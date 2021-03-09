Commodities
Oil prices gain, pressure remains over strong U.S dollar
Brent crude futures surged by 0.74% to $68.50 a barrel falling below the $70 mark after jumping past it on Monday.
Crude oil prices rebounded strongly at the second trading session of the week after Monday’s most recent rally running out of steam, as the greenback strengthened and made commodity assets in the greenback more expensive.
Oil traders heaved a sigh of relief after the Saudis disclosed that Sunday’s attack on a storage tank farm at the Ras Tanura terminal was successfully neutralized and there was no direct impact on oil production.
Recall a few days ago, Yemeni Houthi rebels attacked the Saudis’ oil terminal, which is capable of producing 6.5 million barrels a day. It was the most serious threat the world’s leading OPEC’s exporter had faced since September 2019, when a key oil facility and two oil fields came under siege.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, broke down the macros pushing oil prices down, taking to account that the dollar and U.S Treasury yields seem to be taming oil bulls’ upside.
“Oil prices fell on Monday, hours after an early sharp price rise caused by a drone attack on Saudi oil infrastructure which missed their mark.
There has also been a change in music over the past 24 hours as oil falls on the back of a stronger US dollar.
“Traders also come to terms with some of the National People’s Congress (NPC) takeaways that revolved around less credit and stabilization in Chinese markets’ leverage.
“All the while, higher US yields continue to tighten financial conditions tempering the reflation trade, triggering more profit-taking from cross-asset players that were using oil as a speculative reflation hedge.”
Bottom Line: Oil macros however remain incredibly supportive, especially with Saudi Arabia in full control and pursuing a tight oil policy.
Commodities
Oil prices soar above $70 a barrel over terrorist attacks on Saudi’s oil station
Brent crude futures were up by more than 2%, trading at $70.84 a barrel in early Asian trade, the highest since Jan. 8, 2020
Oil prices jumped past the $70 a barrel price level, at the first trading session of the week for the first time since the worst pandemic in human history began, while U.S. crude touched its highest price level in more than two years, on reports of terrorist attacks on Saudi Arabia’s facilities.
At the time of writing, Brent crude futures were up by more than 2%, trading at $70.84 a barrel in early Asian trade, the highest since Jan. 8, 2020, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April surged by 2.4%, to $67.69, the highest since October 2018.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, gave critical insights on why oil prices are hovering high amid the terrorist attacks on OPEC’s leading oil producer’s facilities capable of squeezing supplies momentarily.
“Oil prices have spiked higher this morning after Iran-backed Houthi rebels unleashed a coordinated attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities and military bases.
“With OPEC pursuing a tight oil policy and US shale oil inelastic supply response to higher prices, any disruption to the Middle East supply chain could shoot oil prices considerably higher.
“Indeed, this could be the flashpoint that ignites that smoldering Middle East powder keg as apparent lines in the sand got crossed when the attacks targeted civilians.”
Bottom line: Although recent reports reveal there have been no reports of significant damage or oil supply chain disruptions, this is an evolving story that will keep oil traders on their toes thereby keeping oil prices north at least for the near term.
Commodities
Oil prices near $70 a barrel, rising for a 7th week in a row
For the week, Brent crude gained 5.2%, rising for the 7th week in a row for the first time since December,
Crude oil prices were all fired up at the last trading session of the week, hitting their highest levels in more than a year.
Oil prices are on yearly highs as recent data in the world’s largest economy revealed a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report, coupled with a decision by OPEC+ to keep the status quo.
For the week, Brent crude prices gained 5.2%, rising for the 7th week in a row for the first time since December, while WTI surged by 7.4% after gaining almost 4% last week.
At the end of the Friday trading session, Brent Crude futures gained 3.9%, to settle at $69.36 a barrel. The session high for Brent crude was its highest since January 2020.
Also, the U.S based oil contract, U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures, rallied by 3.5% to settle at $66.09 a barrel.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, gave key insights on OPEC+ supply dynamics at the world’s biggest commodity market.
“Saudi Arabia seems to have used its 1mb/d voluntary cut as a bargaining chip to persuade most OPEC+ members not to raise production and also appears to have reiterated the desire to see compensation cuts from OPEC+ participants who have produced above quota so far.
“Oil soared as the rest of OPEC+ holds steady at current production levels. Saudi Arabia’s output will start to phase back in from May and it seems likely increases will be permitted across the whole of OPEC+.
“Driven by a need to benefit from higher oil prices, Russia desires to raise production amid concerns about sending the wrong signal to US shale producers. At the same time, Saudi Arabia says shale is “not on the radar” as a risk.”
What to expect: Oil traders in the mid-term would place their gaze on the next meeting scheduled to hold in April, where energy prices will pose a volatility tango all over again.
