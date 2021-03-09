Appointments
Branch International appoints Dayo Ademola as Managing Director in Nigeria
Branch International has appointed Dayo Ademola as Managing Director in Nigeria.
Branch International, the leading digital finance app with over 20 million users, has announced the appointment of Dayo Ademola as Managing Director in Nigeria, effective immediately.
Ademola, a leader with over fifteen years of experience in global, consumer-centric companies such as MainOne, Rosetta Stone (USA) as well as Union Bank amongst others, will lead the Branch team with the key focus to provide Nigerians with great value through quality modern financial services
In her new role in Branch, she is expected to leverage her experience as a financial services and technology leader, drawing from her established operational excellence in innovation, business strategy, customer segmentation, strategic marketing, product positioning, product development and business performance management.
What they are saying
While commenting on the announcement of her new role, the new MD talked about the nice offers of Branch and how impressive the services of the company are, Dayo Ademola said:
“I’m excited to join Branch because I love how the Branch app offers Nigerians a great deal. No other finance app offers a 20% investment yield (highest in Nigeria), zero-fee unlimited money transfers and instant loans with no paperwork, collateral or late fees.
“Branch’s all-in-one finance app can help everyday Nigerians simplify their financial life and get ahead. I’m excited to do my all to help everyone in the country become aware that there’s a better deal when it comes to your money.”
About Dayo Ademola
- Ademola earned a bachelor’s degree in International Business and Economics from Temple University, USA and a Global Executive MBA from INSEAD.
- Prior to joining Branch International, Dayo served as the Head of Innovation at EFInA, in this role she was responsible for the administration of EFInA’s multi-million-dollar Innovation Fund, funding licenced financial services providers as well as start-up and growth-stage fintechs, with an aim to boost financial inclusion in Nigeria.
About Branch International
- Branch International is a leading digital finance app with over 20 million users and offices across Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania and India.
- Branch continues to redefine digital finance as the platform with product features such as instant loans, free money transfers, bill payment and investment.
- Branch in the past three years of operation in Nigeria has processed over 40bn Naira in over 3 million loan transactions.
ValuAlliance Asset Management appoints two new Directors
ValuAlliance Asset Management has announced the appointment of two persons into its Board as Directors.
ValuAlliance Asset Management, the fund manager of the ValuAlliance Value Fund, has announced the appointment of Messrs Obinnia Abajue and Kofi Kwakwa into its Board as Directors.
This is according to a disclosure sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange and seen by Nairametrics. In line with statutory requirements, the appointments are subject to confirmation from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and approval by the shareholders at the company’s next Annual General Meeting (AGM).
According to the notice, Mr Obinnia Abajue was appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director while Mr Kofi Kwakwa was appointed as Non-Executive Director. The profile of the aforementioned experts is succinctly captured below;
READ: FBN Holdings appoints ex-CEO of Guinness Nigeria and 2 others as Board Directors
Mr Obinnia Abajue
Mr. Abajue has over two decades of experience in banking and financial services. He is the current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hygeia HMO Limited, a position he has held since November 2016. He is an alumnus of the University of Lagos and Imperial College London, where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Actuarial Science and an MBA respectively. Mr Abajue is a fellow of numerous professional bodies like; The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, UK; The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria; The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers of Nigeria.
Kofi Kwakwa
Mr. Kwakwa is a Ghanaian and a former CEO of Sagevest Holdings, an investment holding company in Ghana. He has over 25 years of experience in investment banking and consulting, having worked in top firms like Standard Bank, McKinsey & Company among others. He is currently a director at African Capital Alliance Limited (ACA), having joined the Board since 2015. Mr. Kwakwa is an alumnus of Swarthmore College and Harvard Business School, both in the USA, where he obtained a B.A. in Mathematics/Economics and an MBA respectively.
READ: Dangote Sugar yearly revenue surge by 33%, announces a dividend of N1.50
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, a part of the press release reads: ‘’The Board of Directors congratulates Mr. Abajue and Mr. Kwakwa on their appointment and is looking forward to tapping into their vast wealth of experience to further accelerate the achievement of its vision, to be the premier investment management fiduciary in the segments we serve.’’
What you should know
- ValuAlliance had earlier posted a Profit After Tax of N237.96 million in its last reported financial statements-Q3, 2020. The PAT figures indicated a surge by over 1,000% YoY.
- ValuAlliance Value Fund formerly known as “SIM Capital Alliance Value Fund”, is a closed-end collective investment scheme, registered and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, whose units are listed on the main board of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (“NSE”).
Greenwich Merchant Bank appoints Bayo Rotimi as MD/CEO
Bayo Rotimi has been appointed the new MD/CEO of Greenwich Merchant Bank.
Greenwich Merchant Bank has announced the appointment of Mr Bayo Rotimi as its new Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer.
This is according to a notification made available on the bank’s social media handle, seen by Nairametrics.
As part of his responsibilities, Mr Rotimi is expected to provide leadership and direction to the management team and take charge in optimizing the company’s overall strategic objectives and operational performance, in a bid to deliver optimal value for stakeholders, without compromising quality and standards.
About Bayo Rotimi
Mr Rotimi is an experienced investment banking professional with over 27 years’ experience. He worked for various financial institutions such as Lead Merchant Bank and FCMB Capital Markets, where he rose through the echelons to become the CEO of the latter in 2008. Prior to his recent appointment, he was the chairman of the investment committee of ARM’s Discovery, Aggressive, Growth, Ethical, Money Markets, Fixed income and Eurobond funds with over N110 billion under management.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, Chairman of Greenwich Merchant Bank, Kayode Falowo said: “Bayo’s track record and pedigree speaks for itself and offers a reassuring nexus between the corporate ideals that Greenwich is reputed for and proactive dynamism required to stay on the cutting-edge of innovation, product development and stakeholder satisfaction.”
What you should know
- Recall that Greenwich Trust Limited was officially renamed Greenwich Merchant Bank in September 2020, after obtaining regulatory approval from CBN to operate as a Merchant Bank.
- Greenwich Merchant Bank Limited was incorporated on the 25th of February, 1992 and subsequently commenced operations in June 1994.
