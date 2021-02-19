Commodities
Gold prices suffer worst week since four months ago
Gold prices suffered heavy losses at the last trading session of the week, hitting their lowest level in about three months, and recording the worst week since late November 2020.
Gold traders are going short on the precious metal over surging U.S. Treasury yields, which have put a dent in the non-yielding precious metal’s appeal.
At the time of drafting this report, Gold slumped by 0.60% at $1,764 per ounce.
Recent price actions reveal that it is their lowest since November 30, 2020, as gold prices have plunged by 3% in the week to date.
The U.S. Treasury yields, gold’s arch-enemy, continued to tick upward after hitting a near one-year peak earlier in the week. The dollar also looked set to end the week with gains, inching up on Friday.
Usually, higher inflation boosts the price of the precious metal in principle but also helps U.S Treasury yields, which in turn helps the opportunity cost of holding the safe haven shinny asset.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, spoke on gold’s recent price action-reaction amid the surging U.S treasury yields, and the Euro, which often exhibits a positive correlation with the precious metal
“Gold continues to struggle under the weight of real US yields but getting a timely reprieve from the weaker US dollar. Otherwise, the yellow metal would be trading below $1750.
“The street continues to watch the EURUSD movements like hawks. A move above 1.21 could provide an Alka seltzer moment, while a shift back to the low 1.2000’s could be the harbinger of doom for gold.”
Bottom Line
Gold traders are not keen on going long, at least for the near term, on the bias that rising U.S Treasury yields see investors showing less interest in the yellow metal.
Oil prices break above $65 a barrel, passing 13-month high
Brent oil futures rallied by 1.20% to trade at $65.11 a barrel, the highest since January 20, 2020.
Crude oil prices were all fired up at the fourth trading session of the week, as it continued an almost week-long bullish run, passing 13-month highs.
The arctic blast presently in play at Texas continues to distort oil production, with more than 20% of U.S. refining output and a million barrels of oil output closed down.
What you need to know: At press time, Brent crude futures rallied by 1.20% to trade at $65.11 a barrel, the highest since January 20, 2020. West Texas Intermediate futures surged by 0.92% to $61.70, its highest level since January 8, 2020.
Both major oil benchmarks remained firmly above the $60 mark, gaining more than 6% in the past four trading sessions.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on market sentiments amid the bias that the Saudis plan to pump more oil hasn’t yet changed the bullish dynamics in play at the energy market.
“Even Saudi Arabia can’t stop the rally in crude oil prices after announcing its plans to ease supply cuts now that the market is back in balance. Crude oil sold off on the headline but was then drawn back higher by enormous open interest on the march 21 WTI 60 strike which expired Tuesday.
“I don’t think the markets were overly shocked about the Saudi rollback amid the roaring recovery in global demand, good news on the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, and the extremely healthy oil price.”
Bottom line: From an oil trader’s perspective, the keen takeaway seems that OPEC+ is happy with crude prices at these levels, over the medium term.
Gold on course for worst losing run in almost a year
With the prevailing situation of record losses, it would be gold’s worst run since March 2020.
Gold prices suffered their fifth straight day losses, putting the safe-haven asset on course for the worst losing run in almost a year, as U.S Treasury yields gained momentum, implying that the world’s largest economy is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact.
At the time of writing this report, Gold futures traded at $1,789.40, falling below the $1,800 mark. With the prevailing situation of record losses, it would be gold’s worst run since March 2020, following its 1.3% drop on Tuesday.
Gold bears are taking a grip of the precious metal market, on reports that show significant progress on the COVID-19 vaccine front. The slowing pace of COVID-19 infections is driving hopes over global growth, thereby boosting the U.S yields.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, gave further insights on the political macro condition that could determine the precious metal’s future, at least for the midterm, knowing fully well that gold is priced in the U.S dollar.
“Gold broke below USD1,800/oz. A second break below that level this month would have done some psychological damage to the market, I believe.
“On the political side, President Biden’s incentives look fully aligned with getting the US economy and populations as healthy as possible ahead of the 2022 mid-term elections.
“If both fiscal and monetary policy makes maximum efforts into a post-pandemic recovery, then at the very least we will get temporary inflation along with plenty of debate whether it might become more permanent.”
Bottom Line: Much of the gold market’s current woes are attributable to rising US yields. With the pace of US vaccinations accelerating, continued signs of recovery are beginning to give the bond market jitters about inflation/taper and issuance profile for the rest of the year.
