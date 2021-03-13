Business
Heat Wave: NiMet explains why it is happening in March
NiMet DG has explained why heat wave occurs within March and April every year in Nigeria.
Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), said the reason for the rising heatwave in the month of March is caused by NorthWestern and South Western air masses from the Sahara and Atlantic Ocean which generates so much heat during the transition month period of March-April.
This was disclosed by Prof. Sani Mashi, the Director-General of NiMET in an interview on Friday, the weather boss said the air masses cause so much heat and the discomfort is expected for Nigerians.
”This period is hence called the heat wave,” he said. “Heatwave in Nigeria is caused by transition between moist and wet air mass blowing over the country along a southwestern direction from the Atlantic Ocean.
”And also, dry and dusty air mass blowing over the country along a northeastern direction from the Sahara desert,” he added
The NiMet boss also revealed that the southwestern air mass dominates Nigeria between May and October of every year to have rains over the country with the rains higher in southern Nigeria.
“The month of March is predicted to record normal day time temperature values in the range of 30.0 degree Celsius to 35.0 degree Celsius in the South and 35.1 degree Celsius to 40 degree Celsius in the North,” he added.
39 million Africans could possibly slip into extreme poverty this year – AfDB warns
The AfDB has warned that an estimated 39 million Africans could possibly slip into extreme poverty this year.
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic could push an estimated 39 million Africans into extreme poverty this year, following about 30 million who were pushed into extreme poverty in 2020.
This was disclosed in the AfDB’s Economic Outlook 2021 on Friday, titled “Africa’s growth prospects bullish despite COVID-19 constraints and debt burden.”
“The outbreak of the novel coronavirus in December 2019 has taken a massive toll on Africa, hitting tourism-dependent economies, oil-exporting economies and other-resource intensive economies the hardest, as well as deepening inequality,” the AfDB said.
The Bank added that 2021’s theme “From Debt Resolution to Growth: The Road Ahead for Africa”, highlights the impact of Covid-19 and government debt, offering mitigating measures to governments and policymakers.
AfDB warned that despite an expected economic recovery for African nations in 2021, the threat of increasing poverty needs to be dealt with as countries with lower HDI pose larger threats.
“An estimated 39 million Africans could possibly slip into extreme poverty this year, following about 30 million who were pushed into extreme poverty in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.
“The report finds that populations with lower levels of education, few assets, and working in informal jobs are the most affected and must be protected,” it said.
The AfDB warned that the “The cost of inaction will be large” as people living on less than $1.90 per day rises to 465.3 million, which is 34.4% of Africa’s population.
AfDB recommends that Africa needs a multi-pronged policy approach to addressing the pandemic. This approach includes:
- Supporting the health sector with resources for health care systems to cope with the virus and other preventable diseases;
- Monetary and fiscal support to underpin economic recovery;
- Expanding social safety nets and making growth more equitable;
- Minimizing the long-term implications of the pandemic on human capital accumulation by opening schools and
- Scaling up active labour market policies to retool the labour force for the future of work through digitalization, industrialization, and diversification.
AfDB’s President, Dr. Akinwumi A Adesina said that Africa needs much larger credit support and relief, urging that private creditors need to be implemented as a solution.
“We need to address Africa’s debt and development finance challenges in partnership with the international community. Much larger financial support is needed, and private sector creditors need to be part of the solution. The time for one last debt relief drive for Africa is now,” Adesina said.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported in October 2020 that the World Bank warned that as many as 150 million people would fall into extreme poverty by 2021, due to the economic effect of the pandemic.
Lagos announce closure of Falomo Bridge for 6 weeks
The Lagos State Government has announced the planned shutdown of Falomo Bridge for 6 weeks with effect from Sunday, March 14, 2021.
The Lagos State Government has announced the planned shutdown of Falomo Bridge for 6 weeks with effect from Sunday, March 14, 2021.
This follows the approval secured from the Federal Government for repair works on the bridge which will be completed on April 30, 2021.
According to a report from the Nation, this disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, on Friday, March 12, 2021, who said that the repair works will run on a 24hours shift in phases to enable the contractor complete repairs within the estimated time and minimize the expected inconveniences on the road users.
READ: Lagos shuts BRT lane at Ketu for 14 working days, explains diversion point
Oladeinde further explained that the first stage of the repairs will cover the Victoria Island-bound lane of the bridge, which will be closed to traffic, adding that motorists heading towards Victoria Island will be diverted to the Ikoyi bound lanes to create a counter-flow.
The Commissioner also said while the Ikoyi bound lane will be closed down for the second stage of rehabilitation works, in a similar fashion, motorists will be diverted to other lanes.
He assured that sufficient signage would be put up to guide motorists as well as traffic management personnel deployed to help motorists navigate their ways home with ease.
Oladeinde appealed to the good people of the State to cooperate with the Government by complying with the directives and traffic advisory to allow contractors to finish the projects in record time.
What you should know
- The shutdown of the Falomo bridge is coming barely 2 weeks after the reopening of the Third Mainland Bridge following an over 7-month shutdown for repair works.
- It can also be recalled that the Lagos State Government announced the partial closure of the Marine Bridge from Tuesday, March 9 to Monday, June 21, 2021, for emergency repair works on the Apapa outward section of the bridge.
- The partial closure is to enable the government to carry out necessary maintenance work on the bridge infrastructure which includes removal and cleaning of the existing expansion joints to prevent further deterioration.
