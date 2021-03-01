Business
Insecurity: Nigeria needs to increase military spending – Senator Ali Ndume
Ndume has called on the FG to increase military funding so as to contain the rising insecurity in the country.
Senator Ali Ndume insisted that the Federal Government needs to increase its total military spending to be able to tackle the rising insecurity in Nigeria which has seen a number of school students in 2021 kidnapped by bandits.
The Senator disclosed this in an interview with Channels TV on Sunday evening.
“We have the forces on ground, but they need what it takes especially more equipments.
“All these take a lot of money, and they need to be given those things in order for them to perform.
“The number one priority is ammunition and those are lacking. They are not sufficient enough,” the Senator said.
The Senator said that the Nigerian Air Force must have the air capabilities that translate to things like fighter jets, helicopters, etc. Ndume said that the military must be given adequate training in order to be able to manage such equipment.
He added that Nigeria is placed in an unfortunate position, which has seen it lacking in air defense capabilities and revealed the build-up to higher military equipment purchase is not easy.
He called for the FG to explore all options, in order to make sure that the Nigerian armed forces have all that they need to rise up to the challenge of insecurity.
He said, “I am not satisfied. The funding of the armed forces and security agencies is not enough, compared to our population of over N200 million.
“When you look at current military spending, compared to other poor countries around, we are not doing enough, we have to do more.”
What you should know
- In recent years, insecurity in the country has heightened with Boko Haram terrorism, herders-farmers clashes, attacks and kidnappings by bandits, etc.
- Nairametrics reported that President Muhammadu Buhari said the Federal Government will not succumb to blackmail by bandits who target innocent school students in the expectation of huge ransom payments.
Apapa gridlock: Nomalcy has returned to port, link roads – NPA
NPA attributed the development to the take off of its electronic call-up system (ETO).
Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) has said that normalcy has returned to Apapa Port and environs, as years of untold hardship witnessed by road users has become history.
NPA, in a tweet posted on Twitter on Sunday, stated that sanity has returned to Apapa, as the menace created by protracted traffic gridlock has been tackled.
The apex regulator attributed the development to the take-off of its electronic call-up system (ETO). It also had removed trucks that littered the port access roads – Apapa Oshodi Express Way and Western Avenue leading to Ijora.
A resident, Mr. Chukwuma Vincent, said, “If you have been to Apapa in the past you will know what I am talking about. Our businesses went down, property lost value and people were dying.
“We call on NPA to sustain this. I drove through to my house for the first time in many years and I cried. I thought we had no government in Nigeria again. This is worth celebrating and I can only hope it lasts.”
What you should know
Apapa had in the past several years defied effort to solve its traffic problem. The efforts, including a presidential task team, were allegedly blighted by corruption.
Earlier in February, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman, has given assurances to port users that the irresponsible parking of trucks on the port access roads would soon be a thing of the past, according to Nairametrics.
NPA boss said that the tour of the facility was to ascertain the degree of preparedness of the park for the formal take-off of the e-call up system later in the month.
She said, “The truck electronic call-up system which is being powered by a web application called “Eto”, will put an end to the perennial logjam caused by articulated trucks within the port corridor.
“It is critical we put an end to the intractable Apapa traffic to restore sanity to cargo operations at our ports in Lagos.’’
The NPA boss noted that the web application (Eto) would enthrone transparency and orderliness to truck movement as scheduling was done automatically on a first-come, first-served basis.
Nigerian-Canadian company to start gold export from Nigeria in June 2021
The Nigerian-Canadian company looks set to commence the exportation of gold in June this year.
The Nigerian-Canadian company, mining gold in Nigeria’s Osun State looks set to commence the exportation of gold in June this year.
This is seen as part of the government’s effort towards the diversification of Nigeria’s economy to create employment and earn more foreign exchange in addition to exploiting the country’s potential in the mining sector.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, in Abuja on Sunday, while speaking at a forum of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in which he described the Segilola Gold Project as a strategic investment for Nigeria’s economic diversification.
The minister described the company as a poster child and the first foreign investor that was doing genuine and serious business in Nigeria.
Adegbite revealed that the firm was supposed to have started gold exportation in the first quarter of 2021 but that the date was shifted, due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
What the Minister of Mines and Steel is saying
Adegbite stated, “The company will start exporting gold from Nigeria in June.’’
He said that the project is being executed by Segilola Resource Operating Ltd., a licensed operator and Canadian company, located in Iperindo in Osun.
He disclosed that the company which was listed and quoted on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada, the eighth largest exchange in the world by market capitalisation, commanding some 3.1 trillion dollars, is trying to ensure compliance with the economic diversification agenda of the Federal Government.
The minister said, “Mining is a bit capital intensive. So, we need to attract serious players, people who can put in the money and then, of course, begin to make money after some investment because it has a gestation period.
“Mining is not like trading where you put in your money today and then realise profit tomorrow. When you do exploration, it can take a year to three years, then you discover the mineral and then start the exploitation before money begins to roll in.”
What you should know
- It can be recalled that in August 2020, Adegbite had announced that Nigeria was set to commence gold production with the launch of the Segilola Gold Project in Osun State.
- The take-off of the project would make Nigeria a major gold producing country and hasten the diversification of the economy and reduction of unemployment.
- This is also coming after President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the first batch of the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative gold, which is expected to be part of Nigeria’s external reserve after being purchased by the Central Bank of Nigeria.
- According to proven surveys, Nigeria has discovered large quantities of gold in Zamfara, Kebbi, Niger, Kaduna, Osun, Kwara, and the FCT.
