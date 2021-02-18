Columnists
Prospects of Nigeria’s economic recovery post-Covid-19
The economy needs stimulus packages that will revive jobs and raise purchasing power fast.
Nigeria’s prospects post-Covid-19 came under intense scrutiny by a panel of experts last week during the Nigeria outlook review organised by Deloitte Nigeria. One of the key problems identified as Nigeria’s Achilles heel is the structure of its economy. Nigeria is facing an acute concentration risk in terms of revenue. From 1962 to date the economy has become concentrated towards the oil and gas business.
Just recently, the World Bank Outlook for Africa in light of the pandemic, was a mere 3%, compared to a bullish projection for the Asia economy led by China. In fact, China seems to have shrugged off the pandemic with a minimum of a scratch. When you add that to the fact that they have been in a trade war with the US for the past 3 years, it is clear the Chinese economy is remarkably resilient.
While Asian economies such as Singapore, China, S.Korea and Vietnam have become diversified and naturally more able to resist shock and overcome global economic downturn. Similar stories litter the African continent with a similar pattern of over-concentration on raw material, or mineral resources such as diamond, gold, oil, etc.
Currently, Nigeria derives about 93% of its income from the petroleum sector. Government effort to achieve diversification especially through Agriculture has not done enough to change this narrative. You will recall that the government locked the border to support local agric businesses. There is some green shoot of success (especially with rice production and many mills springing up, even if the price in the market is still high) but still far from where we need to be.
In the short term though, two things are acting as a wind in the back of a Nigerian sail.
Firstly, with the gradual recovery of the world economy from the brink of the global pandemic, and return of activities, the price of crude oil is over $60pb. Recall that at the height of the pandemic the price went sub-zero.
Secondly, the success story of the Coronavirus vaccine worldwide giving hope that life will be back to normal soon, coupled with the stimulus package expected to pass in the US soon, Nigeria can heave a sigh of relief.
But for how long…?
With the issue of climate change back to the center stage (with the US joining the Paris Accord and the appointment of John Kerry as climate Czar in the US), and many auto companies embracing electric vehicle and phasing out fossil fuel cars, Nigeria may find it difficult to offload its sweet crude in the long term.
Also, it is expected that Iran oil will soon enter and glut the oil market with a resultant drop in the price of oil. The new US president, Joe Biden is far more favourable to the Iranians than the Trump administration. The key officials that negotiated the initial agreement such as John Kerry are back at the helms.
There are some developments that might help too. One of such is the new African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). It could provide a much-needed boost for Pan African trading. Another is the current infrastructural drive of the present administration in areas of rail and transportation. It might be able to unburden some critical bottlenecks in food, and goods distribution and reduce agricultural wastes.
The exchange rate is another critical area of attention. Recently the World Bank wanted the Naira to be devalued – a clear sign that the bank perceives Naira to be overvalued. For now, the CBN and the Nigerian government are resisting the pressure to devalue the currency. The question is for how long?
If they buckle, with CBN not focusing on curbing inflation, the inflation situation might worsen dramatically.
Expectedly, the Nigerian Finance Minister painted a rosier picture with various government policies targeting post-pandemic recovery, increased revenue, and improved ease of doing business, but the successes of these policies are yet to be felt.
The country is still laden with too many structural constraints of power provision and transportation lapses, aside from the issues of security affecting lives and livelihood, especially in the North East.
The speed of economic recovery post-Covid-19 is also tied to the issue of access to the relevant vaccines and their distribution. Even with the second wave and various reports of Covid-19 variants, it is not expected that lockdown will come into the conversation.
Ultimately, the current surging oil price has papered over the crack for now, but with high unemployment contributing to the youthful restlessness (as seen in the #ENDSARS protest this weekend), the economy needs stimulus packages that will revive jobs and raise purchasing power fast.
But with the state of our public finances, can policymakers still manage to do so?
Should Nigerians expect a possible increase in the price of petrol?
Uncertainty in the air as signs of a possible increase in the price of petrol persists.
The President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Dr Billy Gillis-Harry, has called on the Federal Government to collaborate with the association in fixing the four non-functional refineries in the country.
The National President, in his message to the government in December 2020 also called for a resuscitation of the dysfunctional refineries in the country using public-private partnership. In his words; “the 1.2bn (US’$) needed to repair the refineries would not constitute a huge problem for the retailers should the government provide adequate support to them”.
Since, the refineries at Kaduna, Warri, and Port Harcourt with a capacity of 445,000 bpd have continued to operate below capacity due to many years of underinvestment and poor maintenance, Nigeria has had to import c.90% of the refined petroleum products consumed in Nigeria. This remains the case despite the continued talk of revamping these facilities.
According to available data from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), combined capacity utilization of the refineries from January – September 2020 fell to 0.00% due to ongoing revamping of the refineries, an all-time low annual activity level since 1998 when NNPC started providing the data. On another hand, efforts by the government are ongoing to assist the private sector to develop modular refineries and a few private refineries are expected to come on stream soon.
So far, in 2021, crude oil prices have continued to surge largely on the back of production cuts from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies. Although the recent revision in global oil demand by the IEA casts some shadow on the sustainability of this trend, the current position implies increasing landing cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).
Currently, the landing cost of PMS is estimated at N180/litre compared to the current market price at N162-N170, implying subsidy is back albeit temporarily. However, following the launch of the Nigerian Upstream Cost Optimisation Program on 9 February, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylvia hinted at the inevitable increase in price of pertrol as no budgetary provisions for subsidy was made in the 2021 budget.
We continue to reiterate that the removal of the subsidy on Petrol is a critical free-market reform in our view, and we believe it is beneficial to the finances of the government and the overall economy. However, a look at the current macroeconomic narrative of the country suggests the timing may be inopportune given the existing financial hardships faced by many Nigerians.
The price of petrol being a major input cost to pricing of goods and services translates to a possible increase in prices of products. This does not bode well for the consumer wallet, as both Household Income and Purchasing Power are currently extremely strained.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Understanding and applying the Barbell investment strategy
The barbell investment strategy as a concept suggests that the best way to strike a balance between reward and risk.
If you bought a “risk-free” 91 day Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Treasury bills at 2%, what’s the worst that can happen? Well, there is no default risk thus the risk will be that rates rise to 10% for longer-dated bonds, and you are locked in at 2%.
In essence, you miss out because you are invested in a shorter cycle. The advantage to you is that you are only locked in for 91 days, thus you can buy long-dated bonds after 91 days
If you bought a 25-year “Risk-Free” FGN Bond due in 2045, what’s the worst that can happen? Again there is no default risk and no reinvestment risk. The risk is you are locked in at 10% for 25 years, you cannot sell without a loss sale, the advantage to you is that if the economy falls, you still get paid your 10% for 25 years
READ: This simple advice could help solve your investment challenges
The word on investing is built around two major conventions:
- Asset Allocation
- Diversification
Asset allocation is the allocation of cash to asset classes like bonds and equities to meet a stated investment objective. Asset Allocation is one of the most important decisions that affect the performance of any portfolio. Simply put a faulty asset allocation ensures that the portfolio is unable to achieve its stated objective.
For instance, buying a fixed return 10 years US Treasury Bond ETF offers no capital appreciation to a portfolio that seeks to aggressively grow capital, the proper asset for this portfolio will be an ETF focused on small or medium cap equities.
READ: Pension Fund Managers dump Nigerian Treasury Bills
Diversification is simply not putting all your assets in one basket. Diversification is important as it protects any portfolio from concentration risk. Every asset can be measured by how it correlates to the risk-free rate in any economy. To be “risk-free” the assets should have no default and even reinvestment risk. In building a portfolio every investor is seeking to buy assets that are perfectly correlated, meaning they respond differently to economic news.
Let’s look at inflation. A 10-year bond and an ETF investing in gold will respond very differently to a rise in inflation. The bond price falls as inflation rises, but the gold ETF will see an uptick. Thus, creating the right asset allocation schedule to match a stated investment objective and building a portfolio of assets that are positively correlated to each other is essential to ensuring the success of any portfolio.
Now back to the barbell strategy. A barbel is those weights with long poles and weights on each end, nothing in the middle. The strategy is simple, why bother to build a portfolio and diversify when there are just two outcomes possible, UP and DOWN.
READ: Nigeria attracts more FDI than FPI for the first time in 4 years
In essence, take Nigeria, if I was to build a fixed income portfolio for a 60-year-old looking to earn a fixed return with a capital preservation objective, I would recommend 50% FGN Bonds, 25% Corporate Bonds Income and 20% REITS 5% Cash. This asset allocation is designed to preserve capital, hence the 50% Fixed Income allocation but also with 20% REITs to earn above “risk-free” return.
However, the barbell strategy says that diversification is faulty, rather it proposes investing in the two extremes of long duration risk and short risk, and no investment in the middle of the bar assets.
So rather in today’s market environment in Nigeria with a high inflation rate, the investor places simply two concentrated bets, a 50% bet on the economy booming and a 50% bet on economy stalling. Thus, a barbel strategy for my 60-year-old will be a 50% bet on long-term FGN 2045 bonds, and a 50% bet on short-term FGN Treasury Bills paying 2% to take advantage of the economy growing.
READ: What to expect from Nigeria’s capital market in 2021
In this barbell fixed income portfolio, the investors are covered if the economy falls and interest rates fall as the investor has 50% in long-dated FGN bonds paying today 9.80% for 25 years. However, the investor is also covered if the economy booms and interest rates start to rise as his 50% is in short-dated Treasury Bills, which will see an increase in rates.
In essence, the investor gets to eat his bonds and have them.
Follow on @FinPlanKaluAja1
