CHAMPION, NEIMETH rally high, Nigerian stock investors gain N128 billion
Nigerian stock bulls took the grasp of today’s trading session as the NSE Industrial Index, up by 1.74% due to gain in DANGCEM (+3.64%).
Nigerian Stocks ended the mid-week trading session on a bullish note. The All Share Index improved 0.63% to 38,931.25 index points. investors gained N127.87 billion.
- Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at -3.30% and N20.36 trillion, respectively. Investor sentiment as measured by the market breadth was flat with 23 gainers against 23 losers.
- A total volume of 368.2 million units of shares, valued at N4.90 billion exchanged hands in 4,437 deals. CHAMPION (+8.91%) led the gainer’s chart today, while CHIPLC (-10.00%) was the top loser.
Top gainers
- MORISON up 9.72% to close at N0.79
- CHAMPION up 8.91% to close at N2.2
- NEIMETH up 8.85% to close at N2.09
- MBENEFIT up 7.69% to close at N0.42
- NAHCO up 6.64% to close at N2.25
Top Losers
- CHIPLC down 10.00% to close at N0.27
- ETERNA down 9.94% to close at N4.62
- CONOIL down 9.79% to close at N17.05
- NNFM down 9.65% to close at N5.15
- LIVESTOCK down 9.57% to close at N1.7
Outlook
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Advanced by 0.40%, on buy-interests in CHAMPION (+8.91%), NESTLE (+1.85%) and NB (+1.01%).
- Amidst such turnaround currently in play, Nairametrics envisages caution as recent price action reveals high selling pressures still prevail among a significant number of low and medium-capitalized stocks across the market spectrum.
CBN grants about N254 million to 5 researchers under its healthcare intervention fund
The CBN has awarded the sum of N253.54 million grants to 5 researchers under its Healthcare Sector Scheme.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has awarded the sum of N253.54 million grants to 5 researchers under its Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme (HSRDIS)
This is seen as part of the apex bank’s effort to help strengthen the public healthcare system with innovative financing of research and development in new and improved drugs, vaccines and diagnostics of infectious diseases in Nigeria.
This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the CBN through a series of tweet posts on its official Twitter post on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
The CBN in its statement said that the Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme Body of Experts have so far evaluated 68 proposals from researchers out of the 286 submissions made by them.
The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, who was joined by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, in drumming up support for research and development in Nigeria’s health sector, encouraged corporate institutions to support research and development for the overall good of Nigeria.
While restating the commitment of the bank towards ensuring support for the growth of Nigeria’s health sector, the apex bank boss assured of more grants based on recommendations of the HSRDIS Body of Experts.
#CBN awards N253.54 million grants to 5 Researchers under its Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme (HSRDIS) pic.twitter.com/6edFgaQlRU
— Central Bank of Nigeria (@cenbank) March 10, 2021
What you should know
- It can be recalled that as part of its policy response to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the CBN in 2020, introduced the Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme.
- It is designed to trigger intense national research and development to develop a Nigerian vaccine, drugs and herbal medicines against the spread of Covid-19 and any other communicable and non-communicable diseases through the provision of grants to biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies, institutions, researchers and research institutes for the research and development of drugs, vaccine, others for prevention and treatment of infectious diseases.
NSE finalizes Demutualization process, as SEC and CAC grant regulatory approval
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has received final approvals of its demutualisation plan from the SEC and CAC respectively.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has finally completed its demutualization process, following statutory approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) respectively.
This is according to a disclosure made available on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and seen by Nairametrics.
Recall that members of the NSE had in March 2020, passed requisite resolutions for the demutualization of the Exchange at a Court-Ordered meeting and an Extraordinary General Meeting. As part of the demutualization process, The Exchange (which is a company limited by guarantee) would be converted into and re-registered as a public company limited by shares, with three operating subsidiaries.
In lieu of this, a new non-operating holding company known as The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (‘NGX Group’) was formed. It has three operating subsidiaries, namely: Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX Limited), NGX Regulation Limited (NGX REGCO), and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO) which have been duly registered at the CAC.
What this means
The recent regulatory approval from SEC and CAC empowers the NSE to activate its Transition Plan to a new operational structure and holding company. The plan covers legal and practical changes that will facilitate the operationalization of the new corporation structure. The goal here is to enable a seamless transition of the Group and market participants without a disruption in service.
With the activation of ‘The Transition Plan’, a new Board for each of the new entities will be inaugurated, staff functions will be reallocated within the new operating subsidiaries, a new business plan and budget will be operationalized, a new website will be unveiled, among others.
In addition, the recent regulatory approval will enable the shares of the new Group (NGX Group Plc) to be allotted to the membership pursuant to the Court-approved Scheme of Arrangement. Ahead of its listing on NGX Limited, the shares of NGX Group Plc will be available for bilateral trades to be executed in line with extant rules and regulations of the Nigerian capital market.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, NSE Council President, Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo said: “Successful demutualization was one of my fundamental objectives when I assumed the Presidency of The Exchange. The SEC’s decision today to approve the NSE’s demutualization plans brings this aspiration to a successful conclusion in a process that included the passage of the Demutualization Act through the National Assembly. We are elated that this milestone has been achieved as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the commencement of trading at the Exchange and now look forward to the future public listing of its shares on NGX Limited. On behalf of the NSE, I would like to warmly thank all those that have worked assiduously to achieve this watershed event on our journey to make the NSE a multifaceted exchange that extends across various markets and geographical regions.”
On the other hand, the new Group CEO of NGX Group Plc, Oscar N. Onyema said: “The Nigerian capital markets should play a role commensurate with Nigeria’s status as Africa’s largest economy. At the Nigerian Stock Exchange, we have a vision that the new group will become the premier exchange hub for Nigerian businesses and for the African economy. We are implementing a series of measures towards this goal, demutualization being a critical milestone. The completion of demutualization is a truly significant moment, and we welcome the new possibilities that have opened up for us today.”
What you should know
- The NSE had earlier announced the inauguration of a 5-man claims review panel in preparation for the demutualization process.
- Nairametrics had earlier reported the appointment of Oscar Onyema, Temi Popoola and Tinuade Awe as CEOs of NGX Group, NGX Limited and NGX REGCO respectively.
- It is also worthy to note that Mr. Otunba Ogunbanjo will serve as the inaugural Chairman of NGX Group Plc’s Board of Directors.
