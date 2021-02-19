Coronavirus
Nigeria surpasses 150,000 cases of Covid-19
NCDC announced 877 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths of covid-19 on Thursday, which takes the total tally to 150,246 cases and 1,803 deaths.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases surpassed 150,000 on Thursday, 18th February 2021.
This came after the agency announced 877 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths on Thursday, which takes the total number of cases to 150,246 and 1,803 deaths.
Meanwhile, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has approved the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Nigeria, as reported earlier by Nairametrics.
It is worth noting that as of the time of writing this article, only 72 countries have recorded over 150,000 cases of the disease in the world, with Nigeria behind Qatar (159,246), and Honduras (162,584), while Ethiopia has recorded 150,179 cases to date.
Highlight
- Total cases – 150,246
- Discharged – 126,417
- Deaths – 1,803
- Sample tested – 1,441,013
So far in 2021, a total of 60,924 cases of the disease have been registered in Nigeria, which about 70% of 87,606 cases recorded in the whole of 2020. In January alone, 42,296 cases of the disease was recorded, placing Nigeria into the second wave of the pandemic after recording over 19,000 cases during the month of December.
States with highest cases
As of 18th February 2021, Lagos State leads with a total registered case of 53,998, followed by Abuja with 18,814 cases. Plateau has also recorded 8,804 cases so far, while Kaduna with 8,245 cases stands in fourth.
Others include; Oyo (6,590), Rivers (6,235), Edo (4,408), Ogun (3,911), Kano (3,592), and Ondo (2,862).
What you should know
A total of 110.84 million cases of covid-19 have been recorded worldwide, with total deaths estimated at 2.45 million, while 85.79 million people are recorded to have recovered from the disease.
- Nigeria currently stands fifth behind Egypt (176,333) and Tunisia (226,015) as countries with the highest number of cases in Africa.
- A total 1.44 million tests have been carried out in Nigeria, bringing our tests per one million population to 6,883, one of the lowest in the continent.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 18th of February 2021, 877 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 150,246 confirmed cases.
On the 18th of February 2021, 877 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 150,246 cases have been confirmed, 126,417 cases have been discharged and 1,803 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 1.44 million tests have been carried out as of February 18th, 2021 compared to 1.39 million tests a day earlier.
According to the NCDC, the 877 new cases are reported from 26 states-
Lagos (273), Kaduna (87), Rivers (58), Akwa Ibom (47), Ebonyi (47), Edo (46), Ogun (46), Abia (34), Imo (34), Kano (34), Oyo (26), Osun (22), Gombe (20), Ekiti (19), Cross River (15), FCT (15), Plateau (11), Enugu (9), Kebbi (8), Borno (7), Niger (6), Bayelsa (5), Nasarawa (4), Kwara (2), Katsina (1), and Sokoto (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 53,998, followed by Abuja (18,814), Plateau (8,804), Kaduna (8,245), Oyo (6,590), Rivers (6,235), Edo (4,408), Ogun (3,911), Kano (3,592), Ondo (2,862), Kwara (2,715), Delta (2,498), Osun (2,236), Nasarawa (2,148), Katsina (2,022), Gombe (1,971), Enugu (1,963), Ebonyi (1,801), Anambra (1,615), and Abia (1,408).
Imo State has recorded 1,392 cases, Akwa Ibom (1,360), Bauchi (1,210), Borno (1,215), Benue (1,170), Niger (901), Sokoto (768), Bayelsa (728), Ekiti (727), Adamawa (725), Taraba (657), Jigawa (492), Kebbi (314), Cross River (267), Yobe (260), Zamfara (219), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
Only 10 countries have administered 75% of all vaccinations – UN Secretary-General
UN Chief has decried the wildly uneven COVID-19 vaccinations as few nations are in possession of the majority of vaccines.
The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has unequivocally condemned the uneven and unfair distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines, noting that only 10 countries have successfully administered 75% of all vaccinations and has demanded a global effort to get everyone vaccinated as soon as possible.
He made this disclosure at the virtual meeting with the Foreign ministers for the first-ever UN Security Council session on vaccinations.
He further stated that the world has the “moral duty” to act together against the pandemic that has killed more than 2.4 million people in the whole world.
According to Guterres:
- “130 countries have not received a single dose of vaccine and vaccine equity is the biggest moral test before the global community.
- “The world urgently needs a global vaccination plan to bring together all those with the required power, scientific expertise and production and financial capacities.
- If the virus is allowed to spread like wildfire in the Global South, it will mutate again and again. New variants could become more transmissible, more deadly and, potentially, threaten the effectiveness of current vaccines and diagnostics.
- “This can prolong the pandemic significantly, enabling the virus to come back to plague the Global North.”
He called on the world’s economic powers in the Group of 20 (G-20) to create an emergency task force to plan its implementation and financing and to be vested with the capacity to mobilize the pharmaceutical companies and key industry and logistics actors.
What they are saying
The UK Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, on his part urged the council to adopt a resolution calling for ceasefires in conflict zones to allow the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines.
According to Raab:
- “More than 160 million people are at risk of being excluded from coronavirus vaccinations because they live in countries engulfed in conflict and instability, including Yemen, Syria, South Sudan, Somalia, and Ethiopia.
- “Global vaccination coverage is essential to beating coronavirus.
- “That is why the UK is calling for a vaccination ceasefire to allow COVID-19 vaccines to reach people living in conflict zones and for a greater global team effort to deliver equitable access.”
According to Britain’s UN ambassador, Barbara Woodward:
- “Humanitarian organizations and UN agencies need the full backing of the council to be able to carry out the job we are asking them to do.
- “Ceasefires have been used to carry out vaccinations, pointing to a two-day pause in fighting in Afghanistan in 2001 that enabled 35,000 health workers and volunteers to vaccinate 5.7 million children under the age of five against polio.”
According to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken:
- “President Joe Biden’s administration would take a new leadership role after reversing Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the World Health Organization.
- “U.S. would pay its more than $200 million in obligations to the UN body by the end of the month and make a “significant” contribution to COVAX.”
According to Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister, Wang Yi:
- “We must ensure that no country in need of the vaccines is left behind and no individuals waiting for vaccines are neglected.
- “ Nothing matters more than human lives and it is important to ensure access to humanitarian assistance, especially for women, children, and other disadvantaged groups”’.
Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, in clear terms, condemned the injustice of what he called a “deepening gap” as wealthy countries “monopolize the vaccines.”
What you should know
- Globally, coronavirus has infected more than 109 million people and killed at least 2.4 million of them.
- It is sad to note that many countries have not yet started vaccination programs and even rich nations are facing shortages of vaccine doses as manufacturers struggle to ramp up production.
- In its effort to buy and deliver coronavirus vaccines for the world’s poorest people, WHO floated the COVAX program which has been quite ineffective.
- Many developing countries that would not wait anymore for COVAX, have rushed in recent weeks to sign their own private deals to buy their vaccines.
