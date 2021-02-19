Connect with us
Switch
Advertisement
clubhouse
Advertisement
Ican
Advertisement
app
Advertisement
Polaris bank
Advertisement
IZIKJON
Advertisement
Polaris bank
Advertisement
Esetech
Advertisement
Patricia
Advertisement
Fidelity ads
Advertisement
Stallion ads
Advertisement
app

DMCA.com Protection Status

Around the World

UK’s Supreme Court rules that Uber drivers are workers not self employed

UK’s Supreme Court has ruled that Uber drivers be classified as workers rather than self-employed.

Published

4 hours ago

on

Uber, Should Nigeria follow suit as Uber loses operating license in London?, Christmas hell as Uber hikes fares

The UK’s Supreme Court has ruled that the ride-hailing app firm Uber must classify its drivers as workers rather than self-employed.

Delivering his judgment, Lord Leggatt said that the Supreme Court unanimously dismissed Uber’s appeal that it was an intermediary party and stated that drivers should be considered to be working not only when driving a passenger, but whenever logged in to the app.

By this pronouncement and ruling by the Supreme Court, the ride-hailing app firm, Uber must classify its drivers as workers rather than self-employed, BBC reports.

What they are saying

The former Uber drivers, James Farrar and Yaseen Aslam, who originally won an employment tribunal against the ride-hailing giant in October 2016, told the BBC they were “thrilled and relieved” by the ruling.

Aslam, president of the App Drivers & Couriers Union (ADCU) said,

  • “I think it’s a massive achievement in a way that we were able to stand up against a giant.
  • “We didn’t give up and we were consistent – no matter what we went through emotionally or physically or financially, we stood our ground.
  • “This is a win-win-win for drivers, passengers and cities. It means Uber now has the correct economic incentives not to oversupply the market with too many vehicles and too many drivers”

Aslam claims that Uber’s practices forced him to leave the trade as he couldn’t make ends meet is reconsidering his decision as he returns to driving for the app again, though the process is taking too long.

“It took us six years to establish what we should have got in 2015. Someone somewhere, in the government or the regulator, massively let down these workers, many of whom are in a precarious position

Farrar, on his own part, highlighted that with fares down 80% due to the pandemic, many drivers have been struggling financially and feel trapped in Uber’s system.

  • “We’re seeing many of our members earning £30 gross a day right now. The self-employment grants issued by the government only cover 80% of a driver’s profits, which isn’t even enough to pay for their costs.
  • “If we had these rights today, those drivers could at least earn a minimum wage to live on.”

What you should know

  • By this decision, tens of thousands of Uber drivers are set to be entitled to minimum wage and holiday pay.
  • The proximate implication of this ruling is that Uber could be facing a hefty compensation bill and have wider consequences for the gig economy.
  • The gig economy is based on flexible, temporary, or freelance jobs, often involving connecting with clients or customers through an online platform.
  • In a long-running legal battle, Uber had appealed to the Supreme Court after losing three earlier rounds.
  • The Supreme Court’s ruling that Uber has to consider its drivers “workers” from the time they log on to the app, until they log off is seen as a key point.

Uber drivers typically spend time waiting for people to book rides on the app. Previously, the firm had said that if drivers were found to be workers, then it would only count the time during journeys when a passenger is in the car.

Related Topics:

Johnson is a risk management professional and banker with unbridled passion for research and writing. He graduated top of the class with B.sc Statistics from the University of Nigeria and an MBA degree with specialization in Finance from Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma, with fellowships from the Association of Enterprise Risk management Professionals(FERP) and Institute of Credit and Collections management of Nigeria (FICCM). He is currently pursuing his PhD in Risk management in one of the top-rated universities in the UK.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Around the World

Canada invites 27,332 Express Entry candidates for permanent residency, adopts lowest CRS score ever

Canada has invited a total of 27,332 Express Entry candidates in its latest draw held in the month of February.

Published

2 days ago

on

February 17, 2021

By

Canada to receive over 1.2 million immigrants in next 3 years, Canada invites fresh 3,500 candidates to apply for permanent residence, Canadian Study Permit: Nigeria ranks 8th highest receiver in 2019, Canada invites 4,500 Express Entry Candidates, as cut-off score drops to 470, COVID-19: Canada shuts borders to ALL countries except US

The Canadian government has invited a total of 27,332 Express Entry candidates to apply for permanent residence, in its latest draw held in the month of February.

On a day that has been termed “Saturday Surprise” the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) invited the highest ever number of express entry candidates in a single draw.

According to the newsletter published by CIC News, it also invited candidates with a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score as low as 75. The lowest ever CRS score for Express Entry draws since it launched in 2015.

This shows that the Canadian government is serious about doing its best to achieve its Immigration Levels Plan target for 2021. The country is aiming to welcome 401,000 new immigrants this year and beyond.

READ: Canada invited 3,350 Express Entry Candidates to apply for PR in its April draw

What you should know

  • It is worth noting that IRCC only invited CEC candidates in this draw, as it estimates that 90% of them are currently in Canada, making it easier to complete their permanent residence process.
  • Canada’s Immigration Minister, Marco Mendicino had hinted recently that the IRCC will continue to rely on candidates in Canada to support its immigration levels target.
  • Express Entry is not an immigration program itself, but an application management system for the three programs under the Federal High Skilled category: the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, and the Canadian Experience Class.
  • In order to get into the Express Entry pool of candidates, skilled workers need to make sure they are eligible for one of these programs. If so, they will get a CRS score, which is based on their age, education, work experience, language proficiency in English or French, as well as other factors.
  • Candidates who get a provincial nomination through a PNP, for example, get an additional 600 CRS points, which effectively guarantees that they will receive an ITA in an Express Entry draw.
  • IRCC holds these draws about every two weeks, inviting Express Entry candidates to apply for Canadian permanent residence.

READ: Canada invites 7,200 Candidates to apply for Permanent Residency in its November draws 

This unprecedented Express Entry invitation round only required candidates to have a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of at least 75— the lowest CRS requirement ever.

The IRCC also implemented the tie-break rule, meaning candidates who had the minimum score of 75 were only included if they submitted their Express Entry profile before September 12, 2020 at 15:31 UTC.

READ: How to apply for Canadian Permanent Residency on your own 

What this means

  • The increase in the number of invitations in the recent draw shows that the Canadian government is moving forward with its plan of welcoming more immigrants to the country this year.
  • It serves as good news for other countries of the world and Nigerians at large who seek to travel to Canada for educational purposes or in search of greener pasture, considering the economic reality of Nigeria, increasing misery index, inflationary pressure, unemployment, amongst others.

Continue Reading

Around the World

China becomes European Union’s biggest trading partner, as it overtakes US

China has overtaken the United States of America to become European Union’s biggest trading partner.

Published

3 days ago

on

February 16, 2021

By

US Election: China congratulates Joe Biden, Hudson Mining Limited, China's economy bounces back from COVID-19 slump, with a growth of 4.9% in Q3 2020

China has become the biggest European Union (EU)’s trading partner, having overtaken United States (US) last year.

According to Business Standard, the report released last year by the EU statistics agency, Eurostat,  shows that:

  • China overtook the U.S. as the EU’s biggest trading partner, with China-EU trade volume reaching 586 billion euros ($711 billion), compared to 555 billion euros between the U.S. and the EU.
  • “EU exports to China rose by 2.2 percent to 202.5 billion euros, while imports from China increased by 5.6 percent to 383.5 billion euros.
  • EU’s trade with the U.S. dropped significantly in 2020, with a 13.2 percent dip in imports and 8.2 percent in exports.”

READ: China’s richest man worth $94.1 billion earned a fortune from selling bottled water

It is being noted that the contributory factor to the supremacy of China is that after it suffered from the coronavirus pandemic during the first quarter, it recovered vigorously fast with consumption even exceeding its level in 2019 at the end of 2020.

What you should know

  • Britain, which is no longer part of the European Union, became the third-largest trading partner for the bloc, behind China and the United States.
  • It is important to note that the dethroning of the US was made possible as the EU and China were seeking to ratify a long-negotiated investment deal that would give European companies better access to the Chinese market
  • According to Eurostat, “trade with the UK plummeted in 2020, the year Britain officially left the bloc, though it was in a transition period to blunt the effects of Brexit until December 31. EU exports to the UK fell by 13.2 percent, while imports from across the channel dropped by 13.9 per cent.
  • The EU countries are: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

READ: China to overtake United States as the world’s biggest economy in 2028

Continue Reading
Advertisement




Advertisement

Nairametrics | Company Earnings