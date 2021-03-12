Covid-19: AstraZeneca vaccine safe and effective – NPHCDA

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency has stated that it is aware of precautionary concerns that have been raised regarding a batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine, named ABV5300, adding that only mild side effects have been recorded in Nigeria.

The agency described the Astrazeneca vaccine as “safe and effective.”

The NPHCDA disclosed this in a statement on Thursday evening after reports of deaths recorded in Italy due to the Astrazeneca vaccine.

“We are aware of precautionary concerns that have been raised regarding one specific batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine, namely ABV5300,” it said.

It added that Nigeria did not receive any dose from the batch of vaccines with issues, citing that it had not observed similar adverse reactions.

“All side effects reported by those who have been administered the vaccine have been mild.

“We are satisfied that the clinical evidence indicates the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to be safe and effective” it said.

What you should know