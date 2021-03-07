Pension transfer window is open but not all PFAs are good for you…

Just like birthdays remind us of how old we are getting; it should also remind us of how close we get to retirement.

Many young people have vigorously started saving for their retirement with their referred or prefered choice of Pension Fund Administrators (PFA), but if you are one of them, are you sure that PFA is good for you? PENCOM has opened a Transfer Window so you can freely change your PFA if you feel they are not doing well or if they are not right for you.

Now comes the next questions, “Is my pension safe? how do I know which PFA is good for me?”. Don’t fret, this short article and chart from http://naijapension.com/ was written to help you.

The list contains the performance of the retiree fund of key PFAs. If your PFA is currently lagging on this list, you have nothing to worry about. You can easily switch to a better PFA and avoid stress later on; the Transfer Window now opened by PENCOM gives you the opportunity to jump ship. Funds to note are Funds II which is the default fund for RSA holders of 49 years and below and Fund III which default fund for RSA holders of 50 years and above.

Other Funds like Fund IV are only for retirees while Fund 1 is request based only however NOT accessible to Retirees and active contributors of 50 years and above

Your preference may differ, but we’d love to know what you think of the list.