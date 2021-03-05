Paid Content
MyManilla – Driving the future of financial technology in Africa
The purpose of MyManilla is to create a platform that eases access to financial services for everyone; especially those in the informal financial sector.
MyManilla is a digital financial platform driven by modern technology to eliminate all forms of barriers faced by users while trying to access financial services. MyManilla is a product of Manilla Digital Application Ltd; a tech company based in Abuja, Nigeria.
The purpose of MyManilla is to create a platform that eases access to financial services for everyone; especially those in the informal financial sector. With this, petty traders, civil servants, students, artisans, cooperative societies, trade unions, and other income earners can have unhindered access to necessary financial services.
According to a PwC fintech and banking report done in 2020, the Nigerian fintech industry investments over the past eight years stood at $204 million. Nigerian fintech secured $103.4 million in funding by end of the year 2018. This represented more than half (58%) of the total start-up funding in the same period under review.
This goes on to show that the nature of financial services is fast-changing, and with time, access to these services will completely become virtual. MyManilla is at the forefront of these advancements with cutting edge technology aimed at eliminating all forms of stress associated with accessing financial services.
MyManilla provides uncommon benefits compared to using the conventional financial institutions. Some of these benefits include – easy and seamless account opening, zero hidden charges, bills payment, automated savings, insurance and a lot more. “We are very keen on making life easy for our customers and consumers and we are making sure that this will provide them with the ease they need for accessing financial services to cater for their daily needs” – ‘Goke Alade Olateju, Co-Founder/CEO, MyManilla.
Manilla Digital believes that MyManilla is the future of financial technology as we have created an All-In-One digital financial platform that focuses on driving inclusiveness, financial literacy, support for cooperative communities and automation of their processes, low-interest loans, secured pension schemes amongst other features. We are delivering the future of finance today; “No queues, just clicks”.
Consequently, Manilla Digital recently signed an agreement with Federal Civil Service Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Union which has over 150 cooperatives and in excess of over 100,000 individual members. This agreement is aimed at making savings, loans, bills payment and other financial services easily accessible for these cooperatives and their members.
According to Maimuna Sabo Abubakar, the Co-Founder/ Chief Growth Officer, agreements and collaborations like this, would further close the financial gap in Nigeria especially within the northern region of the country. She expressed confidence that within a few years, there will be significant growth in financial literacy within this region which will result in an upward progression of people living below the poverty level.
In these days where financial activities are heavily scrutinized and with an increasing level of distrust among consumers, we have created a very transparent process to help you keep your money, guide you on where to invest it, and help you prepare for a financially secured future. You don’t have to worry about how to invest because we will constantly present you with safe investment opportunities and guide you every step of the way.
The MyManilla website and application launched earlier in March 2021 and is now accessible to people of all age brackets, works of life and social class. The beta version of the application has been released and made available first to Android users on Play Store, while the iOS version will be released very soon.
MyManilla is set to change, forever, the way Africa and Africans see and access financial services. It is set to be Africa’s foremost all-in-one digital financial platform, driven by technology to ease access to financial services for the common man, in other to help them cater for their daily needs.
Follow us on our social media platforms @mymanillang, or send an email to [email protected] for further enquiries.
Built for the future; delivered in the present. Welcome to the future
Cryptocurrency
The Bitcoin market you know today was built by people, not institutions
This dominant and decentralized currency has proven that people can be its driving force, as its users practically own the market.
Bitcoin recently gained significant global attention, as the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, invested 1.5 billion USD in it. This asset, which was selling for under 1 USD just 11 years ago, has reached new highs in the market with a current price of over 40,000 USD—a phenomenal growth in a decade that no asset class in the market can match.
Some institutions and jurisdictions seem threatened by the existence of digital currencies, which is why the occasional objection about Bitcoin has surfaced on the Internet. Still, this dominant and decentralized currency has proven that people can be its driving force, as its users practically own the market.
A few years ago, when people were still skeptical and unconvinced about BTC and its potential, there were those in the industry driven by the ideology that this asset class could create a better global financial system. The reality is that transferring money and processing payments using the current financial system comes with some setbacks.
In one way or another, monetary transactions using traditional payment systems can be laborious and limited, especially to those who have no access to banks and other financial services. This motivated Ray Youssef and Artur Schaback to create a platform that can reach billions of people worldwide.
They explored Bitcoin and discovered opportunities to provide people access to a new financial market. This discovery and enthusiasm led to the creation of Paxful.com, a peer-to-peer trading platform that enables people to buy and sell crypto with anyone, anywhere, at any time.
Currently, Paxful offers over 350 ways to buy and sell Bitcoin and other digital currencies, making it easy for anyone to acquire fractions of BTC and join in on the 900 billion dollar market. Ultimately, Bitcoin has the potential to help people support various financial limitations by allowing them to:
- Pay for goods and services
- Donate to charitable organizations
- Build and grow a business
- Protect the value of their wealth
- Send money faster at a cheaper rate
Apart from providing financial opportunities through the platform, Paxful also uses BTC to uphold quality life and education through the Built With Bitcoin initiative. Every crypto donation goes towards the construction of schools in emerging markets to empower people through learning to live a better life.
The platform has and continues to financially enable millions of people around the world through digital currencies. It’s never too late to start—join the growing Bitcoin community today and be a part of the global people-powered market.
Paid Content
How the rich and super rich use their Mastercard
World Elite Mastercard, an exclusive card for high-net-worth individuals, extends access to priceless experiences.
For most people, bank cards are daily transaction tools. They give us freedom and flexibility, saving us the hassle of long queues and inconvenient trips to banks.
But take a glance at the upper echelons of society and you’ll see that payment cards are not just a payment tool – they are lifestyle choices, making life more comfortable, luxurious and enjoyable for the cardholders. They are much more than a way to pay: they are a doorway to a world of possibilities.
Take for example the world of Mastercard Premium Cards.
Mastercard’s range of premium cards comes with prestige and beautiful designs, they also bring rewards and perks that tickle the taste buds of the affluent and uberwealthy. There are various cards designed to meet the needs of individual cardholders for when they shop online, offline, from home or away.
These include the World Elite Exclusive Mastercard, considered the crème de la crème of the premium cards and ideal for ultra-high net worth individuals. The card and its jaw-dropping rewards and benefits place it at the pinnacle of Mastercard’s suite of premium cards. World Elite Mastercard, an exclusive card for high-net worth individuals, extends access to priceless experiences. This is followed by the beautifully designed World Mastercard for the affluent segment, offering exquisite encounters. For the mass affluent consumers, the Platinum Mastercard delivers a suite of special offers and rewards that grant access to a new world of luxury and opportunity.
The range of cards is available as pre-paid, debit or credit cards, and they are loaded with great benefits to suit the lifestyles and needs of different kinds of customers. They include customized financial services and priceless experiences for frequent spenders – and frequent travelers when ‘normalcy’ returns to the travel industry.
Pack your bags
In addition to offering travel and lifestyle benefits, they provide peace of mind too. With the World Elite Exclusive card, cardholders can revel in bespoke experiences fit for royals and celebrities through Louis Fourteen Concierge and Abercrombie & Kent, premium memberships with hotels and airlines, as well as complimentary nights at Soneva and Marriott Bonvoy hotels. Not to mention premium travel insurance, car shipping insurance, celebrity experiences, privilege lifestyle memberships and much more.
Through the World Elite card, cardholders can delight in complimentary nights at Marriott Bonvoy Hotels and Oberoi Hotels & Resorts. Their every need is met by using the Mastercard World Elite Concierge, and cardholders gain 24-hour access to Mastercard’s Global Emergency Services, with a representative who speaks your language.
For World cardholders, perks include a complimentary stay at a Marriott hotel and access to luxury serviced villas and apartments through onefinestay.com to indulge in the finest hospitality experiences. Additionally, World cardholders have access to discounts at European shopping villages, in addition to insurance for travel inconveniences and medical insurance to cover any unexpected emergencies along the way.
With the Platinum card, cardholders get to enjoy discounts when booking hotels, renting cars and shopping online, as well as access to Fulfill travel visa assistance for quick global travel.
Who knew payment cards were so versatile?
It doesn’t end there. The special offers and rewards also include Louis Fourteen’s exclusive concierge for those last-minute needs – like the near-impossible-to-find Hermes Birkin bag, making reservations at Michelin 3* restaurants or ordering customized timepieces from premium watchmakers. Customers can also use the facilities provided by DiamondAir Meet and Greet, which provides chauffeur car services across 10 of the world’s busiest airports; and the highly sought-after Mastercard Concierge with 24-hour English and Arabic assistance to help cardholders plan their schedules and refine their lifestyles.
These payment cards deliver on the needs and aspirations of the rich and super rich. The great news is that you don’t have to be a millionaire yet to enter the world of special offers, rewards and a taste of the good life. Mastercard says that no matter what individual needs customers have, they can get incredible value from using the card that’s perfect for their own circumstances and lifestyle. Mastercard customers can request an upgrade from their respective banks to start to enjoy these priceless possibilities. Customers can also download the MastercardForYou app, available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store, to explore the various benefits.
This suite of beautifully designed cards delivers services, rewards, and provide customers with easy access to their own funds. The cards open possibilities to a new world with everyday purchases made simple, secure and rewarding. And, cardholders can stay digitally connected with innovative, convenient, and safe ways to pay while managing their money responsibly.
