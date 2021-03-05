Peter Obaseki retires as Chief Operating Officer of FCMB Group Plc

Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-Commerce giant, has rolled out Konga Prime, a revolutionary membership programme, with a lot of benefits for shoppers.

Konga Prime members enjoy unlimited free shipping, have access to exclusive offers and early bird deals, among others.

The incentives-filled loyalty programme went live on Monday March 1st, 2021.

Specifically, Konga Prime brings together a suite of exciting benefits which delivers great value to subscribers, helping them enjoy exclusive deals and other incentives such as faster deliveries of their orders. In addition, Konga Prime puts money back into the pockets of subscribers by helping them make great savings, incomparable to that offered by any other retail platform.

Furthermore, members of Konga Prime including busy individuals and families get to enjoy premium access to the full range of Konga’s cutting-edge assets. Among these are its powerful e-Commerce engine and online presence as well as the nationwide reach of a growing list of over 31 stores spread across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria. With this, Konga Prime members can take advantage of nationwide delivery of their items as fast as the next day.

Also, members have the added incentive of unlimited free delivery from Konga.com and access to discounts that make shopping faster and cheaper for all categories of shoppers.

Interested subscribers can sign up for Konga Prime here: https://www.konga.com/konga-prime Membership of Konga Prime is available to all customers, effective March 1st, 2021, beginning with Lagos and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Equally important, Konga is currently offering specially discounted rates for interested subscribers to sign up for Konga Prime. In other words, subscription rates for Konga Prime membership have been slashed by as much as 50% for early bird subscribers.

In Lagos, membership of Konga Prime is currently up for N1,000 a month, as against N2,000 and N2,490 for three months, instead of N4,950 along with a 7-day free trial period. For Abuja, membership rates presently stand at N1,290 a month, as opposed to N2,500 and N3,490 for three months, instead of N6,950.

Meanwhile, the Konga Prime rollout is set to be extended to other states soon.

Vice President, Konga Online, Kenny Oriola, says the initiative is one that will deliver great value for members, including exclusive access to a growing list of special offers. These include unlimited free delivery, early access to exclusive deals as well as partner benefits and rewards.

“This initiative was implemented to provide a platform that allows our esteemed customers enjoy great value, including having their orders delivered to their preferred location for free. Saving time and money is not just the end goal here, but having access to exclusive deals, and mouth-watering discounts on special products also makes this service one to subscribe to.

‘‘Today, we kick-off this initiative in Lagos and Abuja. Subsequently, other states across the country will benefit from this service. We urge all interested subscribers to take advantage of the ongoing discounted rates to sign up for this value-adding programme,’’ he disclosed.

Further, Oriola submits that in the future, Konga will leverage its wide-ranging assets to add additional benefits for members in a variety of services and offerings, adding that the list of benefits will continue to grow over time.