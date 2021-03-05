Corporate Press Releases
Peter Obaseki retires as Chief Operating Officer of FCMB Group Plc
Mr Peter Obaseki, the Chief Operating Officer of FCMB Group has retired from the financial institution.
The Board of Directors of FCMB Group Plc has announced the retirement of Mr. Peter Obaseki, the Chief Operating Officer of the financial institution, with effect from March 1, 2021. He was also an Executive Director of the Group.
His retirement was approved at a meeting of the Board of the Group on February 26, 2021. This has also been announced in a statement to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) by the financial institution.
The Chairman of FCMB Group Plc’s Board of Directors, Mr Oladipupo Jadesimi, thanked Mr. Obaseki for his valuable service and excellent support to the Board for many years.
FCMB Group Plc is a holding company divided along three business Groups; Commercial and Retail Banking (First City Monument Bank Limited, Credit Direct Limited, FCMB (UK) Limited and FCMB Microfinance Bank Limited); Investment Banking (FCMB Capital Markets Limited and CSL Stockbrokers Limited); as well as Asset & Wealth Management (FCMB Pensions Limited, FCMB Asset Management Limited and FCMB Trustees Limited).
The Group and its subsidiaries are leaders in their respective segments with strong fundamentals.
For more information about FCMB Group Plc, please visit www.fcmbgroup.com.
NSE to commemorate IWD 2021, host 7th Annual Ring the Bell for Gender Equality
NSE will join securities exchanges all over the world to commemorate International Women’s Day 2021.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE or The Exchange) will join securities exchanges all over the world to commemorate International Women’s Day 2021 and host its 7th Annual Ring the Bell for Gender Equality on Monday, 8 March 2021.
In collaboration with Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) Initiative, United Nations (UN) Women, United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and International Finance Corporation (IFC), the event will hold virtually building on the global theme, #ChooseToChallenge and will culminate in a digital Closing Gong Ceremony. Members of the stockbroking community, analysts, regulators, media and other interested participants can register via the link: http://bit.ly/nse-iwd-2021
Consistent with The Exchange’s objectives to accelerate progress and impact on the advancement of women across all spheres of life, the event will feature discussions that highlight the business case to challenge the norm. Confirmed speakers at the event include, Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, President, National Council, NSE; Mrs. Catherine Nwakaego Echeozo, 2nd Vice President, National Council, NSE; Mrs. Fatimah Bintah Bello–Ismail, Ordinary Member, National Council, NSE; Mrs. Erelu Angela Adebayo, Ordinary Member, National Council, NSE; Mrs. Opunimi Akinkugbe, Founder, Director, Bestman Games; Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NSE; Ms. Tinuade Awe, Executive Director, Regulation, NSE; Mr. Bola Adeeko, Divisional Head, Shared Services, NSE; Mr. Kevin Njiraini, Regional Director, Southern Africa & Nigeria, International Finance Corporation (IFC).
Others are Mrs. Oluwasoromidayo George, Chairperson, United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Network Nigeria; Mr. Lansana Wonneh, United Nations (UN) Women Deputy Representative, Nigeria and ECOWAS; Mr. Patrick Akinwuntan, Managing Director/Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria; Ms. Ivana Osagie, Founder, Professional Women Roundtable (PWR); and Ms. Eme Esien Lore, Nigeria Country Manager, IFC.
The webinar will also feature a special focus on the peer-to-peer learning programme under the Nigeria2Equal programme, a three-year project towards which the IFC will collaborate with the NSE to reduce employment and entrepreneurship gaps in Nigeria through the private sector.
Konga launches revolutionary membership programme, Konga Prime
Konga Prime puts money back into the pockets of subscribers by helping them make great savings.
Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-Commerce giant, has rolled out Konga Prime, a revolutionary membership programme, with a lot of benefits for shoppers.
Konga Prime members enjoy unlimited free shipping, have access to exclusive offers and early bird deals, among others.
The incentives-filled loyalty programme went live on Monday March 1st, 2021.
Specifically, Konga Prime brings together a suite of exciting benefits which delivers great value to subscribers, helping them enjoy exclusive deals and other incentives such as faster deliveries of their orders. In addition, Konga Prime puts money back into the pockets of subscribers by helping them make great savings, incomparable to that offered by any other retail platform.
Furthermore, members of Konga Prime including busy individuals and families get to enjoy premium access to the full range of Konga’s cutting-edge assets. Among these are its powerful e-Commerce engine and online presence as well as the nationwide reach of a growing list of over 31 stores spread across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria. With this, Konga Prime members can take advantage of nationwide delivery of their items as fast as the next day.
Also, members have the added incentive of unlimited free delivery from Konga.com and access to discounts that make shopping faster and cheaper for all categories of shoppers.
Interested subscribers can sign up for Konga Prime here: https://www.konga.com/konga-prime Membership of Konga Prime is available to all customers, effective March 1st, 2021, beginning with Lagos and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Equally important, Konga is currently offering specially discounted rates for interested subscribers to sign up for Konga Prime. In other words, subscription rates for Konga Prime membership have been slashed by as much as 50% for early bird subscribers.
In Lagos, membership of Konga Prime is currently up for N1,000 a month, as against N2,000 and N2,490 for three months, instead of N4,950 along with a 7-day free trial period. For Abuja, membership rates presently stand at N1,290 a month, as opposed to N2,500 and N3,490 for three months, instead of N6,950.
Meanwhile, the Konga Prime rollout is set to be extended to other states soon.
Vice President, Konga Online, Kenny Oriola, says the initiative is one that will deliver great value for members, including exclusive access to a growing list of special offers. These include unlimited free delivery, early access to exclusive deals as well as partner benefits and rewards.
“This initiative was implemented to provide a platform that allows our esteemed customers enjoy great value, including having their orders delivered to their preferred location for free. Saving time and money is not just the end goal here, but having access to exclusive deals, and mouth-watering discounts on special products also makes this service one to subscribe to.
‘‘Today, we kick-off this initiative in Lagos and Abuja. Subsequently, other states across the country will benefit from this service. We urge all interested subscribers to take advantage of the ongoing discounted rates to sign up for this value-adding programme,’’ he disclosed.
Further, Oriola submits that in the future, Konga will leverage its wide-ranging assets to add additional benefits for members in a variety of services and offerings, adding that the list of benefits will continue to grow over time.
