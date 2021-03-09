Analysis: Nestle Plc, dragged by uncontrollable forces in a forgettable 2020 

Shortly after Nestle Nigeria released its FY 2019 results last year, analysts wrote lofty and pedantic reviews on what was a truly decent year recording of about 19% improvement in operating profit. A precursor to stellar achievements in the coming year was everyone’s apparent projection. As it turns out, both controllable and uncontrollable forces have played their part in piling misery on the fortunes of the food giant.

2020 was hard-hitting. Covid-19 greeted Africa fully in the second quarter, straight away making life difficult for individuals and businesses. Its sour fruits are responsible for Nestle Nigeria’s outward financial decline. Its effects have been ever-present since, cutting across all the quarters. In Q2 of 2020, Pre-Tax Profit immediately dipped from N17.4billion to N16.4billion. By the end of Q3, pre-tax profit had succumbed 12.83%, eliminating almost the good work from the year before and by FY 2020, Nestle closed with a 14% decline in profit position.

Through all of this decline, Nestle Nigeria has been resilient enough to maintain revenue on a flat line. FY 2020 showed top-line increase by 1%, however, this bore no positive consequence nor impact to profit position. The only other area where Nestle Nigeria showed class was in the management of its distribution/marketing expenses which decreased by 4.8%.

Other variables suffered negative differences. Cost of sales increased from N155billion in 2019 to N168billion in 2020, while both administrative and finance costs endured 9% and 95% increases respectively.

Nestlé’s negative growth in recent times has been due to improper cost management causing increases in its cost of sales. Given that most of the company’s input is locally sourced, the pressure on cost must have resulted from local supply chain disruption induced by the ban on interstate movement during the early periods of the pandemic.

Furthermore, there have been a few situations where gains from a reduction in the cost of distribution expenses is immediately eroded by increases in administrative costs in the same cycle.

The food giant has all it takes to do better and make even more revenue beyond the N287billion amassed in 2020. As a market leader that has cemented its position in Nigeria amongst respectable and formidable opposition, Nestle Nigeria needs to broaden its horizons and maximize the revenue it generates from exports like it did in 2019.

Management must strive to obtain optimum turnover from both its food and beverage segments. The era of ceding market shares every other quarter must be made history, and quickly too.

Whilst the world and businesses come to terms with Covid-19 and as vaccines circulate, Nestle Nigeria should bear in mind that the real year’s performance to beat in 2021 is its stellar performance in 2019, not the forgettable 2020.