A billion XRP worth $415 million released

A Dubai-based, global crypto investment fund, FD7 Ventures with about a billion-dollar under management recently reveals a plan of selling about $750 million worth of their Bitcoin holdings over the next month to increase the company’s positions in Polkadot and Cardano.

Such a move will effectively sell-off a majority of the investment fund’s flagship crypto assets in buying rising cryptos like Cardano and Polkadot. According to the hedge fund, the increase in these altcoin holdings will better cater to the needs of its investors who are looking to diversify their portfolios in the growing crypto market.

Polkadot’s native DOT token serves two clear purposes: providing network governance and operations, and creating parallel chains by bonding. Its founders are Dr. Gavin Wood, Peter Czaban, and Robert Habermeier.

The fast-rising crypto asset is an open-source multichain protocol that enables the cross-chain transfer of any data or asset types, cryptocurrencies, thereby expanding blockchains interoperable with each other.

Cardano (ADA) has been tipped to outperform, on the bias that it had its smart contract launch last month, which will lead to a significant amount of applications built on Cardano in 2021.

This means that more developers will see it as an attractive medium for building their desired apps.

Also, Prakash Chand, Managing Director at FD7 Ventures revealed why such crypto assets based on their fundamentals showed more future.

“Aside from the fact that Bitcoin was first to market and society has given it meaning as a store of value, I think Bitcoin is actually pretty useless,” Chand said.

Chand says the firm intends to sell $750 million in Bitcoin in order to increase its exposure to Cardano (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT), which he believes are the foundation of the new internet and Web 3.0.

The fund manager also believes Ethereum could outperform Bitcoin in the coming years;

“I’ve been lucky enough to spend lots of time with the brightest minds in crypto and I’m willing to bet that each of Ethereum, Cardano, and Polkadot will be more valuable than Bitcoin within the next few years,” he said.

The hedge fund has already started the process of converting their Bitcoin (BTC) to such Cryptos and expects to finish the conversion transactions by mid-to-end of March.