Real Estate
Leveraging the strong demand for housing in Lagos
Developers can attract more tenants to their building by introducing additional facilities at a slightly higher rent.
The fast-growing young population of Nigeria has largely defined the country’s commercial capital. At 3,577 km2, Lagos has the smallest land area in Nigeria and is 21x smaller than Nigeria’s largest state; Niger.
Despite its size, the state houses the country’s largest population and arguably ranks 1st among Africa’s most populous cities. While this fast-growing young population might tell an exciting growth story, we can’t deny the socio-economic pressure it places on the state’s infrastructure and housing.
As you’ll expect, renting in Lagos can be quite difficult and expensive, particularly in areas with proximity to the city’s commercial centre; Victoria Island. Housing in these areas is gradually adapting to demand which is largely from people within the ages of 18-35. They typically demand for 1-bedroom or studio apartments and would not mind paying a premium for key additional services including quality facility management and proximity to work.
How can developers leverage this demand?
1. Serviced Apartments: Serviced apartments are gradually gaining a bit of traction in key areas in Lagos. They are typically smaller-sized apartments furnished with a bed frame, wardrobe, air conditioner and kitchen furniture. They also enjoy building facilities including security, inverters, standby generators, depending on the rental range and level of sophistication.
Developers can attract more tenants to their building by introducing additional facilities at a slightly higher rent. The shift to remote work has also strengthened the case for serviced apartments as tenants spend more time indoors and enjoy more of these facilities. Winning with serviced apartments would require quality facility management as prospective tenants have cited this as very pertinent in making their decision.
2. Shared Apartments: Multiple-room apartments can have each room rented to different tenants as it could be quite difficult finding one tenant to take up the whole space. These types of apartments could be the right fit for young people willing to explore, meet new people and split responsibilities. Muster and Fibre are two easier-living solutions that support apartment sharing. Landlords can list their properties on these platforms to secure interests from prospective tenants interested in sharing apartments.
3. Larger Formal Retail Developments: The growing urbanization in key areas in Lagos is driving opportunities for formal retail developments. In Yaba for instance, demand is currently satisfied through informal markets, small retail shops and a couple of supermarkets including Mallmart and SPAR. The closest to formal retail is E-Centre, completed in 2008 and home to Ozone Cinemas and a couple of other retail stores.
The urbanization, fast-growing population and presence of key educational institutions in Yaba present opportunities for more organized retail as seen in Surulere and Maryland with Adeniran Ogunsanya Mall and Maryland Mall. Establishing a formal retail centre could leverage this demand and help solidify Yaba’s presence in Lagos’s exciting story.
In 2050, Nigeria will be the 3rd largest country in the world after India and China and have the 2nd lowest median age among Africa’s largest economies. Going by current data, we expect a fairly large percentage of this population to reside in Lagos. This means Lagos will continue to be young and vibrant and we can trust this demographic composition to shape its housing requirements for more 1-bed apartments.
Real Estate
The crucial role of Digital Transformation in the future of the Real Estate industry
We are witnessing a transformative phase in the property industry globally.
No business can escape the digital transformation taking place across the globe, and the real estate sector is no exception. Real Estate companies are using modern technology to improve customer experiences, boost sales and increase operational efficiencies. Many organisations have been slow to keep up with adopting new tools and technologies to transform their business, however the pandemic has made everyone realise the importance of digital transformation is. We have seen companies quickly trying to pivot to get their businesses online and accessible to their clients. The lockdown also left potential homeowners to spend more time on digital platforms to search for a home.
Uber, Airbnb, and Netflix are just a few examples of how the pace of innovation has created a new competitive landscape. The benefits to digital transformation become clear when you look at the companies whose business models have been “disrupted” by technological advances. Our taxis, advertising companies and hotels had no idea that they would lose business to anyone other than their direct competitors.
Real estate is the largest asset class in the world – yet it is one of the last to adopt technology. Microsoft Excel has remained the most commonly used tool for data management, 30 years after its introduction! There has really been no incentive to leverage technology as traditional ways of doing things have done the job. We are witnessing a transformative phase in the property industry globally. The term PropTech which is a blend of the words property and technology is popularly used to describe this change. PropTech is to property what fintech is to the finance industry. If you are already using listing sites to search for a home, CRMs etc they are PropTech. However, there is a huge opportunity in this sector to address the current pain points with solutions to digitize workflows and provide better transparency for all stakeholders. Some of these opportunities include as follows:
- Demand for faster, more efficient and cost-effective construction has resulted in increased usage of innovative construction technologies e.g. 3D printing. This will dramatically reduce the time and cost attached to building construction.
- Blockchain technology can radically enhance financing and operations in real estate through tokenisation, smart contracts, and storage of land titles.
- REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) are fractional real estate ownership mechanisms and an important tool for democratizing access to real estate investments.
- IoT and artificial intelligence will drive informed analytics, real-time monitoring, and predictive maintenance. This will lead to more smart buildings designed to deliver a personalised user experience.
- Drones and AR/VR technology are changing the buying experience, enabling companies to create high-quality viewing experiences for buyers.
- Co-working spaces are popular with start-ups and SMEs. They provide individuals and corporate users looking to share ownership, operations, equipment ideas and knowledge.
- Co-living is being driven by the young and millennial population and rising rental prices.Covid-19 has proved that working from home can be just a productive as working from the office, some businesses have also reported increased productivity. As a result of this we may see more live, work, play hubs;
Gary Keller is the Co-Founder of Keller Williams (KW) which is America’s largest real estate firm, he declared that it is, ‘no longer a real estate company…we are a technology company No. 1’. Maybe it is about time many real estate companies jump on the band wagon and adopt this mindset. We are entering into a golden age for real estate and technology and here are some ways in which Mixta Africa is taking an innovative approach to business:
- Mixta has realized the importance for us to innovate and evolve to stay relevant and to stay ahead in business. We have developed a strategy for adoption of technology and innovation in our service delivery. This strategy defines specific priority initiatives.
- A digitised application platform that allows customers to easily submit their application form and KYC for client onboarding. This has provided immediate access to clients’ information upon submission. There is no need to wait for an Agent to submit documents and KYC via email which has also led to improved turnaround times and processing of transactions.
- A platform used to automate the processing of sales agents’ commission. Typically, this is a manual intensive process that can take a few days to complete. The new commission platform will enable us to run the process at a click of a button in a matter of minutes.
- The synchronization of our internal IT systems to eliminate working in silos and a lack of connectedness. This includes the integration of our CRM with our accounting system.
If you don’t have a strategy, you will not be successful in implementing new changes by adding PropTech to your current business. If you are interested in implementing the technology process, you can start by assessing where you are now and where you want to be. If you want to make digital transformation a reality for your organization (and avoid disruption), you need to start by transforming your workforce.
Author: Ola Awodipe – Head of Operations, Mixta Nigeria
Real Estate
Smart ways to invest in real estate
Before venturing into real estate, it is imperative to note the smarter ways to invest in it.
It is a satisfying and lucrative investment strategy to buy and own real estate. It is quite unlike bond and stock investors. The prospective real estate owners may use leverage for buying a property by only paying a part of the complete cost upfront. They pay the balance amount and interest later over a while.
One of the better ways for investors to make money in real estate is by becoming a landlord of a rental property. Then there are house flippers who buy some undervalued real estate, fix it, and sell it for a higher price. Here are more details about ways of investing in real estate.
Owning rental properties
Having rental properties is a terrific opportunity for people that have DIY and renovation skills together with the patience to manage different tenants. But, this strategy needs you to possess a good deal of capital for covering the upfront maintenance costs and the maintenance costs during the vacant period.
However, this provides a regular income and you will have properties that appreciate. It also raises the capital via leverage and there are several tax-deductible expenses associated with the business. But, keep in mind that it can become tedious to manage tenants because there is a possibility of property damage caused by tenants and less income due to possible vacancies.
House flipping
This line of business is for people having a great deal of experience in the field of real estate valuation, renovation, and marketing. It also needs large capital and the capability to perform and oversee repair as required. House flipping is considered to be the wild side of real estate investing. The house flippers are different from the buy and rent landlords.
The flippers are mostly looking to sell undervalued properties they have purchased within six months. Pure house flippers do not invest in the rebuilding of the property. So, their investment needs to have an intrinsic value required for achieving profits without any modification required. Otherwise, they will just eliminate the house from contention.
The house flippers that are unable to unload a property quickly may find themselves in trouble because generally, they do not have sufficient available cash at hand that will take care of mortgages on the property over the long term. This leads to snowballing losses. Another type of house flipper buys reasonably priced properties and increases the value by performing the renovation. It can be a long-term investment and allows investors to take on a couple of properties at the same time.
Investing in New York real estate
The real estate business in New York City is renowned for its investment opportunities. New York is one of the significant cities in the world and buying a property in New York can be a unique investment opportunity. But real estate in the city is expensive. It is probably the most expensive city in the world in terms of rent and one of the more expensive ones to own residential properties. You can find turnkey properties where you can buy a house, fix it, and rent it out immediately. There are NYC property management companies out there that specialize in the sale of these kinds of properties.
You can also invest in NYC real estate by using REIT or Real Estate Investment Trust. The REIT allows the investors to buy residential and commercial properties together with mortgage loans. But the unique thing about REIT is its singular focus on retail or commercial buildings such as Union Square. Another possibly cost-prohibitive NYC investment opportunity is via buying the property directly. It is a difficult proposition though because of the inherent demand in the city. The investors are faced with stringent requirements if they are looking to invest in NYC real estate.
Conclusion
Because of the huge popularity of real estate investments, there are just a few things to remember while you are planning to invest. The first important thing to realize is that you are competing with several other investors. But that is not the only thing to worry about and you are required to consider many things while investing in NYC real estate. However, it is a lucrative line of business if you can act quickly and have a proper plan in place.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Custodian Investment Plc posts N12.69 billion profit in FY 2020.
Custodian […]
- 2020 FY Results: Nestle posts N39.2 billion, as earnings per share prints N49.47
Nestle Nigeria Plc released its audited […]
- 2020 FY: WEMA Bank posts N5.06 billion profit after tax as earnings per share prints at N13.1.
Wema Bank Plc released […]
- 2020 FY: Zenith Bank post N230.6 billion profit after tax
Zenith Bank Plc released its […]
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]