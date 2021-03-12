Coronavirus
Covid-19: AstraZeneca vaccine safe and effective – NPHCDA
The NPHCDA has described the batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine that Nigeria received as “safe and effective.”
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency has stated that it is aware of precautionary concerns that have been raised regarding a batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine, named ABV5300, adding that only mild side effects have been recorded in Nigeria.
The agency described the Astrazeneca vaccine as “safe and effective.”
The NPHCDA disclosed this in a statement on Thursday evening after reports of deaths recorded in Italy due to the Astrazeneca vaccine.
“We are aware of precautionary concerns that have been raised regarding one specific batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine, namely ABV5300,” it said.
It added that Nigeria did not receive any dose from the batch of vaccines with issues, citing that it had not observed similar adverse reactions.
“All side effects reported by those who have been administered the vaccine have been mild.
“We are satisfied that the clinical evidence indicates the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to be safe and effective” it said.
What you should know
- Reuters reported on March 11th that Italy had banned a batch of AstraZeneca vaccines following the deaths of two men in Sicily who had recently been inoculated.
- Denmark, Norway, and Iceland also suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people.
Nigeria’s Covid-19 death cases surpass 2000
Covid-19 related deaths recorded in Nigeria hit a total of 2,001 deaths as of Thursday 11th March 2021.
Covid-19 related deaths recorded in Nigeria has surpassed the 2,000 mark, hitting a total of 2,001 deaths as of Thursday, 11th March 2021.
This is according to the daily Covid-19 report published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
On the 11th of March 2021, 287 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria taking the total tally to date, to 159,933 confirmed cases and 2,001 related covid related deaths.
This puts Nigeria’s covid mortality rate at 12.51 per 1000 cases, indicating that 13 people died for every 1000 confirmed cases of covid-19 in the country.
After 379 days, when the covid-19 pandemic broke in the country, Nigeria has carried out a total of 1.6 million tests and discharged 142,404 patients and have 15,528 patients still in admission.
Key highlights
- Total confirmed cases – 159,933
- Total deaths – 2,001 (12.51 per 1000)
- Discharged patients – 142,404, indicating a recovery rate of 89%
- Active cases – 15,528
- States with the highest recorded fatalities include Lagos (422), Edo (185), Abuja (155), Oyo (115), and Kano State (109).
Covid-related deaths (Inception to date)
It is worth noting that the number of recorded cases of the disease in Nigeria had trickled down in recent weeks, suggesting that we might have scaled out of the second wave of the pandemic.
Specifically, Nigeria has recorded a total of 4,245 cases of the disease and 94 deaths in March 2021, as against 24,039 cases and 309 deaths recorded in the previous month, (42,296 cases, 296 deaths in January 2021).
Why this matters
Hitting 2,001 deaths after 379 days of the outbreak and considering the huge population of the country, is a fairly acceptable record compared to other African countries such as South Africa (51,110), Egypt (11,169), Morrocco (8,712) amongst others.
However, many could have also died of the disease without properly identifying the causes, due to our limited amount of tests carried out and lack of adequate vital statistics in most rural areas of the country
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 11th of March 2021, 287 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 159,933 confirmed cases.
On the 11th of March 2021, 287 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 159,933 cases have been confirmed, 142,404 cases have been discharged and 2,001 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
A total of 1.6 million tests have been carried out as of March 11th, 2021 compared to 1.54 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 11th March 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 159,933
- Total Number Discharged – 142,404
- Total Deaths – 2,001
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,601,396
According to the NCDC, the 287 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos (107), Kwara (26), Akwa Ibom (23), Bauchi (22), Ogun (21), Rivers (19), Kaduna (14), FCT (11), Abia (8), Edo (8), Ekiti (6), Kano (5), Gombe (4), Osun (4), Oyo (3), Plateau (3), Nasarawa (2), and Delta (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 56,661, followed by Abuja (19,397), Plateau (8,976), Kaduna (8,698), Oyo (6,774), Rivers (6,718), Edo (4,734), Ogun (4,473), Kano (3,851), Ondo (3,066), Kwara (2,988), Delta (2,587), Osun (2,477), Nasarawa (2,254), Enugu (2,221), Katsina (2,060), Gombe (2,010), Ebonyi (1,965), Anambra (1,813), Akwa Ibom (1,615), and Abia (1,588).
Imo State has recorded 1,569 cases, Bauchi (1,345), Borno (1,308), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (942), Niger (921), Taraba (863), Ekiti (838), Bayelsa (809), Sokoto (769), Jigawa (496), Kebbi (412), Cross River (344), Yobe (293), Zamfara (222), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
