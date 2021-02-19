Paid Content
A web platform for loans and credit launches in South Africa, Kenya and Ghana
LoanSpot is inviting visitors to explore its pool of contents designed to provide the necessary information required to make the best loan decisions.
Loanspot is a leading credit and loans content platform that constantly focuses on educating and providing information on loans and credit to Africans. With the global pandemic challenges, the platform is consistently informing and engaging the public on ways to getting loans in South Africa, Kenya and in Ghana leveraging this information for the best loan decisions
In South Africa, before you decide to get a loan, it is also crucial to know the impact it would have on the entirety of your finances. For example, what is the financial impact of taking personal loans or how online loans work.
LoanSpot South Africa goes further to review lending platforms like absa home loans, Nedbank loans, Standard bank home loans whilst also providing useful tips for getting loans without collateral.
For Kenya, which has one of the largest fintech industries for loans in Africa – LoanSpot Kenya provides information that gives a lending hand to prospective loan seekers and how they can get quick loans.
It has in-depth reviews on popular lending platforms like Tala Loans, Branch Loans, and some other loan apps in Kenya. You’ll also find useful tips on loans like how to check your CRB status in Kenya
LoanSpot Ghana provides general information on applying and getting instant loans in Ghana. The contents range from how mobile loans work to the processes involved in getting a student loan trust fund, and so on.
LoanSpot is inviting visitors to explore its pool of contents designed to provide the necessary information required to make the best loan decisions. The world as we know it has become heavily reliant on information. As a result, educating Africans on how loans can lend a hand to ensure survival of these challenging times has become imperative.
Patricia Technologies Ltd addresses CBN circular’s impact, partners with VAUNT
Addressing the CBN circular’s impact on her service and partnership with foreign payment solutions company, Vaunt.
The recent CBN circular of February 5th, 2021 to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to desist from transacting in/and with entities trading cryptocurrencies has dramatically impacted how we conduct business. On this note, we want to assure all of our customers of the funds’ safety in their respective Patricia wallets.
We understand that there have been challenges and limitations concerning our ecosystem. This policy has had a ripple effect on other services like Airtime2Cash, Refill Services & Gift cards buying and selling.
We have gone ahead to seek solutions that would address our customers’ urgent needs, and we would be rolling them out in the coming days. One of such solutions is our partnership with VAUNT; a foreign payment solutions provider with the sole goal of making money transactions easy, seamless & faster than ever before. VAUNT pioneered its service with its Peer-to-Peer (P2P) payment gateway, which will ease the current strain and challenges they are experiencing and more payment solutions to be introduced to the Nigerian and African market.
We are aware that our customers have been unable to send out their BTC assets and we are working hard to restore this service. We have always been committed to security within our ecosystem; this is why we are heavily invested in rigorous testing to ensure we nip any and every potential risk in the bud before it even occurs. On or before Friday, 26th of February 2021, we will see this service return to optimal capacity after implementing the system upgrades.
We are also very concerned about the potential fraud that can happen as everyone is in a panic state to liquidate their assets and get an instant cash value. We advise that our customers observe the highest levels of security when conducting external trades.
As earlier mentioned, we have plans to roll out other solutions that would make the experience of our customers more effortless than ever. On or before Friday, February 26, 2021, we will unveil the new entity responsible for our Gift cards, Refill & Airtime2Cash services; we would be decentralizing the ecosystem and ensuring other services we render are no longer affected by this policy. They can continue to enjoy the trusted services they have come to know and love. We guarantee improvement on the level of service our customers have come to know and will continuously improve on our commitment and promise.
We take full responsibility for our customers’ challenges with the beta testing of the P2P withdrawal method. We are reassuring you that we are fully committed to fulfilling our promises to you, and we want you to trust us as you have done over the years, we are working hard and fast to ensure all of these challenges are of distant memories.
Thank you for choosing Patricia and keep doing the most.
For more information and inquiries, please contact our support center [email protected]
Yours sincerely,
HANU FEJIRO AGBODJE
CEO/Founder
Ecobank Group signs a remittance partnership with Small World Financial Services
The agreement brings the strengths and assets of both organisations to offer money transfer services to Africans in the diaspora.
Leading international money transfer provider Small World Financial Services (“Small World”), has signed a partnership with Ecobank -the leading Pan-African banking group, based in Lomé, Togo.
The agreement brings the strengths and assets of both organisations to offer money transfer services to Africans in the diaspora. This is an exciting development for both Small World and the Ecobank Group as Small World can continue to grow its global customer base as well as its 250,000 pick-up locations, while Ecobank, with its footprint across 33 African countries can further expand its remittance reach within African communities across Europe and other parts of the world. Small World customers will be able to access the unparalleled Ecobank Africa -wide network in three ways: Direct transfer to Bank accounts, mobile wallet; and cash pick up at any Ecobank location.
This partnership will further financial inclusion in Africa as Ecobank will make available the Ecobank Xpress Account (a mobile based bank account developed for the unbanked and under-banked) for the recipients of remittances sent by Small World Financial Services’ customers.
Nick Day, Chief Executive and Founder of Small World, said: “We are delighted to be forging a partnership with Ecobank. It is a leading bank in Africa with over 50,000locations in the region which means our global customers get access to even more ways to send money home to African countries. Importantly, Ecobank shares our commitment in delivering great customer service alongside providing fast, affordable and reliable transfers.”
Nana Araba Abban, Ecobank Group Consumer Banking Head, added: “We’re proud to offer seamless payments across our vast borderless network in Africa. At Ecobank, we value partnerships, such as this, that enable Africans in the diaspora to remit money affordably and conveniently. This provides a win-win partnership as Ecobank can offer banking services to Africans wherever they are on the globe.”Ecobank shares Small World’s commitment of making financial services seamless, convenient, and interoperable across Africa.”
