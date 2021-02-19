Paystack investors cash out big

Only 15.8% of Nigeria’s population is active on social media and the most visited sites in Nigeria are Google, Bet9ja and Facebook.

This data are more is captured in the recently released Digital Report 2021 contains all the latest internet stats, mobile stats, and social media stats for Nigeria, giving essential insights into digital use in Nigeria in 2021.

Nigerians are fast adopting new technology as internet usage in Nigeria grows to an all-time high.

The internet has become part of everyday life not just in Nigeria, but all over the world. There are 7.8 billion people in the world; 53.6% (4.20 billion) of the population are active on social media while 4.66 billion people use the internet.

Many Nigerian youths are fueling this wide internet adoption as they are the largest consumers of the internet and technology services. There’s a huge opportunity to help new users engage with technology as the internet has proven beneficial to both new users and the key industry players that facilitate that connection.

How Nigerians use the internet in 2021

Digital Reports 2021 showed that in a country with a population of 208.8 million citizens, only 33 million are active on social media, which is just 15.8% of the nation’s population. Meanwhile, we have 104.4 million internet users in the country. We have had a 22.2% increase in the number of social media users.

The report found that Nigerians spend an average of 3 hours, 41 minutes using social media and 4 hours, 55 minutes using mobile internet in a day.

Most visited sites in Nigeria

Nigerians spend a great deal of time online via phones or laptops. While most users spend time on different apps, others are busy on the web. The most visited site in Nigeria is Google with a total visit of 220 million. Users spend an average of 18 minutes, 14 seconds on google. The next on the list is Nigeria’s Bet9ja with a total visit of 86.1 million with an average time of 25 minutes and 58 seconds.

GOOGLE.COM

BET9JA.COM

FACEBOOK.COM

NAIRALAND.COM

YOUTUBE.COM

XVIDEOS.COM

WIKIPEDIA.ORG

BETKING.COM

LIVESCORE.COM

LINDAIKEJISBLOG.COM

Smart home device usage

Nigerians are fast adapting to digital trends in the world and one of such is the smart home devices. A lot of people have found ways to make their lives easier. According to the report, over 1.24 million homes have smart home devices. These homes spend an average of 87 dollars on their smart home devices.

Top 10 most used social media sites

Social media plays an essential role in the lives of people. In recent years, a large number of Nigerians have adopted various social media platforms as a way to express themselves.

The report found that WhatsApp is the most active social media platform in the country with over 93% of users. The second is Facebook at 86.2%, YouTube is third at 81.6%, followed by Instagram at 73.1%, and Facebook messenger at 67.2%.

WHATSAPP

FACEBOOK

YOUTUBE

INSTAGRAM

FACEBOOK MESSENGER

TWITTER

TELEGRAM

LINKEDIN

TIKTOK

SNAPCHAT

Digital payment in Nigeria

From the report, there are 64.69 million people making digitally enabled payment transactions. 9.14 million people used an online food delivery service to order food, 1.85 million people used a ride-hailing service.

In 2020, a total of 233.9 million dollars was spent on digital ads with 128.1 million dollars spent on search ads, 62.16 million spent on social media ads.

e-Commerce use in Nigeria

With Internet penetration in Nigeria rising, a large number of people have adopted e-Commerce services. The largest product segments in Nigerian e-Commerce are accommodation, fashion, electronics, food.

The consumer goods e-commerce market is valued at 4.95 billion dollars. The number of people purchasing consumer goods via the internet is 64.69 million with an average annual spend of 77 dollars per user.

Nigeria has improved greatly in terms of internet adoption, but there is still a wide gap to be filled.