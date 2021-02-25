AMCON takes over assets belonging to directors of Deap Capital over N1.6 billion debt

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has disclosed that it has taken over assets owned by directors of Deap Capital Plc over a N1.6 billion debt.

AMCON revealed this in a statement released on Wednesday evening, following an order by Hon. Justice C.J. Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos Division.

“Sequel to the order of Hon. Justice C.J. Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos Division, AMCON has taken over assets belonging to 14 Directors of Deap Capital Management and Trust Plc. over an astounding indebtedness of N1.6bn,” AMCON said.

AMCON further revealed that Justice Aneke made the ruling on January 18, 2021, citing that in compliance with the enforcement order, the Debt Asset recovery firm started putting logistics together for the operation, including seizing real estate assets in the Mushin, Magodo, Isolo and Lekki parts of Lagos.

“Yesterday, the Corporation took effective possession of the seven properties as listed by the Court through its DRA – Etonye & Etonye,” it said.

“The properties include property situate at Plots 14, 15, 16 and 17 in Block 1B, Isolo-Ishaga Area, Mushin, Lagos State; Mile 3 Old Isheri Road, Ikeja, Lagos State; Plot 13, Block 65 Magodo Residential Scheme, Lagos State; No. 73, Femi Kila Street, Okota, Isolo, Lagos.

“Plot 22, Block 91, Lekki Peninsula Residential Scheme, Lekki Area, Lagos; Government Land Allocation, Lekki Peninsula Scheme II, Lekki, Lagos State; and 2nd Avenue Estate Extension Ikoyi, Plot No. 11 Eti Osa LGA, Lagos State,” AMCON further stated.

What you should know