CBN ‘Naira 4 Dollar Scheme’ will engender Naira stability – ABCON

The Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has shown its full support to the recent ‘CBN Naira 4 Dollar Scheme,’ noting that it is capable of ensuring a competitive diaspora remittance market space that would spur Naira stability.

This disclosure was made by the President of ABCON, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Alhaji Gwadabe’s reaction was sequel to the recent policy by CBN which instructed commercial banks and IMTOs to pay an incentive of N5 for every USD1 remitted by sender and collected by designated beneficiaries.

Reacting to the recent policy, Gwadabe opined that there was a need to break the monopoly of certain players in the remittances spaces by allowing other relevant stakeholders like BDCs. He cited examples of how Kenya, Ghana and a host of other African countries deepened their remittance space through a competitive market, and how it led to the stability of their domestic currencies.

In addition, Gwadabe cautioned against complacency, noting that more needed to be done for the policy to achieve its anticipated objective of shoring up the value of the Naira through liquidity boost.

Gwadabe said: “There is no doubt the incentive will be somehow attractive to the targeted beneficiaries of the remittances and therefore aimed to address concerns of one of the principal ally in the chain of remittances.

‘’This therefore suggests that it is a window, if well-articulated and includes all the principal allies in the remittances space, will help the Nigerian economy for the availability of FX liquidity,’’ he added.

What you should know