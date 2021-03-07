Paid Content
Pension transfer window is open but not all PFAs are good for you…
The Transfer Window now opened by PENCOM gives you the opportunity to jump ship.
Just like birthdays remind us of how old we are getting; it should also remind us of how close we get to retirement.
Many young people have vigorously started saving for their retirement with their referred or prefered choice of Pension Fund Administrators (PFA), but if you are one of them, are you sure that PFA is good for you? PENCOM has opened a Transfer Window so you can freely change your PFA if you feel they are not doing well or if they are not right for you.
Now comes the next questions, “Is my pension safe? how do I know which PFA is good for me?”. Don’t fret, this short article and chart from http://naijapension.com/ was written to help you.
The list contains the performance of the retiree fund of key PFAs. If your PFA is currently lagging on this list, you have nothing to worry about. You can easily switch to a better PFA and avoid stress later on; the Transfer Window now opened by PENCOM gives you the opportunity to jump ship. Funds to note are Funds II which is the default fund for RSA holders of 49 years and below and Fund III which default fund for RSA holders of 50 years and above.
Other Funds like Fund IV are only for retirees while Fund 1 is request based only however NOT accessible to Retirees and active contributors of 50 years and above
Your preference may differ, but we’d love to know what you think of the list.
Paid Content
Ecobank to pay customers N5 for every dollar received
Ecobank will pay N5 on every Dollar so beneficiaries will not only get the foreign currency sent from their family and friends abroad, they will also get extra Naira.
Ecobank has implemented the CBN scheme which offers N5 for every Dollar received into domiciliary accounts or as cash over the counter. Korede Demola-Adeniyi; Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, who announced this in Lagos stated that the decision is in line with the CBN directive and fully aligns with efforts to encourage the inflow of diaspora remittances into the country. She noted that the “CBN Naira 4 dollar scheme” is an unprecedented incentive for senders and recipients of international money transfers.
Korede Demola-Adeniyi said that the scheme takes effect from 8th March and will run till 8th May, 2021. “Ecobank will pay N5 on every Dollar so beneficiaries will not only get the foreign currency sent from their family and friends abroad, they will also get extra Naira”, she stated.
Only recently, Ecobank had a first of its kind virtual Diaspora Summit to discuss opportunities for Nigerians living abroad and the various platforms available to assist them with their investment decisions and remittance needs. The event had major players in the remittance space, diaspora audience, government officials and notable stakeholders in attendance.
Further, the Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan has disclosed that apart from consistent engagement with Nigerians in the diaspora, Ecobank is leveraging its digital technology to make remittances to Nigeria and Africa easy, convenient and affordable.
Mr. Akinwuntan stated that growing evidence has shown a positive relationship between diaspora remittances and economic growth. “Ecobank will continue to pursue its mandate of helping to enhance the economic development and integration of Africa, through the 33 countries where the bank operates on the continent. Ecobank’s Rapidtransfer and mobile app (Ecobank Mobile) enable Africans, wherever they are, to easily and instantly send money to bank accounts, mobile wallets and agent locations across 33 African countries”, he stated.
Ecobank Nigeria, a member of the Pan African Banking Group is committed to supporting Africans in the diaspora by providing advisory services, remittance solutions, investment options and financial planning schemes. The bank also offers mortgages, treasury bills, capital market instruments, among others.
Cryptocurrency
The Bitcoin market you know today was built by people, not institutions
This dominant and decentralized currency has proven that people can be its driving force, as its users practically own the market.
Bitcoin recently gained significant global attention, as the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, invested 1.5 billion USD in it. This asset, which was selling for under 1 USD just 11 years ago, has reached new highs in the market with a current price of over 40,000 USD—a phenomenal growth in a decade that no asset class in the market can match.
Some institutions and jurisdictions seem threatened by the existence of digital currencies, which is why the occasional objection about Bitcoin has surfaced on the Internet. Still, this dominant and decentralized currency has proven that people can be its driving force, as its users practically own the market.
A few years ago, when people were still skeptical and unconvinced about BTC and its potential, there were those in the industry driven by the ideology that this asset class could create a better global financial system. The reality is that transferring money and processing payments using the current financial system comes with some setbacks.
In one way or another, monetary transactions using traditional payment systems can be laborious and limited, especially to those who have no access to banks and other financial services. This motivated Ray Youssef and Artur Schaback to create a platform that can reach billions of people worldwide.
They explored Bitcoin and discovered opportunities to provide people access to a new financial market. This discovery and enthusiasm led to the creation of Paxful.com, a peer-to-peer trading platform that enables people to buy and sell crypto with anyone, anywhere, at any time.
Currently, Paxful offers over 350 ways to buy and sell Bitcoin and other digital currencies, making it easy for anyone to acquire fractions of BTC and join in on the 900 billion dollar market. Ultimately, Bitcoin has the potential to help people support various financial limitations by allowing them to:
- Pay for goods and services
- Donate to charitable organizations
- Build and grow a business
- Protect the value of their wealth
- Send money faster at a cheaper rate
Apart from providing financial opportunities through the platform, Paxful also uses BTC to uphold quality life and education through the Built With Bitcoin initiative. Every crypto donation goes towards the construction of schools in emerging markets to empower people through learning to live a better life.
The platform has and continues to financially enable millions of people around the world through digital currencies. It’s never too late to start—join the growing Bitcoin community today and be a part of the global people-powered market.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Seplat falls into a loss in FY 2020
- 2020 FY Results: Cornerstone Insurance Plc reports a 61.1% decline in profit
- Ellah Lakes increases operating expenses by 33.36% in HY 2020
- 2020 FY Results: Nigerian Breweries reports a 54.3% decline in profits in 2020
- Abbey Mortgage Bank projects N51.08 million profit in Q2 2020.