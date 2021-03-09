Blurb
Analysis: Nestle Plc, dragged by uncontrollable forces in a forgettable 2020
Nestle Nigeria must bear in mind that the year to beat is its 2019 performance, and not the forgettable 2020.
Shortly after Nestle Nigeria released its FY 2019 results last year, analysts wrote lofty and pedantic reviews on what was a truly decent year recording of about 19% improvement in operating profit. A precursor to stellar achievements in the coming year was everyone’s apparent projection. As it turns out, both controllable and uncontrollable forces have played their part in piling misery on the fortunes of the food giant.
2020 was hard-hitting. Covid-19 greeted Africa fully in the second quarter, straight away making life difficult for individuals and businesses. Its sour fruits are responsible for Nestle Nigeria’s outward financial decline. Its effects have been ever-present since, cutting across all the quarters. In Q2 of 2020, Pre-Tax Profit immediately dipped from N17.4billion to N16.4billion. By the end of Q3, pre-tax profit had succumbed 12.83%, eliminating almost the good work from the year before and by FY 2020, Nestle closed with a 14% decline in profit position.
Through all of this decline, Nestle Nigeria has been resilient enough to maintain revenue on a flat line. FY 2020 showed top-line increase by 1%, however, this bore no positive consequence nor impact to profit position. The only other area where Nestle Nigeria showed class was in the management of its distribution/marketing expenses which decreased by 4.8%.
Other variables suffered negative differences. Cost of sales increased from N155billion in 2019 to N168billion in 2020, while both administrative and finance costs endured 9% and 95% increases respectively.
Nestlé’s negative growth in recent times has been due to improper cost management causing increases in its cost of sales. Given that most of the company’s input is locally sourced, the pressure on cost must have resulted from local supply chain disruption induced by the ban on interstate movement during the early periods of the pandemic.
Furthermore, there have been a few situations where gains from a reduction in the cost of distribution expenses is immediately eroded by increases in administrative costs in the same cycle.
The food giant has all it takes to do better and make even more revenue beyond the N287billion amassed in 2020. As a market leader that has cemented its position in Nigeria amongst respectable and formidable opposition, Nestle Nigeria needs to broaden its horizons and maximize the revenue it generates from exports like it did in 2019.
Management must strive to obtain optimum turnover from both its food and beverage segments. The era of ceding market shares every other quarter must be made history, and quickly too.
Whilst the world and businesses come to terms with Covid-19 and as vaccines circulate, Nestle Nigeria should bear in mind that the real year’s performance to beat in 2021 is its stellar performance in 2019, not the forgettable 2020.
Dangote Sugar, sweet in more ways than one
Significant growth in gross revenue was driven largely by sale to Nigerian Bottling Company Limited and Seven-Up Bottling Company Limited.
By refining capacity, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (DSR Plc) is acknowledged as the largest Sugar Refinery in sub-Saharan Africa and one of the largest in the world. With up to 60 percent market share, it is also clearly, the most dominant player in the Nigerian sugar market.
DSR Plc recently released its audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and overall and year-on-year group performance results were very good.
Despite the impact of the Covid-19 induced lockdown which curtailed distribution across the country and resulted in decreased revenues from income generated from freights, gross revenues increased by over 33 percent year-on-year to ₦ 214.3 billion. The significant growth in gross revenue was driven largely by a rise in revenue from the sale of its 50kg sugar, with the two main customers being the Nigerian Bottling Company Limited and Seven-Up Bottling Company Limited who operate principally from Lagos.
Year-on-year, gross profit increased by over 40 per cent to ₦ 53.75 billion, Profit before tax increased by almost 53 per cent to ₦ 45.62 billion, and Profit after tax increased by 33 per cent to ₦ 29.78 billion.
Notwithstanding the good result, the group operating results showed some issues and headwinds. First, during the year, DSR Plc wound up Dangote Niger Sugar Limited (one of four companies that had been set up to acquire large expanse of land and locally grow sugarcane as part of its concerted backward integration project). The winding-up was sequel to continued community dispute over land acquired in Niger State for this purpose. This winding-up event cost DSR Plc approximately ₦ 100 million.
Second, there continues to be a heavy reliance on Lagos for its gross revenues as revenues generated from Lagos State increased significantly from circa 33 per cent at the end of 2019 to over 50 per cent by the end of 2020. The share of the Lagos segment in gross revenue thus continued to grow and currently represents a significant market concentration risk for DSR Plc.
Third, provision for impairment on financial assets or in simple terms, receivables that are unlikely to be collectable, also trended upwards from ₦ 1.3 billion in 2019 to ₦ 1.45 billion by end of 2020 with net financing expenses also rising significantly from ₦ 516.2 billion in 2019 to ₦ 1.92 billion by the end of 2020. This rise in expenses was largely driven by a significant rise in exchange losses incurred in the ordinary course of business, rising from about ₦ 7 million in 2019 to over ₦ 1.57 billion at the end of 2020.
Finally, administrative expenses represented mainly by employee salaries grew year-on-year by over ₦ 1.2 billion.
With the recent reopening of land borders, we expect that revenues and margins will become squeezed as sales and production volumes become constrained by the influx of largely smuggled, lower quality, and much cheaper sugar and its substitutes. DSR Plc’s sugar refinery is also strategically located very close to the Apapa port and its logistics operations, distribution of raw materials and delivery of finished goods will continue to be impacted by the infamous Apapa Traffic Gridlock and road diversions/closures around the axis. Although the effort of Lagos state and the recent introduction of the electronic call up of truck by the NPA has eased the issue, still, it needs to be watched closely.
Earnings per share at the end of 2020 was ₦ 2.45 (2019: ₦ 1.87; 2018: ₦ 1.85)
Subject to approval at its forthcoming Annual General Meeting, DSR Plc board of directors have proposed a dividend of N1.50k per ordinary share (2019: ₦ 1.10k, 2018: ₦ 1.10k).
This performance is sweet in more ways than one.
CBN “Naira 4 Dollar Scheme” Explained
What the CBN’s Naira 4 Dollar scheme means for your money.
In what appears to be an attempt to incentivize dollar remittances by all means possible, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) released a circular to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), International Money Transfer Operators (IMTO), and the General Public, advising that remittances paid into a bank account will attract an additional credit alert for every USD$1 received!
Yes, you read that correctly. The CBN will facilitate a special additional credit alert of N5 for every USD$1 received. In other words,
- if someone sends you $10,000, you get an additional special credit alert for N50,000.
- If someone sends you $100,000, you get an additional special credit alert for N500,000.
Who is eligible?
To be eligible, the diaspora remittances need to be processed and received from one of the registered IMTOs and funds received into a Bank account operated by the DMBs. (So, if you are receiving funds via Crypto sorry you are not eligible).
Additionally, the circular says this “incentive runs from Monday 8th March 2021 to Saturday 8th May 2021″. So, if you have plans to receive dollars, you can plan accordingly.
The circular is not clear how exactly the commercial banks will know which account to pay the extra special credits into. Although, that may be a question diaspora funds recipients will need to ask their DMB accounts officers to clarify for them.
How will this be funded?
The circular notes that the “CBN shall through commercial banks, pay to recipients the N5 incentive for every USD$1”. In other words, it is the CBN funding the cost of this special extra credit.
- One would argue that given the costs of alternative incentives to attract dollars such as the special OMO window for FPI, this may be a cheaper alternative for the CBN.
- But we will need to see the volume of expected remittance to be certain of that. Nigeria attracts about $5billion per quarter in remittances and only trails oil in terms of foreign earnings.
Why this matter to Nigerians?
Following the collapse of US Dollar inflows into the country, the CBN initially tried to balance its current account deficits and avoid an official devaluation by tackling FOREX demand (Think ban of 41 items, etc).
- However, in recent times, CBN is now trying to address the challenge of FOREX supply. In 2019, CBN restricted OMO bills for FPIs, and this year, CBN directed all IMTOs to discontinue the practice of not remitting dollars into the country but keeping it overseas and sending Naira.
- Also, the IEFX rate has been allowed to continually diverge from the official rate. As at close of business on Friday 5th March 2021, the IEFX rate of N412.50 is 8.8% premium to the official rate of N379.
- Some may point out that, if the CBN is looking to have ordinary Nigerians enjoy some benefits from its ongoing FX subsidy largesse then maybe that is “arguably” more palatable than the prior focus on FPIs.
Finally, this short-term Naira-4-Dollar scheme will not be called an official Naira Devaluation. But a question is what do we call the new short-term price of N412.50 + N5.00? Maybe we can call it Naira Modulation.
