Paid Content
SME100Africa unveiled the 3 Queens campaign with Omoni Oboli, Rashidat Adebisi and Tara Fela Durotoye and empowers female entrepreneurs with N1 million grant
To commemorate International Women’s day 2021, SME100Africa held its annual conference on the 4th of March 2021.
The keynote address for the conference was given by Funke Bucknor-Obruthe the founder and CEO of Zapphaire Events. Other speakers at the annual conference included Oby Ugboma (C.O.O Chapelhill Denham) Mrs Basirat Akin Bashiru (Assistant Director, LIRS), Fade Ogunro (CEO Bookings Africa), Akinlolu Akinyele (Head Energy and Emerging Corperate groups) to mention a few. There were also special digital marketing and financial literacy sessions supported by Axamansard. Axa Mansard also sponsored the pitch competition that saw 30 female entrepreneurs in Nigeria pitch their business to win one million Naira (N1,000,000.00). Mariam Lawani of Greenhill Recycling Limited won the pitch competition.
Also to commemorate the International Women’s day SME100Africa unveils the 3 Queens Campaign featuring
A Creative – Omoni Oboli. Award-winning Movie Producer, Director and Actor (Special guest SME100Africa International Women’s day 2016).
A Career Executive – Rashidat Adebisi -Chief Client Officer Axa Mansard ( Keynote speaker SME100Africa International women’s day 2020).
An Entrepreneur– Tara Fela Durotoye – CEO House of Tara ( Keynote Speaker SME100Africa International Women’s day 2019)
They discussed their journey on how they overcame challenges in the past 20 years (2 decades) and what needs to be done in their various industries to achieve a gender-equal world.
The talk show hosted by Seyitan Atigarin touches on strength, hope, dream, innovation and the fight to achieve your dreams irrespective of what society has to say; these women have changed the narrative in their various industries and are women leaders; their hard work, resilience and drive have given them the ability to sustain their craft and their position in their industries. They go into detail about how the pandemic affected them and their industries as well as how they were able to let creativity in and shine throughout. Click to watch https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=irfb2g0k3wc&feature=youtu.be
Paid Content
Softcom achieves 50% women in leadership roles and celebrates female partners of potential
International Women’s Day (IWD), celebrated annually, is an opportunity to reflect on the achievement of gender equality in the world.
A choice to challenge is a decision to stir up action backed conversations on issues that matter. All progress begins with a choice to confront the status-quo; and apply our collective energies and alert minds to creating a world of equal opportunities and endless possibilities for women and men.
International Women’s Day (IWD), celebrated annually, is an opportunity to reflect on the achievement of gender equality in the world, and particularly in Africa. The commemoration of IWD provides a chance to assess the changes and progress made towards the achievement of gender equality generally and the protection of the human rights of women and girls particularly.
Across the world; the last few years have seen the rightful and unprecedented rise of the woman; with global organisations like the World Trade Organisation, International Monetary Fund, UNESCO, European Central Bank among others being women-led. Ethiopia appointed its first female president. And women in Saudi Arabia were not only allowed to attend a public soccer match for the first time, they were also permitted to drive legally.
In technology, we saw the youngest woman to take a company public earlier this year and flipping through the pages of TIMES Next 100 Women, it is easy to observe the progress made in increasing visibility and driving inclusiveness for women.
We, however, remain far from a crescendo. For many women across the world; the struggle to be heard, supported and seen remains fierce. In Nigeria, in particular, male dominance in political and corporate spheres remains a strong indication that more work still needs to be done. Women, young and old, across various strata of our society, hold the promise of our collective future, as such, the choice to challenge limiting norms around gender roles is a task that we, at Softcom have remained relentlessly committed to. Nowhere is this more evident than in our company’s top leadership roles; which is split 50/50 and women as just as well represented as men.
Diversity and inclusion is an integral part of our organisation’s values, and we have ensured that the opportunities to enable it are felt and equal for all. We have designed a workplace that celebrates women; recognizing their strength in diversity and encouraging them to be the best versions of themselves.
We believe the journey to finding the right answers should begin with an inclusive approach in creating solutions and decision making. Each day, the women at Softcom are working on making this happen for people, businesses, and society.
Celebrating our women is very important for us in creating a safe and healthy environment where everyone is seen, respected, and valued.
With our unique brand promise of being ‘a proud partner of potential’ our role of birthing and nursing dreams to reality is akin to that of the woman. As a result, our connection to the notions of female inclusivity, visibility and equality transcends platitudes but rests at our core. This is why, to commemorate the 2021 International Women’s Day, Softcom would be celebrating two groups of women partners of potential. The first the 92 women at Softcom who are daily creating solutions to problems affecting millions of Africans. The next are exemplary women across various industries who because of the others in society are thriving. This includes young partners of potential below the age of 25, and the more established leading women whose gallantry has remained in the public eye long enough for them to be referred to as legends in their own rights.
Our commitment to women can be summarised in one word; ‘defiant’. As in a world still riddled with complexities about gender roles, we would continue to wrestle for the hope we are convinced, creates the best future for us all; an equal world.
Paid Content
FirstBank unveils FirstSME account, reiterates its commitment to the continued growth of SMEs
Opportunities available to holders of FirstSME account include the SMEConnect initiative where SMEs can access unique propositions.
First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion services provider, has announced its SME specific accounts designed to reinforce the Bank’s role in putting SME’s at an advantage whilst contributing to national growth and development.
The SME accounts – which are in two variants – FirstSME Classic and FirstSME Deluxe – are offered to SMEs, irrespective of industry, and tailored to have SMEs exposed to a wide range of services and opportunities that are essential for their continued growth and role in contributing to national development. The advantages and features of these accounts include; access to Temporary OverDrafts (TODs) and other facilities subject to meeting Risk Adjustment Capital (RAC) of each product; immediate enrollment on all digital platform; free access to FirstBank SME events; free access to extensive business promotional and networking opportunities on the SMEConnect portal; access to a wide range of discounted and promotional offers.
Amongst the many opportunities available to holders of FirstSME account is the SMEConnect initiative of FirstBank which is a platform through which SMEs access the Bank’s unique propositions that will equip them with the essential tools needed for the growth of their business. The SMEConnect portal is also designed to help SMEs identify various gaps that hinder their business growth. With FirstBank’s over 126 years of impacting the economy, the Bank’s SME innovative Business Diagnostics Tool will also help proffer tailored solutions, whilst creating avenues for business improvement, profitability and sustainability.
Following extensive research by the Bank, 7 strategic pillars have been considered essential for the sustainability and growth of SMEs. The 7 pillars – connect to infrastructure, connect to talent, capacity building, connect to policy and regulation, connect to resources, connect to market as well as connect to finance.
According to the Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, “FirstBank is delighted to unlock several opportunities for SMEs to thrive. Our FirstSME account is one of the numerous opportunities designed to empower SMEs to continually drive impact as the backbone and contributors to employment and economic growth.
Being woven into the fabric of the society for close to 127 years means that we remain at the forefront of providing the desired financial products and services to fit the needs unique to the SMEs as well as facilitating the requisite tools and resources to efficiently and effectively drive business sustainability and expansion strategies essential to taking SMEs to the next level’’
About FirstBank
First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is the premier Bank in West Africa and the leading financial inclusion services provider in Nigeria for over 126 years.
With over 750 business locations and over 86,300 Banking Agents spread across 99% of the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria, FirstBank provides a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services to serve its over 30 million customers. The Bank has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank in the Republic of Congo, Ghana, The Gambia, Guinea, Sierra-Leone and Senegal, as well as a Representative Office in Beijing.
The Bank has been handy at promoting digital payment in the country and has issued over 10million cards, the first bank to achieve such a milestone in the country. FirstBank’s cashless transaction drive extends to having more than 10million people on its USSD Quick Banking service through the nationally renowned *894# Banking code and over 4.5 million people on FirstMobile platform.
Since its establishment in 1894, FirstBank has consistently built relationships with customers focusing on the fundamentals of good corporate governance, strong liquidity, optimised risk management and leadership. Over the years, the Bank has led the financing of private investment in infrastructure development in the Nigerian economy by playing key roles in the Federal Government’s privatisation and commercialisation schemes. With its global reach, FirstBank provides prospective investors wishing to explore the vast business opportunities that are available in Nigeria, an internationally competitive world-class brand and a credible financial partner.
FirstBank has been named “Most Valuable Bank Brand in Nigeria” six times in a row (2011 – 2016) by the globally renowned “The Banker Magazine” of the Financial Times Group; “Best Retail Bank in Nigeria” for seven consecutive years (2011 – 2017) by the Asian Banker International Excellence in Retail Financial Services Awards and “Best Bank in Nigeria” by Global Finance for 15 years. Our brand purpose is always to put customers, partners and stakeholders at the heart of our business, even as we standardise customer experience and excellence in financial solutions across sub-Saharan Africa, in consonance with our brand vision “To be the partner of the first choice in building your future”. Our brand promise is always to deliver the ultimate “gold standard” of value and excellence. This commitment is anchored on our inherent values of passion, partnership and people, to position You First in every respect.
