Crypto market value hits an all-time high of $1.68 trillion over strong demand

It was another big day for many crypto watchers in the crypto-verse, as the crypto market broke record levels. Crypto market valuation breached the $1.68 trillion mark overnight before settling around $1.58 trillion price levels.

Hence, the global crypto market cap is $1.58 trillion, a 0.28% increase over the last day.

The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $141.41 billion, which makes a 27.60% decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $12.29 billion, 8.69% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The volume of all stable coins is now $107.20 billion, which is 75.81% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s price is currently $51,319.34.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 60.58%, a decrease of 0.78% over the day.

Crypto analysts have cited the incredible demand seen from crypto traders, trend-following hedge funds, and lately the powerful institutional investors as among the reasons for such record gains.

Crypto assets are flying as the world becomes awash with record stimulus deals, triggered by global central banks using such programs in supporting the global economy.

This incredible feat in the crypto market shows global investors and traders are rushing into digital coins, and hedging against inflation-prone assets like currencies.

That said, the DeFi crypto market value currently stands at $67.97 Billion, a 22.13% decrease over the last day.