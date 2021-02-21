Industrial index down by 0.72%, as shares of BUA Cement, Beta Glas, Cutix decline

The Nigerian Stock Exchange Industrial Index at the close of trading activities for the week ended 17th February 2021, depreciated by 0.72%, to close at 1,908.19 index points.

At the end of the seventh trading week, the Index shed 13.83 index points in total to close lower for the week at 1,908.19 index points, as shares of BUA Cement, Beta Glas, Cutix declined on NSE.

A preview of the performance of the index revealed that as of the close of trading activities on Friday 17th February 2021, the index stood at 1908.19 index points, from 1922.02 index points at the close of trade on Friday 12th February 2021.

What you should know

The NSE Industrial Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of the Industrial Sector. It comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in the industrial sector and is based on the market capitalization methodology.

The index monitors the performance of ten industrial companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes Dangote, BUA, and Lafarge Cement.

The overall performance of the companies was relatively bearish as the index closed on a negative note with three losers and three gainers, while the other four companies closed flat.

BETAGLAS (-9.75%) led the loser’s chart for the week, while PORTPAINT (+14.44%) led the gainer’s chart.

Top gainers

PORTPAINT up 14.44% to close at N3.25

CAP up 5.56% to close N19.00

WAPCO up 1.01% to close at N25.00

Top losers