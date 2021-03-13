Energy
#FuelPriceHike: IPMAN asks members to sell at N175
IPMAN has directed members in the Southeast to revert to the old price of N170-N175.
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has ordered its members to sell fuel between the range of N170-N175 in the South East region.
This was disclosed by Mr Chinedu Anyaso, Chairman of IPMAN Enugu Community Depot in charge of Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu States, in an interview in Awka on Friday.
Marketers in the South East said the increase in the price of fuel was due to the confusion on Friday between NNPC and PPRA, as reports suggest some depots already started selling at N212
“There is confusion and uncertainty in the system now, the problem is that we are not sure that the increment has ended.
“Curiously, they say the sector is deregulated why would they be determining price for us,” a marketer told NAN.
IPMAN says the price uncertainty caused marketers to increase the prices on Friday but says members are reverting to the older prices. He said no member had reason to sell above the N170-N175 range and directed them to revert immediately in the interest of the public.
“There was uncertainty on price of the product this morning (Friday) which made some of our members to increase their rates, but I can confirm to you that the increase had been reversed by PPRA,” Mr Anyaso said.
“So, we have directed out members to revert and respect the old rate pending further development, but I must add that some of my members bought at high price already,” he added.
In case you missed it: Nairametrics reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) insisted that the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as Petrol, will not be increased in March.
IPMAN has urged the Federal Government to fully deregulate Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas sector.
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has urged the Federal Government to fully deregulate Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas sector to make it competitive for independent marketers and to also bring stability to prices nationwide.
This was disclosed by Alhaji Danladi Pasali, IPMAN’s National Secretary in an interview on Friday in Abuja.
The IPMAN boss suggested that full deregulation would bring more competitiveness to the space and even cause a price reduction due to stability and market demand.
He also disclosed that the association urged members to sell at N162 price range and that rumours of selling above N200 are untrue
“We want competition in the business, it will help us explore,” Pasalai said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, (PPPRA) bowed to pressure after deleting an earlier published template announcing that the new price of petrol has reached N212.6 per litre.
- PPPRA in a press release clarified that its publication of monthly template does not amount to increasing the price of petroleum products, as it does not fix the price of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol.
Energy
FG gives condition for increase in pump price of petrol
Sylva said that there will be no increment in its pump price until the conclusion of its consultation with the Organised Labour.
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has given the condition under which there will be an increase in the retail pump price of Premium Motor Spirit otherwise known as petrol.
Sylva, in his reaction to the reported increase in the pump price of petrol, said that there will be no increment in its pump price by the Federal Government until the conclusion of its consultation with the Organised Labour.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was made by Sylva during a chat with the press on Friday, March 12, 2021, in Lagos.
The minister pointed out that the clarification was necessitated by reports that the price of petrol, had been increased to N212.61 per litre.
What the Minister of State for Petroleum is saying
Sylva in his statement said, ”Irrespective of the source of that information, I want to assure you that it is completely untrue. Neither Mr President who is the Minister of Petroleum Resources nor myself who deputise for him as minister of state has approved that the petrol price should be increased by one naira. I therefore urge you to disregard this misleading information.”
The minister said that in the past few months, the government has been in consultation with organised labour to find the least painful way to respond to the increase in the global price of crude oil which has inevitably led to increase in petrol prices.
He said it was unthinkable that the government would unilaterally abandon these discussions and act in the manner suggested by the information under reference.
Sylva maintained that cynicism and deceit have never been the trademark of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.
The minister said, “I will like to equally assure you that the engagement with the organised labour and other stakeholders will continue even as the calculations to arrive at a reasonable price regime are being done; all in good faith and you will be availed of the final outcome at the appropriate time.
“Until then, all marketers are strongly advised to maintain the current pump price of PMS before the emergence of this unfortunate information.
“Those who may want to take advantage of this unfortunate information to extort Nigerians should not give in to such temptations as there are regulatory mechanisms that government can enforce to protect its citizens.
“In conclusion, I want to sincerely apologise to all Nigerians for any distress and inconvenience the unfortunate information might have caused,“ he said.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that Nigerians woke up on Friday, March 12, 2021, to a reported increase in the retail pump price of petrol to N212.61 per litre.
- According to some media reports, the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) in its memo said that petrol is expected to sell at a lower retail price of N209.61 and an upper retail price of N212.61.
- However, NNPC in its statement insisted that there will be no increase in the pump price of petrol in March.
- The PPPRA also bowed to pressure as it deleted the earlier published template announcing the increase
