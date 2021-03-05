Coronavirus
COVID-19: Dr Cyprian Ngon is first Nigerian to receive vaccine
Dr Cyprian Ngon has made history by becoming the first Nigeria to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria.
Dr Ngon led the first set of health workers including Nurse Faith E. Eragbai, Dr. Nuru Joseph and Dr. Thairu Yunusa to receive the vaccine at the flag-off ceremony for COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria, which held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the National Hospital Abuja.
Meet the first set of health care workers to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine in Nigeria — Dr. Ngong Cyprian, Nurse Faith E. Eragbai, Dr. Nuru Joseph and Dr. Thairu Yunusa.
Thank you for working tirelessly to protect us all.#YesToCOVID19Vaccine pic.twitter.com/uOaQogHNgK
— NPHCDA (@NphcdaNG) March 5, 2021
Covid-19: First dose of vaccines administered at National Hospital Abuja
National Flag-off Ceremony for COVID-19 Vaccination taking place at the National Hospital Abuja.
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency announced the flag-off ceremony for COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria.
The vaccines were administered at the National Hospital Abuja, in an event chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, and reported by the NPHCDA on social media.
According to reports, one Dr Cyprian Ngon is first to receive the vaccine. He led the first set of health workers including Nurse Faith E. Eragbai, Dr. Nuru Joseph and Dr. Thairu Yunusa to receive the vaccine.
Speaking about the flag-off of the vaccination, the NPHCDA boss, Dr. Faisal Shuaib said: “It’s a momentous occasion today as we administer the first dose to one of our foremost frontline Medical Doctor in the fight against COVID-19.
“Today we are going to be administering the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine to our frontline health workers. The vaccines we are administering today are safe and effective.”
A huge day for Nigeria as we administer the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. #YesToCOVID19Vaccine pic.twitter.com/JHXUd99QcB
— NPHCDA (@NphcdaNG) March 5, 2021
“I salute the commitment of all health workers in saving and ensuring the protection of all Nigerians. This is a novel roll-out and the only authorised source is the Federal Government,” Boss Mustapha said.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government announced the President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, will receive shots of AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday to demonstrate vaccine safety to the public.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 4th of March 2021, 709 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 157,671 confirmed cases.
On the 4th of March 2021, 709 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 157,671 cases have been confirmed, 136,335 cases have been discharged and 1,951 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
A total of 1.54 million tests have been carried out as of March 4th, 2021 compared to 1.49 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 4th March 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 157,671
- Total Number Discharged – 136,335
- Total Deaths – 1,951
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,544,008
According to the NCDC, the 709 new cases are reported from 21 states- Adamawa (180), Lagos (141), Ondo (60), Anambra (54), Rivers (41), Taraba (33), Edo (30), Abia (22), Kaduna (22), FCT (21), Akwa Ibom (20), Kano (20), Plateau (11), Ekiti (10), Kebbi (10), Nasarawa (10), Bayelsa (7), Ogun (5), Osun (5), Oyo (5), and Gombe (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 56,132, followed by Abuja (19,292), Plateau (8,916), Kaduna (8,600), Oyo (6,752), Rivers (6,556), Edo (4,611), Ogun (4,411), Kano (3,790), Ondo (3,006), Kwara (2,931), Delta (2,582), Osun (2,439), Nasarawa (2,237), Enugu (2,078), Katsina (2,060), Gombe (2,056), Ebonyi (1,881), Anambra (1,726), Akwa Ibom (1,552), and Abia (1,552).
Imo State has recorded 1,528 cases, Borno (1,297), Bauchi (1,232), Benue (1,188), Niger (917), Ekiti (813), Taraba (813), Bayelsa (772), Sokoto (769), Adamawa (762), Jigawa (496), Kebbi (388), Cross River (334), Yobe (288), Zamfara (220), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
