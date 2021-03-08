AfDB signs $400k grant with SEC to strengthen securities market regulation

The Lagos State Government, on Saturday and Sunday, shut down 11 facilities which include event centres, lounges and night clubs among others, for contravening Covid-19 directives.

This follows the reported gathering of a large number of people, beyond the expected number, at those facilities.

This disclosure was made by the Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSC), Mr Lanre Mojola, after the sealing exercise in Lagos on Sunday.

According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mojola said though the affected event centres originally informed the agency of their intentions to organise parties and events, they failed to meet the expectations of the agency on complying with Covid-19 protocols.

He said that those facilities were sealed for non-compliance with Covid -19 Health Protection Regulations of the State and Federal Government.

Mojola, who was represented at the sealing of the property by Dr Wale Adeboje, the Events Safety Administrator of LSC, maintained that the enforcement exercise saw event centres, bars and lounge sealed between Saturday and Sunday.

The event centres, bars and lounges sealed between Saturday and Sunday include UBC Club, VGC, Sapearz Lounge, Awolowo road, Ikoyi, Bravo event centre, Ogba, Ronite Event Centre, Iju Road, Agege.

Other sealed centres are All Season Event Centre, Ipaja, OlaideAdeoluwa Memorial Hall, Carabana Lounge/Bar Isolo, Ajao Estate, DNA Victoria Island, Twist Lounge Kofo Abayomi Victoria Island, Carlsbad Lounge Adeniyi Jones Ikeja and Darts Event Centre, Grammar School, Ifako Ijaiye.

Mojola said, “The facilities were sealed for non-compliance with the Event Safety Clearance that was issued to them by the commission.

“The commission will continue to monitor and enforce compliance across the state while warning that all the Covid-19 violators and perpetrators will be summoned to the commission’s office in Alausa for further directives on what to do as far as their negligence and non-compliance is concerned.’’

He urged event owners to register and obtain permits on www.lasgsafetyreg.com, adding that the event facilities visited applied for 50 guests inside and 150 guests outdoor.

The LSC boss said that to the commission’s surprise, they had 150 guests inside and more than 200 guests outside, without following the use of face masks and hand sanitisers.

What you should know