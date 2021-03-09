Branch International appoints Dayo Ademola as Managing Director in Nigeria

Branch International, the leading digital finance app with over 20 million users, has announced the appointment of Dayo Ademola as Managing Director in Nigeria, effective immediately.

Ademola, a leader with over fifteen years of experience in global, consumer-centric companies such as MainOne, Rosetta Stone (USA) as well as Union Bank amongst others, will lead the Branch team with the key focus to provide Nigerians with great value through quality modern financial services

In her new role in Branch, she is expected to leverage her experience as a financial services and technology leader, drawing from her established operational excellence in innovation, business strategy, customer segmentation, strategic marketing, product positioning, product development and business performance management.

What they are saying

While commenting on the announcement of her new role, the new MD talked about the nice offers of Branch and how impressive the services of the company are, Dayo Ademola said:

“I’m excited to join Branch because I love how the Branch app offers Nigerians a great deal. No other finance app offers a 20% investment yield (highest in Nigeria), zero-fee unlimited money transfers and instant loans with no paperwork, collateral or late fees.

“Branch’s all-in-one finance app can help everyday Nigerians simplify their financial life and get ahead. I’m excited to do my all to help everyone in the country become aware that there’s a better deal when it comes to your money.”

About Dayo Ademola

Ademola earned a bachelor’s degree in International Business and Economics from Temple University, USA and a Global Executive MBA from INSEAD.

Prior to joining Branch International, Dayo served as the Head of Innovation at EFInA, in this role she was responsible for the administration of EFInA’s multi-million-dollar Innovation Fund, funding licenced financial services providers as well as start-up and growth-stage fintechs, with an aim to boost financial inclusion in Nigeria.

About Branch International