Tech News
YouTube to deduct taxes from creators living outside the US, Nigeria included
YouTube announced that it will start deducting U.S taxes for all creators on its platform including Nigeria on the earnings they generate from viewers in the US.
The Google-owned company has been a useful platform for anyone with creativity and determination to make money from producing videos and a lot of people have been making a living from YouTube.
The new policy will take effect as early as June 2021. In an email to creators, YouTube states that “We’re reaching out because Google will be required to deduct U.S taxes from payments to creators outside of the U.S. later this year (as early as June 2021).
“Over the next few weeks, we’ll be asking you to submit your tax info in AdSense to determine the correct amount of taxes to deduct, if any apply. If your tax info isn’t provided by May 31, 2021, Google may be required to deduct up to 24% of your total earnings worldwide.”
This change applies to all creators outside of the US, including the ones in Nigeria. However, there won’t be any similar tax deduction for creators living in the US.
What this means
- According to a statement on Google’s support page, Google has a responsibility under Chapter 3 of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code to collect tax info, withhold taxes, and report to the Internal Revenue Service (the U.S. tax authority, also known as the IRS) when a YPP creator on YouTube earns royalty revenue from viewers in the U.S.
- That means that only income earned will be affected, but only that earned from viewers within the United States.
- YouTube has asked creators to provide their tax information in their AdSense account as early as possible. If a creator isn’t able to provide the information by May 31, the company said that it might need to deduct up to 24 percent of their total earnings worldwide. This could be detrimental to many who rely on the platform to make a living.
Bolt to launch food delivery service to compete with GoKada and Jumia food
Ride-hailing company, Bolt will be venturing into the food delivery business.
Bolt, an Estonian ride-hailing company is expanding its offerings in Nigeria to include food delivery. This was made known as a job ad on the company’s website
“We are launching our new food delivery service and we are looking for a Restaurant Sales Manager who can help in establishing partnerships with local businesses.”
Earlier this week, IFC, a member of the World Bank Group announced that it is investing €20 million in Bolt to help expand its access to mobility and delivery services in underserved urban areas in Africa and Eastern Europe—including in South Africa, Nigeria, and Ukraine. This will create earning opportunities and improve access to safer and more accessible transportation in emerging economies.
Since the pandemic, many businesses added food delivery to their model. In Nigeria, the food delivery market attracted a lot of attention during the lockdown with companies like Jumia introducing Jumia foods and Gokada switching to food delivery since the okada ban in Lagos, Nigeria. Jumia records that food orders grew 30% month-on-month.
What you should know
- According to a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Lagos residents spent ₦830 billion ($2 billion) eating out in 2019; representing 34% of total food expenditure.
- This goes to show that the food delivery service in Nigeria is a thriving market, large enough for Bolt to be competing with Jumia and Gokada.
- Bolt currently offers food delivery services in 16 countries and 33 cities across the world
- Since Bolt already has an established network of registered drivers in Nigeria, breaking into the country’s market with this new service will be rather seamless.
- Another competitor for Bolt would have been Uber, but Uber’s food delivery service, Uber eats is not available in Nigeria yet. Even though Uber’s food is popular across the globe.
Corporate deals
DEAL: Flutterwave raises $170 million Series C Round, now valued at $1 billion
Flutterwave has secured $170 million from a leading group of international investors to expand its customer base in existing and international markets.
Flutterwave, African-focused payments company has announced that it has closed a $170 million Series C round, valuing the company over $1 billion.
According to Techcrunch, the funding round was led by New York-based private investment firm Avenir Growth Capital and U.S. hedge fund and investment firm Tiger Global. New and existing investors who participated in this round include DST Global, Early Capital Berrywood, Green Visor Capital, Greycroft Capital, Insight Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, Tiger Management, Worldpay FIS 9yards Capital.
Launched in 2016 by Iyinoluwa Aboyeji and Olugbenga GB Agboola as a Nigerian and U.S.-based payments company with offices in Lagos and San Francisco, Flutterwave helps businesses build customizable payments applications through its APIs.
READ: OPay defies COVID-19, gross transaction value surges 4.5 times to over $2 billion
Last year, the company closed its $35 million Series B and had processed 107 million transactions worth $5.4 billion. These numbers have increased impressively since then. Now, the company has processed over 140 million transactions worth more than $9 billion with an impressive clientele of international companies, including Booking.com, Facebook, Flywire, and Uber.
Flutterwave noted that more than 290,000 businesses use its platform to carry out payments and they can do so in 150 currencies and multiple payment modes including local and international cards, mobile wallets, bank transfers, Barter by Flutterwave.
In a statement made to Reuters by the CEO, he noted that they may consider listing in New York or possible dual listing in New York and Nigeria.
READ: Flutterwave, One pipe, and funding raised by Nigerian Tech startups
Why this matters
- This new funding will be used to speed up customer acquisition in its present markets. It will also improve existing product offerings like Barter, where it has over 500,000 users, and introduce new offerings.
- One of the new offerings is the Flutterwave Mobile. According to the founder, Flutter Mobile will turn merchants’ mobile devices into a point of sale, allowing them to accept payments and make sales.
READ: Fintech: Increasing funding rounds affirms growth opportunities
What you should know
- This is coming just a few months after being listed as Ycombinators’ most valuable startup in Africa. Flutterwave joins Interswitch as the only fintech in Nigeria to reach a 1-billion-dollar valuation in less than 10 years making it a Unicorn. Interswitch first became a unicorn after Visa acquired a 20% stake in 2019.
- Flutterwave has raised $225 million in total and is one of the few African startups to have secured more than $200 million in funding.
