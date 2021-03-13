Heat Wave: NiMet explains why it is happening in March

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), said the reason for the rising heatwave in the month of March is caused by NorthWestern and South Western air masses from the Sahara and Atlantic Ocean which generates so much heat during the transition month period of March-April.

This was disclosed by Prof. Sani Mashi, the Director-General of NiMET in an interview on Friday, the weather boss said the air masses cause so much heat and the discomfort is expected for Nigerians.

”This period is hence called the heat wave,” he said. “Heatwave in Nigeria is caused by transition between moist and wet air mass blowing over the country along a southwestern direction from the Atlantic Ocean.

”And also, dry and dusty air mass blowing over the country along a northeastern direction from the Sahara desert,” he added

The NiMet boss also revealed that the southwestern air mass dominates Nigeria between May and October of every year to have rains over the country with the rains higher in southern Nigeria.

“The month of March is predicted to record normal day time temperature values in the range of 30.0 degree Celsius to 35.0 degree Celsius in the South and 35.1 degree Celsius to 40 degree Celsius in the North,” he added.

