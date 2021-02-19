Paid Content
Patricia Technologies Ltd addresses CBN circular’s impact, partners with VAUNT
Addressing the CBN circular’s impact on her service and partnership with foreign payment solutions company, Vaunt.
The recent CBN circular of February 5th, 2021 to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to desist from transacting in/and with entities trading cryptocurrencies has dramatically impacted how we conduct business. On this note, we want to assure all of our customers of the funds’ safety in their respective Patricia wallets.
We understand that there have been challenges and limitations concerning our ecosystem. This policy has had a ripple effect on other services like Airtime2Cash, Refill Services & Gift cards buying and selling.
We have gone ahead to seek solutions that would address our customers’ urgent needs, and we would be rolling them out in the coming days. One of such solutions is our partnership with VAUNT; a foreign payment solutions provider with the sole goal of making money transactions easy, seamless & faster than ever before. VAUNT pioneered its service with its Peer-to-Peer (P2P) payment gateway, which will ease the current strain and challenges they are experiencing and more payment solutions to be introduced to the Nigerian and African market.
We are aware that our customers have been unable to send out their BTC assets and we are working hard to restore this service. We have always been committed to security within our ecosystem; this is why we are heavily invested in rigorous testing to ensure we nip any and every potential risk in the bud before it even occurs. On or before Friday, 26th of February 2021, we will see this service return to optimal capacity after implementing the system upgrades.
We are also very concerned about the potential fraud that can happen as everyone is in a panic state to liquidate their assets and get an instant cash value. We advise that our customers observe the highest levels of security when conducting external trades.
As earlier mentioned, we have plans to roll out other solutions that would make the experience of our customers more effortless than ever. On or before Friday, February 26, 2021, we will unveil the new entity responsible for our Gift cards, Refill & Airtime2Cash services; we would be decentralizing the ecosystem and ensuring other services we render are no longer affected by this policy. They can continue to enjoy the trusted services they have come to know and love. We guarantee improvement on the level of service our customers have come to know and will continuously improve on our commitment and promise.
We take full responsibility for our customers’ challenges with the beta testing of the P2P withdrawal method. We are reassuring you that we are fully committed to fulfilling our promises to you, and we want you to trust us as you have done over the years, we are working hard and fast to ensure all of these challenges are of distant memories.
Thank you for choosing Patricia and keep doing the most.
For more information and inquiries, please contact our support center [email protected]
Yours sincerely,
HANU FEJIRO AGBODJE
CEO/Founder
Paid Content
Ecobank Group signs a remittance partnership with Small World Financial Services
The agreement brings the strengths and assets of both organisations to offer money transfer services to Africans in the diaspora.
Leading international money transfer provider Small World Financial Services (“Small World”), has signed a partnership with Ecobank -the leading Pan-African banking group, based in Lomé, Togo.
The agreement brings the strengths and assets of both organisations to offer money transfer services to Africans in the diaspora. This is an exciting development for both Small World and the Ecobank Group as Small World can continue to grow its global customer base as well as its 250,000 pick-up locations, while Ecobank, with its footprint across 33 African countries can further expand its remittance reach within African communities across Europe and other parts of the world. Small World customers will be able to access the unparalleled Ecobank Africa -wide network in three ways: Direct transfer to Bank accounts, mobile wallet; and cash pick up at any Ecobank location.
This partnership will further financial inclusion in Africa as Ecobank will make available the Ecobank Xpress Account (a mobile based bank account developed for the unbanked and under-banked) for the recipients of remittances sent by Small World Financial Services’ customers.
Nick Day, Chief Executive and Founder of Small World, said: “We are delighted to be forging a partnership with Ecobank. It is a leading bank in Africa with over 50,000locations in the region which means our global customers get access to even more ways to send money home to African countries. Importantly, Ecobank shares our commitment in delivering great customer service alongside providing fast, affordable and reliable transfers.”
Nana Araba Abban, Ecobank Group Consumer Banking Head, added: “We’re proud to offer seamless payments across our vast borderless network in Africa. At Ecobank, we value partnerships, such as this, that enable Africans in the diaspora to remit money affordably and conveniently. This provides a win-win partnership as Ecobank can offer banking services to Africans wherever they are on the globe.”Ecobank shares Small World’s commitment of making financial services seamless, convenient, and interoperable across Africa.”
Paid Content
Polaris Bank rewards first millionaire, 60 winners in First ‘Save & Win’ Promo draw
The promo is designed to make millionaires of everyday Nigerians.
Polaris Bank on Tuesday unveiled Mr. Lucky Okunzuwa, a customer with the Bank’s Akpakpava branch, Benin, Edo State, as the first millionaire at the maiden draw of its ongoing nationwide Save & Win promo.
Other 60 lucky customers who also emerged from across the six geo-political zones, won N100,000 each during the draw which held at the Bank’s headquarters in Lagos. The promo which ends in April 2021 is designed to enrich Nigerians with a N26 million pay-out
The winners emerged through a transparent draw witnessed by officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, representatives of other regulatory agencies; as well as customers and relations of the winners. The draw was conducted using a hybrid media technology which enabled in-premises event whilst over 600 customers logged in through the banks virtual network and social media handles.
The promo is designed to make millionaires of everyday Nigerians by encouraging current and prospective customers of the Bank to save minimum of N10,000 monthly, for any three consecutive months within the promo period, starting from November 2020 to April 2021, to qualify and be part of the winners of the promo.
The first millionaire of the promo, Mr. Okunzuwa, said, ‘‘I am very delighted at winning one million naira in the Polaris Bank’s Save & Win Promo. It was like a dream, when I was told but this is a reality. The money will go a long way in supporting my small business to grow. I also make a commitment to continue to save more. I sincerely thank Polaris Bank for this novel initiative.’’
Speaking at the unveiling of the winners, Polaris Bank’s Executive Director, Lagos Business, Mr. Segun Opeke, while offering his congratulations, said the event was significant because it was a testament of Polaris Bank’s unwavering commitment to impact and enrich the lives of Nigerians, while noting that the reward is aimed at encouraging more people to save and invest their money.
Earlier in his opening remarks, Mr. Opeke said, “In tough times such as we are now, there is a compelling need to save, not only to win a prize, but also to plan for the rainy day. He noted that the Polaris Bank Save and Win Promo is a sure way to save more and also become either a millionaire or win N100,000.
“The promo will produce 8 millionaires, while 180 others will go home with N100,000 each across 3 draws in February, March and April with winners drawn from the 6-geo-political zones of the country,” he added.
From the regulatory bodies, Ms. Susie Onwuka, of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC); Ezeani Daniel Abumchukwu and Akoji Elizabeth, both of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) and Peace Ibadin of National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), all attested to the free, fair and transparent draw that threw up the winners, commending the Bank for making good its promise to the winners.
In her contribution at the draw, the Bank’s Group Head, Product and Market Development, Adebimpe Ihekuna, emphasized that the promo is ongoing till April 30 and encouraged existing and prospective customers of the Bank to take advantage of the savings promotion to increase their savings; as well as get more money to invest especially for the low-income earners.
Following the first draw on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, in which the first set of winners emerged, the Bank will likewise announce and reward the second set of winners in March. The month of April will be for the Grand-finale leading to the emergence of 60 more winners of N100,000 each and six millionaires of N1million each, across the six geo-political zones, bringing the entire draw to a total of 188 winners.
Polaris Bank is a future-determining Bank committed to delivering industry-defining products, and services, across all sectors of the Nigerian economy
