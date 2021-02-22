Hospitality & Travel
NCAA lifts ban on Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, approves operation in its airspace
The NCAA has approved the lifting of the ban earlier placed on Boeing 737 Max Aircraft in the Nigerian Airspace.
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has approved the lifting of the ban it had earlier placed on Boeing 737 Max Aircraft in the Nigerian Airspace with effect from February 12, 2021.
This follows a joint review of the Boeing 737 MAX safety system by International Aviation Authorities, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by the NCAA and signed by its Director-General/Chief Executive Officer, Capt. Musa Nuhu.
The statement from NCAA partly reads, “On the 18th November 2020, the Authority received a Continued Airworthiness Notification to the International Community (CANIC) CAN-2020-24 advising it of the United States Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA’s) ongoing continued operational safety activities related to returning Boeing Model 737-8 and 737-9 (737 MAX) aircraft service.
‘’This, however, made the FAA issue a final rule/Airworthiness Directive (AD) that mandated the following actions for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft which includes:
- Install new flight control computer software and new 737 MAX display system software;
- Incorporate certain Airplane Flight Manual flight crew operating procedures, Modify horizontal stabiliser trim wire routing installations;
- Conduct an angle of attack sensor system test; and
- Conduct an operation readiness flight.
“NCAA recognizes that a Joint Authority Technical Review (JATR) that comprised of International Aviation Authorities such as the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Transport Canada (TC) and the Singapore Civil Aviation Authority amongst others carried out a joint review of the Boeing 737 MAX safety system alongside FAA and NASA.
“In the light of the above, the FAA has released documents on Boeing 737 Flight Standardization Board Report, revision 17, identifying special pilot training for the 737 MAX and Safety Alert for Operators.’’
The statement also says NCAA came up with some actions required of all foreign and domestic operators as a result of its recognition of the joint review of the Boeing 737 Max Safety System. Some of the actions include:
- All intending domestic operators are required to work with the Boeing Company and NCAA for the Aircraft Type Certificate Acceptance Programme in order to have the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft registered in Nigeria and issued with a Standard Certificate of Airworthiness.
- All foreign air operators that intend to operate the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into Nigeria must submit evidence of compliance with the FAA AD 2020-24-02
The NCAA stated that it would continue to ensure strict compliance to Safety Regulations as violation[s] would be viewed seriously.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had about 2 years ago announced the ban on the operations of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in the Nigerian airspace, following two accidents involving the Boeing 737 Max Aircraft.
- The accidents involved Lion Air Flight 610, an Indonesia flight that crashed into the Java Sea, 13 mins after takeoff, and Ethiopian Airlines flight 320, which crashed 6 minutes after takeoff.
Business
Update: Abuja crash: Chief of Air Staff orders immediate investigation, reveals 7 lives were lost
CAS Amao has ordered an immediate investigation into the Abuja aircraft crash of Sunday.
The Chief of Air Staff, Isiaka Amao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the aircraft crash that took place on its place on its way to Abuja on Sunday.
This was disclosed by Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF via his Twitter handle on Sunday.
Contrary to the initial report that stated that six personnel were on board, Daramola disclosed that it was seven people on board and they all died in the crash.
He tweeted, “This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash.
“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), @CAS_IOAmao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident. While urging the general public to remain calm & await the outcome of investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserates with the families of the deceased.”
AIRCRAFT ACCIDENT
This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash
— Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola (@KunleDaramola3) February 21, 2021
Coronavirus
Air France-KLM faces more challenge from renewed lockdowns
Renewed COVID-19 lockdowns may force Air France-KLM to count losses.
The renewed COVID-19 lockdowns are seriously challenging the Air France-KLM Group as it goes deeper into the red, with the group recording a 7.1 billion euro ($8.5 billion) net loss in 2020.
According to Reuter news report,
- “The airline group expects to fly 40% of its pre-crisis capacity in January-March, as tougher travel curbs in France and beyond widen losses from the 407 million euros in negative earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) recorded in the fourth quarter.
- “Air France business recorded a 989 million-euro operating loss last quarter, more than six times wider than KLM’s 152 million-euro deficit. Performance disparities have in the past sharpened Franco-Dutch tensions between the airlines and their government shareholders.”
READ: KLM, Air France to resume flight operations in Nigeria from December 7
According to the Chief Executive, Ben Smith, “The past year has tested the Air France-KLM Group with the most severe crisis ever experienced by the air transport industry.”
Analysts warn that the worsening travel outlook threatens to ruin Europe’s critical summer season and leave major carriers in need of another round of funding support.
READ: Pfizer vaccine records 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19 cases in Israel
What you should know
- France–KLM is the product of the merger in 2004 between Air France and KLM. Both Air France and KLM are members of the SkyTeam airline alliance.
- In 2020, Air France-KLM received 10.4 billion euros in loans and guarantees from France and the Netherlands
- It is as well negotiating the terms of a state-backed recapitalization, with EU regulators pushing for airport slot concessions.
- Air France-KLM cut its workforce by 10% or 8,700 full-time equivalent positions in 2020 and expects to eliminate a further 6,000 in coming years, if conditions remain the same
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]