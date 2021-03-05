Business
CBN says 3.8 million farmers benefitted from Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, disburses N554 bn
The CBN has revealed that 3.8 million farmers have so far benefited from its Anchor Borrowers’ Programme.
The apex bank also said that N554.61 billion has so far been disbursed to the beneficiaries through the programme since its inception in 2015.
This disclosure was made by the CBN Director for Development Finance, Mr Yila Yusuf, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, March 5, in Abuja.
While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for taking the initiative to start the programme, Yusuf said the programme had done a lot to help farmers improve their yields and generate employment.
What the CBN Director for Development Finance is saying
Yusuf at the interview said, “We have to commend President Buhari for putting the ABP in place. Over 3.8 million farmers have so far benefited from the programme. The multiplier effect on the economy is huge.
“The ABP has helped farmers improve their yields. For maize, we now do five metric tonnes per hectare and for rice, we’re improving from four metric tonnes to 10 metric tonnes per hectare.
“We will be trying out some Brazilian seeds that we will give to the anchors and their association,” he said.
He said the CBN was making efforts to keep prices stable and to ensure food security adding that the programme had contributed to food sufficiency during the global lockdown occasioned by COVID-19.
He said, “Apart from jobs that have been created, there is also productivity, which is important to CBN. We also look at how we can keep prices stable because food security is very important. A lot of countries went into protectionist mood due to COVID-19, if we did not have this programme we would be in serious trouble.’’
The CBN Director also said that as a way of encouraging more farmers into ABP, the apex bank no longer took cash from them as repayment for their loans.
He said, “We rate every single commodity they produce and guarantee the prices. This will encourage more farmers to enrol in the programme.’’
What you should know
- The Anchors Borrowers Programme which was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari on November 17, 2015, was intended to create a linkage between anchor companies involved in the processing and smallholder farmers of the required key agricultural commodities.
- The thrust of the programme is the provision of farm inputs in cash and kind to smallholder farmers to boost production of these commodities, stabilize input supply to agro-processors and address the country’s negative balance of payments on food.
- The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Mr. Godwin Emefiele visited Kebbi State to mark a significant milestone achieved by the Anchors Borrowers Programme.
Business
President Buhari charges newly appointed Service Chiefs to secure the country
President Buhari has decorated the newly appointed Service Chiefs at the State House, Abuja.
President Muhammadu Buhari has issued charges to the newly appointed Service Chiefs, ordering them to identify competent officers irrespective of seniority and paper qualifications and work with them to secure Nigeria.
Buhari disclosed this at the State House in Abuja on Friday during the decoration of the Service Chiefs.
“I have charged the new Service Chiefs to keep in mind that the nation is looking to them for rapid relief. They must identify competent officers irrespective of seniority and paper qualifications, and work with them to secure this country,” President Buhari said.
“As I assured at our last security meeting, I have taken responsibility as C-in-C for them to go out into the fields and every part of the country, to ensure peace and security. I have accepted responsibility for all actions taken in fulfillment of the mandate to secure Nigeria,” he added.
President @MBuhari decorated the newly-appointed Service Chiefs, this morning at the State House. #AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/dBXOmLcQP6
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) March 5, 2021
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in January that President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed new Military Service Chiefs, and congratulated the outgoing Service Chiefs for efforts of “enduring peace to the country.”
- The new service chiefs include Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff, Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff, Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.
- Meanwhile, the Nigerian Senate endorsed the nomination of the past serving Military Service Chiefs as Non-career Ambassadors.
Business
Federal High Court rejects EFCC’s appeal seeking forfeiture of Saraki’s assets
Saraki has disclosed that a Federal High Court has rejected an application by the EFCC to have him permanently forfeit some of his assets to the FG.
A Federal High Court in Lagos has rejected an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking permanent forfeiture of some assets belonging to Bukola Saraki to the Federal Government.
The ex-Senate President disclosed this in a statement on Thursday evening.
“Earlier this afternoon, a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos rejected an application brought before it by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in which the agency sought the permanent forfeiture of some of my properties to the Federal Government,” Saraki said.
READ: EFCC: There is a new Sheriff in town
He revealed that the court said EFCC had failed to provide evidence to support its claims that his properties were paid for with funds sourced from the Kwara State Government House.
“The Court further held that the evidence before it showed the purchase of properties was legal and as such cannot be said to be done with the proceeds of crime.
“In 2018, the Supreme Court held that there was no evidence to support the claims of corruption leveled against me by the agency while giving its judgment in appeals filed before it challenging the judgments of the Code of Conduct Tribunal and the Court of Appeal,” the former Kwara State governor added.
READ: Heads could roll as AMCON tackles Power Ministry over N1.68 billion payment to UK firm
Saraki added that he believed the Judiciary to be an institution that upheld the rights and liberties of citizens in a democracy and praised the court for “upholding the laws of our land.”
What you should know
- The Attorney general of the Federation, Abubakar Malami inaugurated the inter-Ministerial Committee on the Disposal of Federal Government of Nigeria’s Forfeited Assets and announced that President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the selling off of forfeited assets in 6 months.
