig. Flour Mills – on NSE increased by a total N11.6 billion value this week.
The rise in the shares of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (:Flourmill) and Honeywell Flour Mills Plc (:Honyflour) saw the total market value of the millers’ gain an impressive N11.71 billion at the close of trade this week.
READ: Flour Mills and its diverse challenges
Despite the 10% gains in the shares of Flourmills and 6.96% increase in the share price of Honyflour, the gains of the millers this week was pressured down to the tune of N11.6 billion, as a result of the 10.6% dip in the shares of Northern Nigerian Flour Mills (:NNFM).
Data tracked on the NSE website revealed that the market capitalization of Flourmills and Honyflour increased by N11.1 billion and N634 million respectively. While NNFM lost a total N119 million to close the week 10.6% lower, relative to its market value last week.
READ: Nigeria’s border reopening will not impact profitability in 2021 – Flour Mills GMD
What you should know
- The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 1.74% to close the week at 38,648.48 and N20.221 trillion respectively.
- While, the NSE Consumer Goods Index (CGI), an index that tracks the performance of key consumer goods companies as well as the performance of the flour millers, rose by 2.18% W-o-W, to close at 539.85 index points. (-5.84 ytd).
- Flour Mills made it to the list of best-performing stocks on NSE for the week, with a 10% price increase. While shares of Champion Breweries, Regency Assurance and Smart Products closed the week as the best-performing stocks on NSE.
- On the flip side, NNFM made the list of the top losers, on the stance of the 10.6% loss its shares printed this week.
Consumer Goods
Four FMCG companies lost 15.2 billion in value in a single day
FMCG companies declined by N15.2 billion in a single day.
The prevailing sell-offs on the Nigerian Stock Exchange has extended the loss in the share price of key FMCG companies as well as their market capitalization on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Data tracked on the NSE website from the close of trade on the 3rd of March till the close of trading activities on the local bourse on the 4th of March 2021, revealed that the market capitalization of these FMCG companies declined by N15.2 billion in a single day.
Northern Nigeria Flourmills (NNFM)
NNFM is a flour milling company founded in October 1971, with key focus on the business of milling wheat, maize, and similar grain. The company printed one of the highest loss on the Exchange on Thursday.
The share price of the flour milling company dropped by 9.97% to close the day lower at N6.32. This move significantly affected the market capitalization of the company, which culminated in a loss of N125 million in value.
Champion Breweries (CHAMPION)
Champion Breweries Plc has been in the news for a while, following the acquisition of 1,903,609,538 ordinary shares of the company by Heineken through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Raysun Nigeria Limited, at a price of N2.6 per share.
This move saw the share price of the brewing company surge from N0.93 on January 8 2021, to N3.76 on the 2nd of February 2021. Since then, the share price of Champion Breweries has continued to suffer significant losses.
At the close of trade on NSE yesterday, Champion Breweries shares suffered a 9.19% decline to close the day lower at N1.68.
This move significantly affected the market capitalization of the brewer, taking its loss on the exchange in a single day to N1.331 billion.
This decline is a potential opportunity for bargain hunters to key in once more, with the expectation to enjoy a gain of about 55%, should Heineken launch a takeover bid of N2.60 per share for the balance of 17.3% or 1,351,954 units of Champion Breweries shares with shareholders.
Honeywell Flour Mill (HONYFLOUR)
The share price of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc has suffered major declines in recent times. The flour milling company, who is also an important part of the Honeywell Group -a foremost indigenous Nigerian conglomerate engaged in select businesses in key sectors of the Nigerian economy- has seen its shares gone from being valued at N1.40 in February to trading at N1.20 towards the end of the same month.
Worthy of note is the fact that the shares of the company during trading activities on NSE yesterday, went as low as N1.13 per share, before buying pressures on the exchange pushed the price back to N1.20 per share.
This move significantly affected the market capitalization of the indigenous flour milling company as it approximately lost N397 billion in a single session.
Dangote Sugar Refinery (DANGSUGAR)
Dangote Sugar has seen its share price decline by more than 8% since declaring a 33% growth in its bottom-line in 2020. The company also proposed a better than the expected dividend of N1.50, 36.36% higher than 2019 dividend (N1.10).
However, despite this impressive performance, Dangote Sugar continues to be punished on the exchange, as wary investors offload the shares of the company, to hunt for yields in the money market.
At the close of trade on NSE yesterday, Dangote Sugar shares suffered a 6.35% decline, to close the day valued at N16.25.
The sell-off in the shares of Dangote’s integrated sugar business on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday culminated into a loss of N13.4 billion in a single day.
