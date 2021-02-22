Spotlight Stories
Demand for iPhone 12 to drive Apple’s market cap to $3 trillion this year
The continued sale of the iPhone12 could help Apple reach a market capitalization in excess of $3 trillion by the end of the year.
Wedbush Securities, a wealth management and capital market firm in Los Angeles has stated that the impressive sales of the new iPhone 12 could drive the company to a market capitalization of over $3 trillion by the end of this year.
The statement is backed by a recent analysis carried out by Wedbush analysts, Daviel Ives and Strecker Backe.
Wedbush in a note to its investors explained that the Apple iPhone 12 pro is going through what can be called a super cycle. The smartphone company is experiencing one of its highest sales of a new product.
According to Wedbush analysts, the smartphone company might record a historic 250 million units sold by the end of the year.
“Based on the current trajectory and in a bull case,” Apple might sell “north of 240 million units,” with a possibility of hitting an “eye- popping” 250 million. Not only is this higher than the 220 million Wall Street reckons will be reached, but it will also beat Apple’s previous sales record of 231 million units sold in 2015,” the analysts said.
Apple enjoying the Asian market
Wedbush analysts pinpointed the Asian markets as one of the key drivers of the Apple super Cycle moment. The Asian markets have witnessed what they described as a “Robust strength in demand.”
- The Asian market is estimated to host over 350 million iPhone Upgrades in 2021 and beyond
- Chinese sales are estimated to be the potential source of 20% of iPhone upgrades over 2021.
What you should know
- Loupe venture Analyst, Gene Munster believes that digital acceleration, the iPhone 12, and other factors could drive Apple stock to a $200 price per share and a $3 trillion market capitalization before the end of 2021.
- The iPhone 12 was released on the 23rd of October last year and have so far sold 21% better than the iPhone 11
- A supercycle can be defined as an extended period of booming demand for a wide array of commodities, leading to a surge in their prices, followed by a collapse of demand and eventually prices.
Nigerian stock Bears & Bulls’ tussle ends in a near stalemate
UPDCREIT (+9.35%) led the gainer’s chart today, while AFRIPRUD (-9.59%) was the top loser.
Nigerian stocks closed the trading session on a slightly negative note. The All Share Index was down by 0.08% to close at 40,154.09 index points. Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at -0.29% and N21.00 trillion, respectively.
- Investor sentiment as measured by the market breadth also remained negative with 25 losers against 20 gainers.
- Performance across sectors was bearish as 3 of the 5 indexes under our coverage trended southward. The Industrial index led laggards, down 0.55% on the back of price decline in WAPCO (-8.00%).
- UPDCREIT (+9.35%) led the gainer’s chart today, while AFRIPRUD (-9.59%) was the top loser.
Top gainers
- UPDCREIT up 9.35% to close at N5.85
- CHIPLC up 9.09% to close at N0.36
- ACADEMY up 8.57% to close at N0.38
- CORNERST up 7.81% to close at N0.69
- UPL up 7.50% to close at N1.29
Top losers
- AFRIPRUD down 9.59% to close at N6.6
- LASACO down 9.52% to close at N1.52
- NIGERINS down 8.70% to close at N0.21
- WAPCO down 8.00% to close at N23
- REDSTAREX down 7.42% to close at N3.12
Outlook
Nigerian stocks ended the first trading session on a slightly bearish note, amid soaring oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session. At the time of writing this report, Brent crude was trading above $62/barrel.
- The Insurance and Consumer goods indexes shed 0.13% and 0.08% respectively on account of losses in LASACO (-9.52%), AIICO (-2.61), NEM (-2.44%).
- Conversely, the banking index led gainers, up 0.19% on buy interest in ZENITH BANK (+0.40%) and GUARANTY (+0.33%). The oil and gas trailed by 0.08% as OANDO improved by (+0.98%).
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying, on the sentiments that recent price action shows further market correction in the near term.
Corporate deals
Moët Hennessy announces partnership with Jay-Z, acquires 50% stake in his Champagne brand
Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) signs partnership agreement with Jay-Z’s Champagne brand, Armand de Brignac.
The World’s biggest producer of Champagne, Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH), has announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Armand de Brignac, a Champagne brand owned by American Hip-hop star, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter.
The partnership which reflects a shared vision between Moët Hennessy and the hip-hop star will be anchored in the acquisition of a 50% stake in Armand de Brignac by Moët Hennessy. However, the two sides are yet to disclose the value of the transaction.
READ: Louis Vuitton acquires American jeweller, Tiffany for $16 billion
What they are saying
Philippe Schaus, the President & CEO of Moët Hennessy, in his statement, said:
“For years we have been following the fantastic success of Armand de Brignac and admiring their ability to challenge some of the rules of the Champagne category.
“Often referred to as “Ace of Spades”, Armand de Brignac breaks barriers and reflects contemporary luxury, while preserving the traditions of the Champagne terroirs. Today, we are incredibly proud to be partnering with them and believe that the combination of our Champagne experience and international network coupled with Shawn JAY-Z Carter’s vision, the strength of the Armand de Brignac brand and quality of its range of prestige cuvées will allow us to take the business to new heights across the world.”
READ: Interswitch to launch multi-currency prepaid card with Kenya’s credit bank
What this partnership means
- Prior to the partnership agreement, Armand de Brignac was wholly owned by Jay-Z, as he increased his stakes in the Champagne brand to 100%, with the acquisition of Sovereign Brand stakes.
- In the light of the partnership deal, the 50-50 ownership structure is essential to the alliance between Jay-Z’s brand and LVMH, as it ensures equal terms, strengths and expertise of the parties to ensure the long-term success of the brand.
- The alliance between Moët Hennessy and Armand de Brignac, can be seen as the coming together of the world of hip-hop and luxury, as both parties seek out strategies to place wine sales back at pre-pandemic levels, with the Covid-19 pandemic adversely impacting the sales of wine world-wide.
- The partnership is expected to grow Armand de Brignac through LVMH’s global distribution networks, as the brand is expected to leverage the conglomerate’s vast resources within the Champagne wine market segments. It comes at a difficult moment for Champagne.
In case you missed it
- Moet and Chandon Global Ambassador, Pierre Louis Arraud says Nigeria may be its biggest market in Africa, ahead of South Africa and Kenya.
- Diageo Holdings Plc, the world’s largest spirits maker has completed the acquisition of Aviation American Gin and its parent company Davos brands, co-owned by Hollywood star actor, Ryan Reynolds.
