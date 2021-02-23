Update: FG launches National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy

The Federal Government has launched the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (NCPS) at the State House, Abuja.

This was disclosed via it’s Twitter handle on Tuesday.

It tweeted, “President @MBuhari presided over Presidential Launch of the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (NCPS) at the State House, Abuja.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari called for an overhaul of the national strategy on cybersecurity, urging more emphasis on exploring the internet for economic growth opportunities, enhancement of knowledge, and mitigation of crime.

The President noted that the Federal Government had taken some major policy decisions to increase penetration of the internet in the daily lives of citizens, particularly for the utilitarian purpose, with launch of National Broadband Plan 2020 – 2025 in March 2020; National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy 2020 – 2030; National Identity Program, Treasury Single Account and Bank Verification Number schemes.