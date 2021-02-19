WHO’s strategic plan to fight pandemic in 2021 to cost $1.96 billion

The World Health Organization (WHO) has formally launched its “Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan 2021” for the COVID-19 pandemic and would cost $1.96 billion from its member states.

This disclosure was made by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who stated that the plan has six objectives; suppress transmission, reduce exposure, counter misinformation and disinformation, protect the vulnerable, reduce the number of deaths and illnesses, and accelerate equitable access to new tools, including vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics.

According to Ghebreyesus, “Of the amount sought, some $1.2 billion would go to the WHO component of the ACT Accelerator, a global collaboration led by the WHO to accelerate the development, production and equitable deployment of COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines.

“The plan has been designed to complement and work in coordination with other funding mechanisms, not to supplant or duplicate them.

“It reflects the cost of the WHO’s pandemic response work this year and recognizes the need to fully integrate the COVID-19 response into planning for health and development programs. It will also cover the WHO’s pandemic response work in humanitarian settings”.

What you should know