SME100Africa unveiled the 3 Queens campaign with Omoni Oboli, Rashidat Adebisi and Tara Fela Durotoye and empowers female entrepreneurs with N1 million grant

A choice to challenge is a decision to stir up action backed conversations on issues that matter. All progress begins with a choice to confront the status-quo; and apply our collective energies and alert minds to creating a world of equal opportunities and endless possibilities for women and men.

International Women’s Day (IWD), celebrated annually, is an opportunity to reflect on the achievement of gender equality in the world, and particularly in Africa. The commemoration of IWD provides a chance to assess the changes and progress made towards the achievement of gender equality generally and the protection of the human rights of women and girls particularly.

Across the world; the last few years have seen the rightful and unprecedented rise of the woman; with global organisations like the World Trade Organisation, International Monetary Fund, UNESCO, European Central Bank among others being women-led. Ethiopia appointed its first female president. And women in Saudi Arabia were not only allowed to attend a public soccer match for the first time, they were also permitted to drive legally.

In technology, we saw the youngest woman to take a company public earlier this year and flipping through the pages of TIMES Next 100 Women, it is easy to observe the progress made in increasing visibility and driving inclusiveness for women.

We, however, remain far from a crescendo. For many women across the world; the struggle to be heard, supported and seen remains fierce. In Nigeria, in particular, male dominance in political and corporate spheres remains a strong indication that more work still needs to be done. Women, young and old, across various strata of our society, hold the promise of our collective future, as such, the choice to challenge limiting norms around gender roles is a task that we, at Softcom have remained relentlessly committed to. Nowhere is this more evident than in our company’s top leadership roles; which is split 50/50 and women as just as well represented as men.

Diversity and inclusion is an integral part of our organisation’s values, and we have ensured that the opportunities to enable it are felt and equal for all. We have designed a workplace that celebrates women; recognizing their strength in diversity and encouraging them to be the best versions of themselves.

We believe the journey to finding the right answers should begin with an inclusive approach in creating solutions and decision making. Each day, the women at Softcom are working on making this happen for people, businesses, and society.

Celebrating our women is very important for us in creating a safe and healthy environment where everyone is seen, respected, and valued.

With our unique brand promise of being ‘a proud partner of potential’ our role of birthing and nursing dreams to reality is akin to that of the woman. As a result, our connection to the notions of female inclusivity, visibility and equality transcends platitudes but rests at our core. This is why, to commemorate the 2021 International Women’s Day, Softcom would be celebrating two groups of women partners of potential. The first the 92 women at Softcom who are daily creating solutions to problems affecting millions of Africans. The next are exemplary women across various industries who because of the others in society are thriving. This includes young partners of potential below the age of 25, and the more established leading women whose gallantry has remained in the public eye long enough for them to be referred to as legends in their own rights.

Our commitment to women can be summarised in one word; ‘defiant’. As in a world still riddled with complexities about gender roles, we would continue to wrestle for the hope we are convinced, creates the best future for us all; an equal world.