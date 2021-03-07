Stock Market
Banking Index slumps to 375.35 Index points, as Sterling and Wema shares lose over 10%
The NSE Banking Index in the first week of March declined by 1.94% to close at 375.35 index points.
This is according to data from the Nigerian Stock Exchange, seen by Nairametrics.
The slump was due to the underperformance of most banking stocks during the week, notably, Sterling and Wema Bank which recorded the worst decline of 14.04% and 12.70% respectively, for the period under review.
This loss placed the aforementioned banks in the top 10 decliners for the week. It is also pertinent to note that only Unity Bank (among the listed banking stocks) emerged in NSE top 10 gainers for the week, with a share price appreciation of 8.96%.
Nairametrics had earlier reported that investors in the elite banks in Nigeria (FUGAZ) lost a total of N34.68 billion in a single trading session on Thursday, 4th of March 2021, due to downward pressure on their respective share prices caused by sell-offs.
On the other hand, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart by volume with 1.63 billion shares valued at N10.73 billion traded in 13,269 deals; thus contributing 78.06% and 36.06% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
What you should know:
- The NSE Banking Index had earlier appreciated by 0.69% to close at 382.76 index points, last week.
- On a general note, the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 1.18% to close the week at 39,331.61 and N20.578 trillion respectively.
- Trading in the top three equities namely Wema Bank Plc, Axamansard Insurance Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 903.561 million shares worth N5.564 billion in 4,017 deals.
- A total turnover of 2.092 billion shares worth N29.744 billion in 24,238 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange.
How instability in the FX market trigger foreign investors apathy in Nigeria’s equities market
Chukwu has explained how foreign exchange crises have negatively impacted foreign investors’ sentiment in Nigeria’s equities market.
The analysis was in response to the recent Nigerian Stock Exchange’s Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Investment Report for January 2021, which showed that domestic participation in the equities market outperformed foreign transactions, as the latter could only account for 20% of the total market activities.
The report further indicated a downward trend in the share of foreign participation in the equities market, from about 51% in 2018 to 20% as at January 2021.
Reacting to the development, Mr Chukwu in an interview with Arise TV blamed the combination of FX liquidity crisis and instability of the Nigerian foreign exchange market as underlying causes for the downward trajectory.
He said: ‘’If you look at the trend in the past three years, you will observe that foreign portfolio investment into Nigerian equities market has been declining. In 2018, it was 51% of the entire market, so they actually trumped local investors. By 2019, it declined to 49%, implying that the local investors had trumped them. However in 2020, they only accounted for 34% of the entire market, it further came down to 20% by January 2020. Of course, we know those factors that are driving away foreign portfolio investment in the country, and until those factors are addressed, we are likely to see the trend continue.”
On how FX instability and illiquidity contributed to the decline, Mr Chukwu remarked that: “The main factor that drive foreign inflow into the economy is the liquidity in the FX market. Foreign investors want to be able to convert back to their foreign currencies when they want to exit. If there is no liquidity in the FX market, foreign portfolio investors stay away from the market. As you know, the Nigeria FX market witnessed locking of foreign portfolio investors who sold their investments and wanted to exit, but they could not access FX to exit. So because those people couldn’t exit, new investors couldn’t come in. You can’t really go into a market when people are trapped.
“Another factor that could influence them is the stability or predictability of the exchange rate. But the most important factor is the liquidity in the FX market. If you look at the year, these foreign portfolio investments were impressive, oil price was quite strong, for example in 2018, they brought in about N1.2 trillion accounting for 51% of the market activities.”
On the flip side, Mr Chukwu explained why local investors’ participation has been growing. He attributed the increase to the collapse of interest rates and the impressive returns posted by the NSE last year.
‘’The basic thing that happened was that because local interest rates collapsed last year and they remain very low even in January, , local investors particularly institutional investors are underweighting their portfolios in fixed income and overweighting them in equities. When interest rates are very low, investors will switch to the instruments that will give them high yield and in this instance, variable income assets like equities and that was what happened last year and is still happening now,’’ he said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that despite a bullish run of the NSE in 2020, total investments in the Nigerian stock market as at January 2021 dipped by 13.7% M-o-M.
- Total foreign transactions as at the aforementioned period stood at N47.52 billion, while domestic transactions stood at N184.94 billion.
Investments in Nigerian stock market dips in January 2021 despite bullish run in 2020
Despite the strong performance by the bourse in 2020, total portfolio investments dipped in January 2021.
The Nigeria stock exchange (NSE) market drove a year-end bull run in 2020 despite the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic which caused a major downturn in the country’s economy.
Amongst 93 global equity indices monitored by Bloomberg, the NSE All-Share Index (ASI) appeared as the best-performing index in the world, surpassing the S&P 500 (+16.26%), Dow Jones Industrial Index (+7.25%), and other global and African market indexes, to post a one-year return of +50.03%.
Despite the strong performance by the bourse in the previous year, domestic and foreign portfolio dipped significantly in the month of January 2021. This is according to the NSE domestic and foreign portfolio investment report published on its website.
Nigeria's total public debt rises to N32.2 trillion ($84.57 billion) as at September 2020.
Specifically, the total transactions in the month of January 2021 stood at N232.46 billion, a 13.7% decline compared to N269.24 billion recorded in the previous month.
Also, total foreign transactions in the equities market stood at N47.52 billion in January 2021. This represents a decline of 32% when compared to N69.92 billion recorded in December 2020 and a 32.4% decline compared to N70.32 billion in the corresponding period of 2020.
Breakdown
- Total foreign transactions in the month of January stood at N47.52 billion, while domestic transactions stood at N184.94 billion.
- Foreign transactions accounted for 20.44% of the total transactions recorded in the bourse, a decline compared to 25.97% and 29.86% recorded in December 2020 and the corresponding period of 2020 respectively.
- On the other hand, domestic transactions accounted for 79.56% in the month under review, an increase compared to 74.03% and 70.14% recorded in December 2020 and January 2020 respectively.
- Foreign inflows dipped by 20.9% from N21.14 billion recorded in December 2020 to N16.73 billion in January 2021.
- Also, foreign outflows decreased by 36.9% to stand at N30.79 billion in January 2021.
- However, domestic transactions stood at N184.94 billion in January 2021. This represents a 7.2% decline compared to N199.32 billion recorded in the previous month while it increased by 11.9% compared to the corresponding period of 2020.
Price Watch: Nigerians paid less for Kerosene in January 2021
According to the report, Institutional Investors outperformed Retail Investors by 28%. A comparison of domestic transactions in the current and prior month (December 2020) revealed that retail transactions increased by 10.16% from N61.22 billion in December 2020 to N67.44 billion in January 2021.
Also, the institutional composition of the domestic market decreased by 14.91% from N138.09 billion in December 2020 to N117.5 billion in January 2021.
A look at Historic data shows that over a fourteen (14) year period, domestic transactions decreased by 59.54% from N3.556 trillion in 2007 to N1.439 trillion in 2020 whilst foreign transactions increased by 18.45% from N616 billion to N729 billion over the same period.
Nigeria's inflation hits 16.47% as food prices soar to record high
Why this matter
The performance of the stock market in 2020 was met with caution as the All-share index of the Nigerian Stock Exchange declined in the first month of 2021. This could be attributed to profit-taking move by stock market investors and uncertainty surrounding the Nigerian economic landscape.
