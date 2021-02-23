Stock Market
Zenith Bank’s investors gain N37.7 billion, as it records highest daily gain in over 2 months
Zenith Bank Plc recorded the highest daily gain in over two months on Tuesday as investors gain N37.7 billion
Zenith Bank Plc has recorded the highest gain in a single trading session, in over two months since the last circuit breaker on November 12, 2020.
According to data from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the share price of the bank rose by 4.84%, from N24.80 recorded at the close of trading yesterday, to N26. Market capitalization also gained N37.7 billion as at the close of trading today.
The gains can be attributed to the recent impressive financial performance recorded by Zenith Bank, evident by its FY 2020 results, where the bank posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N230.6 billion which represents a 10.4% increase compared to N208.8 billion recorded in 2019 – A result that made it the first Nigerian bank to cross the N200 billion threshold at the time.
The impressive financial performance was also consolidated by a proposed final dividend payment of N2.7 for FY 2020. In lieu of this, it is understandable that the announcement effect might have triggered an increase in the demand for the Bank’s shares which resulted in an upward pressure on price.
For example, while the bank traded 21,749,034 units of shares yesterday, comparatively, it recorded a total of 52,673,009 units’ today- the day the bank’s FY 2020 result was released.
What you should know:
- Nairametrics had earlier reported a circuit breaker, when the NSE All-Share Index rose beyond the threshold of 5% in November 2020.
- On the circuit breaker day, Zenith Bank share price gained 9.96% in just one day.
- Based on its recent financials, Zenith Bank Plc recorded a 34% surge in its asset base, from N6.35 trillion to N8.48 trillion, making it Nigeria’s biggest bank by asset so far.
- Investors will be anticipating the results of Access and GT Bank who over the past few years have proved to be heavy competitors to Zenith Bank.
Spotlight Stories
Tesla loses $200 billion in market value following Bitcoin investment
The pioneer electric car company has plunged 25% and lost over $200bn in market value since its Bitcoin investment.
Earlier this month, Tesla announced that it has invested $1.5bn in Bitcoin. The results of this audacious move by the Elon Musk-led company have started trickling in, and it does not look good.
According to Forbes, the pioneer electric car company has plunged 25% and lost over $200bn in market value since its Bitcoin investment.
Nairametrics already reported the effect of this loss on the personal net worth of Musk, the CEO of the company.
Wedbush Analyst, Dani Ives in a note to its clients provided an expert opinion on what he believes is behind the recent Tesla plunge in the stock markets.
“For both good and bad, Tesla shares are now ‘heavily tied’ to Bitcoin prices–a development that’s driving a sell-off among cautious investors,” Ives said.
Ives furthered added a second reason for the losses which is Tesla deciding to halt the sales of its cheapest model Y car raising demand concerns amongst wall street analysts.
Tesla’s plunge in numbers
- Tesla shares plunged over 10% on Tuesday morning. This recent plunge has pushed its total loss since the Bitcoin investment to 25%
- Tesla has lost $215bn in Market capitalization.
- Tesla stocks shot up to over 740% in 2020. The stock is now at its lowest level since before it joined S&P 500 in late December
What you should know: Elon musk lost a whopping $12 billion on a single day and is no longer the richest man on the planet at the moment. Jeff Bezos of Amazon occupies that position now.
Financial Services
Zenith Bank declares final dividend of N84.8 billion for shareholders
Zenith Bank declares final dividend of N84.8 billion for shareholders for 2020.
The Board of Directors of Zenith Bank Plc has announced the payment of a final dividend of N2.70 for every share of 50k held by shareholders, amounting to a total of N84.8 billion for the year ended 2020.
This is according to a disclosure signed by the company’s secretary, Michael Osilama Etu and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
According to the notification, the final dividend will be paid electronically to shareholders on the 16th of March, 2021, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval from the Company’s Annual General Meeting. Other pre-requisite conditions for payment are;
- Only shareholders whose names appear in the registrar of members as at the close of business on 8th of March, 2021 will be considered.
- Shareholders must have completed the e-dividend registration and must have mandated the Registrar (Veritas Registrar Limited) to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.
- In lieu of this, it is pertinent to note that the register of shareholders will be closed on 9th of March, 2021.
Zenith Bank Plc had earlier paid an interim dividend of 30k to its qualified shareholders on 22nd of September, 2020, thereby raising the total dividend declared by the financial giant in 2020 to N3.00, indicating an increase of about 7.1% when compared to the total dividend of N2.80 declared in 2019.
What you should know
- Zenith Bank Plc reported a 5.2% YoY increase in its Profit before Tax for FY 2020.
- It has a total shares outstanding of 31,396,493,787 and officially closed trading today with a share price of N26.
