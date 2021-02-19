Tech News
Paystack investors cash out big
Paystack investors cashed big following heavy returns on their investments.
It was indeed a big day for the African startup ecosystem as it was distribution day for individual and corporate investors who invested in Paystack.
A lot of investors took to Twitter to express their joy in their return on investment. Jason Njoku, Founder of IrokoTV who is also an investor confirmed the distribution on social media.
The Angels who invested in the seed round of Paystack back in 2016 made approximately 1,440% ROI. That is 14.4 times their money in only 5 years, according to Njoku.
What you should know
- Paystack, the Lagos-based payments startup that helps merchants accept payments from their custOKomers, has grown so big that it’s said to process more than half of Nigeria’s online transactions.
- And currently, over 60,000 businesses in Nigeria and Ghana use the platform to collect online and offline payments.
- Paystack was the first-ever startup out of Nigeria to get into Y Combinator (YC), a US-based seed-stage accelerator.
- Their success into YC opened the door for other Nigerian startups to get into YC, access foreign investments, and raise significant rounds.
- In 2020, Stripe, a US payment giant acquired Paystack in a deal worth over $200 million (₦76 billion). Stripe acquired Paystack to accelerate online commerce across Africa.
- In 2018, stripe led Paystacks Series A round of $8 million with participation from Visa, Tencent and others.
- The Stripe-Paystack deal has been a turning point in the Nigerian startup ecosystem. More investors will be on the lookout for the new “Paystack”. Nobody wants to be left behind.
In the coming years, more investors will sign checks as they see Nigeria as a market where startup exits are possible.
Following Paystack participation in its Accelerator, YC invested $125,000 (₦32.5 million) in Paystack for 7% equity. YC return on investment (ROI) would be about $14 million (₦5.3 billion).
In addition to YC, some early investors in Paystack include:
- Dr Ola Brown, Director at Greentree Investment;
- Jason Njoku, CEO of Irokotv and Partner at Spark
- Oo Nwoye, Board Member at Ventures Platform
- Kola Aina, Founding Partner at Ventures Platform Fund
- Maya Horgan Famodu, Partner at Ingressive Capital
- Olumide Soyombo, Managing Director at LeadPath
- Leonard Stiegeler, Founder of LS;
- Comcast Ventures;
- Singularity Investments;
- Tencent Holdings
- Lauren Cochran, Managing Director at Blue Haven Initiative
- Sudeep Ramnani, CEO at Sporty Internet Group
- Tom Stafford, Managing Partner at DST Global
- Gbenga Oyebode, Founding Partner at Aluko & Oyebode
- Nedu Ottih, Principal at Apax Partners
- Lexi Novitske, Managing Partner at Acuity Venture Partners
- Dale Mathias, Co-Founder at Innovation Partners Africa
- Bastian Gotter, Co-Founder at irokotv
- Wale Ayeni, Investor
GDP: Information and communication sector grows by 13.8% in 2020
The information and communication sector grew by 13.8%% in full-year 2020 compared to 11.08% growth recorded in 2019.
According to the Gross Domestic Product Report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday, the information and communication sector grew by 13.8%% in full-year 2020 compared to 11.08% recorded in 2019 and 9.65% in 2018.
The information and communication sector comprises four activities; Telecommunications and Information Services, Publishing, Motion Picture, Sound Recording, and Music Production, and Broadcasting.
The sector recorded a growth rate of 14.95% in real terms, year on year, an increase of 6.45% points over the corresponding period of 2019.
The sector contributed 15.06% to aggregate real GDP in Q4 2020, higher than the same quarter of 2019, in which it represented 13.12% and higher than the preceding quarter, in which it represented 13.47%.
Highlights
- Telecommunications & Information Services grew by 17.64% in Q4 2020 compared to 17.36% in Q3 2020 and 10.26% in Q4 2019. The sector also grew by 15.9% in full-year 2020 from 11.41% in 2019 and 11.33% in 2018.
- Publishing contracted by 2.59% in Q4 2020 from -5.77% in Q3 2020 and 3.12% in Q4 2019. It also contracted by 6.79% in full-year 2020 from 2.6% growth in 2019 and 6.03% in 2018.
- Motion Pictures, Sound recording, and Music production grew by 2.51% in Q4 2020 from 1.61% in Q3 2020 and 0.81% in Q4 2019. It grew by 0.03% in full-year 2020 from 0.2% in 2019 and -0.44% in 2018.
- Broadcasting grew by 4.42% in Q4 2020 compared to 3.23% in Q3 2020 and 2.17% in Q4 2019. It also grew by 4.85% in full-year 2020 from 2.29% in 2019 and 7.38% in 2018.
- The total contribution of the sector to the GDP at the end of 2020 stood at 15.05%.
Only 15.8% of Nigeria’s population is active on social media – Digital Report 2021
Digital Report 2021 has given essential insights into digital use in Nigeria.
Only 15.8% of Nigeria’s population is active on social media and the most visited sites in Nigeria are Google, Bet9ja and Facebook.
This data are more is captured in the recently released Digital Report 2021 contains all the latest internet stats, mobile stats, and social media stats for Nigeria, giving essential insights into digital use in Nigeria in 2021.
Nigerians are fast adopting new technology as internet usage in Nigeria grows to an all-time high.
The internet has become part of everyday life not just in Nigeria, but all over the world. There are 7.8 billion people in the world; 53.6% (4.20 billion) of the population are active on social media while 4.66 billion people use the internet.
Many Nigerian youths are fueling this wide internet adoption as they are the largest consumers of the internet and technology services. There’s a huge opportunity to help new users engage with technology as the internet has proven beneficial to both new users and the key industry players that facilitate that connection.
How Nigerians use the internet in 2021
Digital Reports 2021 showed that in a country with a population of 208.8 million citizens, only 33 million are active on social media, which is just 15.8% of the nation’s population. Meanwhile, we have 104.4 million internet users in the country. We have had a 22.2% increase in the number of social media users.
The report found that Nigerians spend an average of 3 hours, 41 minutes using social media and 4 hours, 55 minutes using mobile internet in a day.
Most visited sites in Nigeria
Nigerians spend a great deal of time online via phones or laptops. While most users spend time on different apps, others are busy on the web. The most visited site in Nigeria is Google with a total visit of 220 million. Users spend an average of 18 minutes, 14 seconds on google. The next on the list is Nigeria’s Bet9ja with a total visit of 86.1 million with an average time of 25 minutes and 58 seconds.
- GOOGLE.COM
- BET9JA.COM
- FACEBOOK.COM
- NAIRALAND.COM
- YOUTUBE.COM
- XVIDEOS.COM
- WIKIPEDIA.ORG
- BETKING.COM
- LIVESCORE.COM
- LINDAIKEJISBLOG.COM
Smart home device usage
Nigerians are fast adapting to digital trends in the world and one of such is the smart home devices. A lot of people have found ways to make their lives easier. According to the report, over 1.24 million homes have smart home devices. These homes spend an average of 87 dollars on their smart home devices.
Top 10 most used social media sites
Social media plays an essential role in the lives of people. In recent years, a large number of Nigerians have adopted various social media platforms as a way to express themselves.
The report found that WhatsApp is the most active social media platform in the country with over 93% of users. The second is Facebook at 86.2%, YouTube is third at 81.6%, followed by Instagram at 73.1%, and Facebook messenger at 67.2%.
- YOUTUBE
- FACEBOOK MESSENGER
- TELEGRAM
- TIKTOK
- SNAPCHAT
Digital payment in Nigeria
From the report, there are 64.69 million people making digitally enabled payment transactions. 9.14 million people used an online food delivery service to order food, 1.85 million people used a ride-hailing service.
In 2020, a total of 233.9 million dollars was spent on digital ads with 128.1 million dollars spent on search ads, 62.16 million spent on social media ads.
e-Commerce use in Nigeria
With Internet penetration in Nigeria rising, a large number of people have adopted e-Commerce services. The largest product segments in Nigerian e-Commerce are accommodation, fashion, electronics, food.
The consumer goods e-commerce market is valued at 4.95 billion dollars. The number of people purchasing consumer goods via the internet is 64.69 million with an average annual spend of 77 dollars per user.
Nigeria has improved greatly in terms of internet adoption, but there is still a wide gap to be filled.
