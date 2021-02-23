Tech News
Africa FinTech Foundry rolls out accelerator program, to fund Nigerian startups
Africa FinTech Foundry has commenced an accelerator program to provide funding and mentorship to promising Nigerian startups.
Africa FinTech Foundry has kick-started an accelerator program, which provides funds and mentorship for promising Nigerian startups. The accelerator program which is spearheaded by the Africa FinTech Foundry (AFF), is an initiative of Access Bank Plc.
The accelerated program officially opened up for entries a month ago and received over 306 entries. These entries were rigorously scrutinized by experts and whittled down to 30.
The 30 remaining applicants were further scrutinized by Head of the Africa Fintech Foundry, Mr. Daniel Awe; Group Head, Emerging Businesses, Access Bank, Mrs. Ayodele Olojede; and Vice President, Investments MBO Capital, and Fintech Consultant, Mr. Oshone Ikazobor, in a bid to narrow it down to 10-15 finalist.
What they are saying
Addressing newsmen at the event, Mr Awe reiterated that the accelerator program is aimed at empowering promising startups with resources to reach their full potentials.
He said “If a start-up has an idea and you throw it into a market of 42 million customers, the acceleration is going to be faster. So, it is using the entire ecosystem of our group to build the future of the country.
“In the next 10 years, these guys coming here we see them becoming a unicorn worth over $100 million and a season is coming where would see these startups becoming the next drivers of our economy.”
On the funding part of the accelerator program, he said, “Funding is based on ideas and what would be required to move the idea forward. We commit about N10 million. After they come into the accelerator program, there are a top-three but the other ones are going to be exposed to investors.
“This initiative would have a direct impact on the economy because it is targeted at the medium scale businesses and these are the businesses that can change economies in terms of reducing employment rate and socioeconomic levels.”
What you should know: An accelerator program is a program that gives developing companies access to mentorship, investors, and other support that help them become stable, self-sufficient businesses.
Apple regains global smartphone lead for the first time in 5 years, ahead of Samsung
For the first time since 2016, Apple has topped Samsung on the worldwide smartphone sales chart.
Apple shipped more smartphones in the fourth quarter of 2020 than any other company, including its rival, Samsung.
This is the first time since 2016 that Apple has been on top of the worldwide smartphone sales chart.
According to Gartner smartphone sales report, smartphone sales declined worldwide by 5% in the fourth quarter of 2020, as Apple secured the top spot for the first time since 2016.
The launch of the 5G iPhone 12 series helped Apple record double-digit growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 surpassing Samsung to retake the No. 1 global smartphone vendor spot.
Samsung has been on the top spot for a few years, but after Apple released the new iPhone 12 models, Apple surpassed Samsung with 20.8% of the global smartphone market in the fourth quarter.
Samsung came second on the chart with a 16.2% market share followed by Xiaomi with 11.3%, OPPO with an 8.9% market share before Huawei.
Due to the ban on the use of Google applications on Huawei’s smartphones, the company recorded the highest decline among the top five smartphone vendors which negatively affected its sales.
Samsung showed a decline in sales in 2020. while Apple was one of the few, along with Xiaomi, that showed growth over the entire year.
According to CNBC, Apple shipped nearly 80 million units in the quarter, surpassing all other smartphone makers including Samsung. Apple’s business is seasonal and the quarter ending in December is the company’s biggest in terms of sales.
Demand for iPhone 12 to drive Apple’s market cap to $3 trillion this year
The continued sale of the iPhone12 could help Apple reach a market capitalization in excess of $3 trillion by the end of the year.
Wedbush Securities, a wealth management and capital market firm in Los Angeles has stated that the impressive sales of the new iPhone 12 could drive the company to a market capitalization of over $3 trillion by the end of this year.
The statement is backed by a recent analysis carried out by Wedbush analysts, Daviel Ives and Strecker Backe.
Wedbush in a note to its investors explained that the Apple iPhone 12 pro is going through what can be called a super cycle. The smartphone company is experiencing one of its highest sales of a new product.
According to Wedbush analysts, the smartphone company might record a historic 250 million units sold by the end of the year.
“Based on the current trajectory and in a bull case,” Apple might sell “north of 240 million units,” with a possibility of hitting an “eye- popping” 250 million. Not only is this higher than the 220 million Wall Street reckons will be reached, but it will also beat Apple’s previous sales record of 231 million units sold in 2015,” the analysts said.
Apple enjoying the Asian market
Wedbush analysts pinpointed the Asian markets as one of the key drivers of the Apple super Cycle moment. The Asian markets have witnessed what they described as a “Robust strength in demand.”
- The Asian market is estimated to host over 350 million iPhone Upgrades in 2021 and beyond
- Chinese sales are estimated to be the potential source of 20% of iPhone upgrades over 2021.
What you should know
- Loupe venture Analyst, Gene Munster believes that digital acceleration, the iPhone 12, and other factors could drive Apple stock to a $200 price per share and a $3 trillion market capitalization before the end of 2021.
- The iPhone 12 was released on the 23rd of October last year and have so far sold 21% better than the iPhone 11
- A supercycle can be defined as an extended period of booming demand for a wide array of commodities, leading to a surge in their prices, followed by a collapse of demand and eventually prices.
