Stock Market
NB Plc to pay N5.52 billion dividend, says shareholders can receive new shares
The board of Nigerian Breweries Plc has proposed N5.52 billion as dividend to shareholders for 2020.
Nigerian Breweries Plc is set to reward shareholders of the company with N5.52 billion as dividend for the period ended 31st December 2020.
This is in line with the Board’s recommendation as the dividend is subject to the deduction of the appropriate withholding tax, and approval by shareholders of the company at the Annual General Meeting slated for 22nd of April 2021.
According to the notification issued by the Company Secretary, Uaboi G. Agbebaku, at the close of trading activities, the dividend declared by Nigerian Breweries on a per-share basis was pegged at 69 kobo per share. This puts the total dividend to be paid to shareholders at N5,517,862,415.19.
Shareholders can opt to receive new shares of the company
The Board of the Company however provided shareholders with the option to receive new shares of Nigerian Breweries, as Qualifying Shareholders have the right of election to receive new ordinary shares in the company instead of the final dividend in cash. This election is required to be made on or before the 10th of April, 2021.
In view of this, the Reference Share Price for the purpose of determining the number of shares due to Qualifying Shareholders who elect for the share option will be a ten-day trading average of the Company’s share price on the floor of The Nigerian Stock Exchange, starting on the 11th of March, 2021.
What you should know
- It is important to note that the dividend declared is subject to appropriate withholding tax and the approval of shareholders at the Brewer’s next Annual General Meeting.
- Qualifying Shareholders: The dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on the 10th of March, 2021.
- Payment Date: On the 23rd of April, 2021, the dividends will be paid electronically to Qualifying Shareholders
- To qualify for the dividend payment: Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar’s E-Dividend mandate Activation Form, which is available at, complete same and submit to the Registrar of their respective Banks.
Stock Market
SAHCO’s Chairman purchases additional shares worth N82 million
Taiwo Afolabi has increased his stakes in the aviation handling company.
Taiwo Afolabi, the Chairman of Skyway Aviation Handling Co. Plc (SAHCO), a subsidiary of the SIFAX Group, has increased his stakes in the aviation handling company with the purchase of 28 million additional shares of the company.
The total value of the shares of SAHCO Plc purchased by him is valued at N82 million.
This is according to a Notification of Share Dealing by an Insider, issued by the Company Secretary, Bello Omolara, and published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
The disclosure which is compliant with NSE’s policy on insider dealing, revealed that Afolabi acquired the 28 million additional shares of the company in four deals on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, between the 23rd and 24th of December 2020.
The total consideration for the shares purchased by SAHCO’s Chairman between 23rd and 24th of December 2020 however is put at N82,040,000.00.
Why this matters
- Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed by the management of the company. This is in compliance with NSE’s policy on insider dealing, as the disclosure is key in the effort to ensure transparency and reinforce the trust of the investing public.
- The purchase of the shares of SAHCO Plc further cements the Chairman’s position as a substantial shareholder of the aviation handling company.
What you should Know
- SAHCO, formerly known as Skypower Aviation Handling Company Limited, was carved out of the defunct Nigeria Airways Limited, as part of the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Aviation’s Reform of 1996.
- On the 23rd of December 2009, the Federal Government of Nigeria handed the company over to the Sifax Group, after a well-contested open privatization bid in which Sifax Group came first as the preferred bidder with the sum of N5.52 billion.
- The company was subsequently listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on the 23rd of April 2019, and since then continues to maintain its status as a subsidiary of the SIFAX Group.
Companies
Africa Prudential Plc declares N1 billion dividend for shareholders
The Board of Directors of Africa Prudential Plc has proposed the payment of N1 billion as dividend to qualifying shareholders.
The Board of Directors of Africa Prudential Plc, Nigeria’s leading registrar and a key player in the capital market, has proposed the payment of N1 billion as dividend to qualifying shareholders of the company.
This is in line with the resolution made at the Company’s Board meeting which held on Thursday, February 18, 2021, as the Board resolved to pay a dividend of 50 Kobo per ordinary share, amounting to N1,0000,000,000 (One billion Naira only).
It is essential to understand that the dividend recommended by AfriPrud’s Board is subject to appropriate Withholding Tax, and the approval of shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting.
What you should know
- The dividend recommended by the board of AfriPrud in 2020 is 28.57% lower when compared to the total dividend of 70 kobo per share paid to shareholders last year for 2019.
- It is important to note that the dividend declared is subject to appropriate withholding tax and the approval of shareholders at the Company’s next Annual General Meeting.
- However, with a share price of N7.3 per share at the close of trading activities on the floor of NSE for last week, the dividend yield of the company stands at 6.85%.
