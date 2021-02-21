Stock Market
NSE CGI depreciates by 1.04% as shares of Vitafoam, Dangote Sugar, NB Plc decline
NSE Consumer Goods Index shed 6.10 index points, as shares of Vitafoam, Dangote Sugar, Nigerian Breweries declined on NSE.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange Consumer Goods Index (CGI), an index that tracks the performance of all consumer goods companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, depreciated by 1.04% in the week ended 17th February 2021.
At the end of the seventh trading week on NSE, the Consumer goods Index shed 6.10 index points in total to close lower for the week at 582.3 index points, as shares of Vitafoam, Dangote Sugar, Nigerian Breweries and declined.
A preview of the performance of the index revealed that as of the close of trading activities on Friday 17th February 2021, the index stood at 582.30 index points, from 588.40 index points at the close of trade on Friday 12th February 2021.
What you should know
- The NSE Consumer goods Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of companies in the consumer goods sector. The index comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in food, beverage, and tobacco.
- The index is based on the market capitalization methodology, as it tracks the performance of fifteen consumer goods companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes, Nestle, Nigerian Breweries (NB), Dangote Sugar, and Flour Mills.
- The overall performance of the companies was bearish as the index closed on a negative note with 5 losers relative to 4 gainers. GUINNESS (+9.16%) led the gainer’s chart for the week, while VITAFOAM (-16.13%) was the top loser.
Top gainers
- GUINNESS up 9.16% to close at N22.05
- CHAMPION up 4.21% to close N2.97
- HONYFLOUR up 2.31% to close at N1.33
- INTBREW up by 0.17% to close at N6.02
Top losers
- VITAFOAM down by 16.13% to close at N7.80
- DANGSUGAR down by 3.65% to close at N18.50
- NB down by 3.28% to close at N59.00
- FLOURMILLS down by 2.67% to close at N29.20
- NASCON down by 0.93% to close at N16.05
Market Views
Investors are dumping Google, Amazon and Facebook for Caterpillar, Airline Stocks
Stock traders momentarily increased their selling pressures on technology shares that have rallied through COVID-19 and rotated into cyclical stocks.
Major investors reduced their holding on stocks popularly referred to stay-at-home stocks amid falling COVID-19 caseloads globally.
The stay-at-home stocks which include Facebook, Alphabet’s Google, Microsoft, and Netflix fell in a trend seen for most of the week. Amazon.com, the world’s most valuable online retail company also dropped in value, as investors sold these growth stocks that have done incredibly well since last March.
The global number of new COVID-19 cases has plunged by 16% over the past week, the World Health Organization recently revealed.
Stock traders momentarily increased their selling pressures on technology shares that have rallied through COVID-19 and rotated into cyclical stocks set to benefit from record demand once the COVID-19 pandemic is curbed to the barest minimum.
- Industrials led rising sectors in the S&P 500 at the most recent trading session spurred by a 9.9% surge in Deere & Co and Caterpillar 5.0% surge to an all-time peak of $211.40 a share. Financials, materials, and energy, along with industrials, rose more than 1%.
- The S&P 1500 airlines index jumped 3.5%, with post-pandemic travel in focus.
- When the world’s largest economy is roaring, usually industrial-based stocks like Caterpillar Deere & Co. do well, but when America’s economy weakens investors get less attracted to them.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on macros investors are keying into amid rising inflation.
“US stocks struggled and rebounded into the close, but the reflation rotation has given way to the heated debates around US rates for most of the day.
“Stocks are at the brink of moving from the sweet zone into the danger zone as the US Fed rate hikes start nudging towards 2022 and the taper tantrum drum keeps beating in the distance.
“With large-scale stimulus amid recovery from the Covid-19 shock, investor attention has focused on potential impacts from rising rates and inflation.
Bottom line: Stock traders are reducing their positions in these growth stocks, on COVID-19 caseloads receding, as global investors are fully aware the best offense is a good defense by taking your foot off the gas pedal at these tech stocks as the most straightforward function of damage control.
Stock Market
SAHCO’s Chairman purchases additional shares worth N82 million
Taiwo Afolabi has increased his stakes in the aviation handling company.
Taiwo Afolabi, the Chairman of Skyway Aviation Handling Co. Plc (SAHCO), a subsidiary of the SIFAX Group, has increased his stakes in the aviation handling company with the purchase of 28 million additional shares of the company.
The total value of the shares of SAHCO Plc purchased by him is valued at N82 million.
This is according to a Notification of Share Dealing by an Insider, issued by the Company Secretary, Bello Omolara, and published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
The disclosure which is compliant with NSE’s policy on insider dealing, revealed that Afolabi acquired the 28 million additional shares of the company in four deals on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, between the 23rd and 24th of December 2020.
The total consideration for the shares purchased by SAHCO’s Chairman between 23rd and 24th of December 2020 however is put at N82,040,000.00.
Why this matters
- Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed by the management of the company. This is in compliance with NSE’s policy on insider dealing, as the disclosure is key in the effort to ensure transparency and reinforce the trust of the investing public.
- The purchase of the shares of SAHCO Plc further cements the Chairman’s position as a substantial shareholder of the aviation handling company.
What you should Know
- SAHCO, formerly known as Skypower Aviation Handling Company Limited, was carved out of the defunct Nigeria Airways Limited, as part of the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Aviation’s Reform of 1996.
- On the 23rd of December 2009, the Federal Government of Nigeria handed the company over to the Sifax Group, after a well-contested open privatization bid in which Sifax Group came first as the preferred bidder with the sum of N5.52 billion.
- The company was subsequently listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on the 23rd of April 2019, and since then continues to maintain its status as a subsidiary of the SIFAX Group.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]